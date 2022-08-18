One Person Removed From Car Flipped Upside Down In DC Crash

Scene of the Crash Photo Credit: DC Fire and EMS

One individual was removed from a car that was flipped upside down in a crash on Thursday, August 18, D.C. officials said.

Law enforcement arrived at the scene of the crash in the 400 block Independence Ave and saw a gray car on its roof, according to D.C. Fire and EMS.

The person who was removed from the vehicle had serious but non-life threatening injuries and will be transported to a local hospital, authorities said.

