ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

One Person Removed From Car Flipped Upside Down In DC Crash

By AJ Goldbloom
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eHCi1_0hMMbRrE00
Scene of the Crash Photo Credit: DC Fire and EMS

One individual was removed from a car that was flipped upside down in a crash on Thursday, August 18, D.C. officials said.

Law enforcement arrived at the scene of the crash in the 400 block Independence Ave and saw a gray car on its roof, according to D.C. Fire and EMS.

The person who was removed from the vehicle had serious but non-life threatening injuries and will be transported to a local hospital, authorities said.

to follow Daily Voice Alexandria and receive free news updates.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

1 Dead, 15 Hurt In South Jersey Crash

One person was killed and more than a dozen hurt in a crash on State Highway 77 in Cumberland County Friday, Aug. 19, authorities said. Paul Holsopple, 66, of Sewel, was heading south in a Nissan Maxima and was struck by Heriberto Espinoza, 29, of Elmer, who ran a stop sign in a Chevy Express 3500 van carrying 16 people at the intersection of County Route 612, NJSP Sgt. Philip Curry said.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#D C Fire#Ems#Daily Voice Alexandria
Daily Voice

2-Year-Old Child Struck By Train At NJ Amusement Park

A 2-year-old child was airlifted to a hospital after being struck by a train at a Warren County amusement park Saturday, Aug. 20, authorities said. The child was flown in critical condition after the incident at the Land of Make Believe in Hope Township around 1:05 p.m., New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said. The incident remains under investigation.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Daily Voice

South Jersey Woman Charged In Fatal Crash

A 34-year-old South Jersey woman has been charged with vehicular homicide in connection with a fatal crash, authorities said. Bao “Joanna” Huynh of Brigantine was additionally charged with reckless and careless driving in the death of Hector Salgado, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said. On June 26, 2021,...
BRIGANTINE, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
343K+
Followers
51K+
Post
102M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy