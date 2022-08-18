Read full article on original website
WMTW
Maine AG: Augusta and Lewiston officers involved in shootings acted in ‘self-defense’
AUGUSTA, Maine — The Office of Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey released two reports Friday concluding officers in Augusta and Lewiston “acted in self defense” when firing at subjects in separate incidents. The determinations bring the total number of open investigations into Maine police shootings to 19,...
wabi.tv
Man’s body recovered from Androscoggin River in Lewiston
LEWISTON, Maine (WMTW) - Lewiston Police said a man’s body was recovered from the Androscoggin River Saturday. Police responded to an area above the Great Falls for a report of a body floating in the water around 5 p.m. Saturday. The man’s identity remains unknown, according to Lt. Derrick...
2 Possible Drownings in NH Saturday
A kayaker was found unresponsive in the water of Conner Pond in Ossipee in one of two possible drownings in New Hampshire Saturday afternoon. The New Hampshire State Police Marine Unit was called around 3:50 p.m. and brought the man to shore. He was pronounced dead after CPR was administered by first responders that failed to revive him.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire State Police warn about water safety this summer
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol Unit is reminding residents and visitors to be safe and aware when enjoying the state's rivers, beaches and lakes. Officials are warning anyone going in the water that conditions can change quickly. It comes after two people died in...
WGME
Wells woman dies in fatal car crash
SANFORD (WGME) -- A Wells woman was killed in a head-on car crash on Route 4 in Sanford Sunday morning. Police were dispatched to a crash on Country Club Route near the intersection with Channel Lane around 7:30 a.m. Investigation revealed a Jeep Wrangler, driven by 32-year-old Cody Michaud of...
wabi.tv
Two people killed in Berwick crash identified
BERWICK, Maine (WABI) - We now know the names of the two people killed in a head-on crash in Berwick this weekend. It happened Sunday afternoon on Route 4. Police say a car driven by 20-year-old Samuel Flick was passing several vehicles when it hit another vehicle. Both Flick and...
Hampton, NH Restaurants Hit Hard by Building Fire
The two restaurants damaged by Friday's fire on Ocean Boulevard in Hampton Beach have served their last meals of the summer. The three alarm smokey fire that started in the ceiling of the North Beach Bar & Grill after midnight spread to the Secret Spot restaurant, according to Hampton Fire Chief Michael McMahon. The Cinnamon Rainbows surf shop sustained heavy smoke damage.
WMTW
Kennebec County deputy arrested, accused of aggravated assault, domestic violence
SOMERSET COUNTY, Maine — A Kennebec County Sheriff's deputy is accused of assault at a home while off duty. Officials said a report was made about ongoing domestic violence incidents at a home in West Gardiner on Monday. Authorities said they were informed that Daniel Ross, 29, a Kennebec...
WPFO
Maine man wanted for domestic violence, stalking and violation of protection orders
The York County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help finding a man wanted on multiple warrants. They're looking for 31-year-old Tyler Turcotte of Shapleigh. The warrants are for domestic violence, stalking, and violation of protection orders. Deputies say his criminal activity has escalated recently and he needs to be...
N.H. authorities investigating after eggs were allegedly taken from a piping plover nest at Hampton Beach
Anyone with any information should contact Operation Game Thief at 1-800-344-4262. The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department is requesting the public’s help in identifying those responsible for allegedly tampering with a state-endangered piping plover nest at Hampton Beach last month. Authorities believe two piping plover eggs may have...
WMTW
Two people killed in Maine head-on crash
BERWICK, Maine — Police said two people died in a head-on crash in Berwick on Sunday afternoon. Police said a 1999 Volvo S90 was driving south on Portland Street (Route 4) and passing several vehicles when it hit a 2014 Chevrolet Volt head-on near the intersection with Old Route 4.
Maine Pizza Place Picked As One Of The Ten Best In The U.S.
If you are a foodie, put this pizza on your list for that next Maine road trip!. BabbleTop is the go-to source for all food lovers. They highlight Top 10 lists on all the biggest food topics, food brands, restaurants, fast food, snack foods, sodas, drinks, nostalgic brands, forgotten menu items, food shows, food tv personalities, popular chefs, and more.
wgan.com
Identity of person who died in Cumberland County Jail released
The name of the man who died over the weekend at the Cumberland County Jail has been released. According to media reports and the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, James Mannion was found unresponsive in his cell just after 5:30 p.m. Sunday. A corrections officer and medical staff attempted to...
mainebiz.biz
2 Maine ZIP codes rank among top 10 'hottest' for home sales in US
A new analysis of ZIP codes says Windham and Auburn are among the “hottest” areas for home sales in the U.S. According to an annual ranking by website Realtor.com, the Windham ZIP code of 04062 was No. 5 and the Auburn code of 04210 was No. 10. Data...
NECN
PHOTOS: Pan-Asian Cuisine at Kittery Foreside's Anju Noodle Bar
Kittery Foreside, especially Wallingford Square, is one of those neighborhoods that food lovers will absolutely adore, and Anju Noodle Bar helps lead the way with its reasonably priced dishes, wide variety of beverages and friendly overall vibe. 9 photos. 1/9. 2/9. 3/9. 4/9. 5/9. 6/9. 7/9. 8/9. 9/9.
