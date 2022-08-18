ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

wabi.tv

Man’s body recovered from Androscoggin River in Lewiston

LEWISTON, Maine (WMTW) - Lewiston Police said a man’s body was recovered from the Androscoggin River Saturday. Police responded to an area above the Great Falls for a report of a body floating in the water around 5 p.m. Saturday. The man’s identity remains unknown, according to Lt. Derrick...
LEWISTON, ME
Seacoast Current

2 Possible Drownings in NH Saturday

A kayaker was found unresponsive in the water of Conner Pond in Ossipee in one of two possible drownings in New Hampshire Saturday afternoon. The New Hampshire State Police Marine Unit was called around 3:50 p.m. and brought the man to shore. He was pronounced dead after CPR was administered by first responders that failed to revive him.
OSSIPEE, NH
WMUR.com

New Hampshire State Police warn about water safety this summer

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol Unit is reminding residents and visitors to be safe and aware when enjoying the state's rivers, beaches and lakes. Officials are warning anyone going in the water that conditions can change quickly. It comes after two people died in...
BEVERLY, MA
Portland, ME
Crime & Safety
State
Maine State
City
Portland, ME
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
WGME

Wells woman dies in fatal car crash

SANFORD (WGME) -- A Wells woman was killed in a head-on car crash on Route 4 in Sanford Sunday morning. Police were dispatched to a crash on Country Club Route near the intersection with Channel Lane around 7:30 a.m. Investigation revealed a Jeep Wrangler, driven by 32-year-old Cody Michaud of...
SANFORD, ME
wabi.tv

Two people killed in Berwick crash identified

BERWICK, Maine (WABI) - We now know the names of the two people killed in a head-on crash in Berwick this weekend. It happened Sunday afternoon on Route 4. Police say a car driven by 20-year-old Samuel Flick was passing several vehicles when it hit another vehicle. Both Flick and...
BERWICK, ME
Seacoast Current

Hampton, NH Restaurants Hit Hard by Building Fire

The two restaurants damaged by Friday's fire on Ocean Boulevard in Hampton Beach have served their last meals of the summer. The three alarm smokey fire that started in the ceiling of the North Beach Bar & Grill after midnight spread to the Secret Spot restaurant, according to Hampton Fire Chief Michael McMahon. The Cinnamon Rainbows surf shop sustained heavy smoke damage.
HAMPTON, NH
WMTW

Two people killed in Maine head-on crash

BERWICK, Maine — Police said two people died in a head-on crash in Berwick on Sunday afternoon. Police said a 1999 Volvo S90 was driving south on Portland Street (Route 4) and passing several vehicles when it hit a 2014 Chevrolet Volt head-on near the intersection with Old Route 4.
BERWICK, ME
Q106.5

Maine Pizza Place Picked As One Of The Ten Best In The U.S.

If you are a foodie, put this pizza on your list for that next Maine road trip!. BabbleTop is the go-to source for all food lovers. They highlight Top 10 lists on all the biggest food topics, food brands, restaurants, fast food, snack foods, sodas, drinks, nostalgic brands, forgotten menu items, food shows, food tv personalities, popular chefs, and more.
PORTLAND, ME
NECN

PHOTOS: Pan-Asian Cuisine at Kittery Foreside's Anju Noodle Bar

Kittery Foreside, especially Wallingford Square, is one of those neighborhoods that food lovers will absolutely adore, and Anju Noodle Bar helps lead the way with its reasonably priced dishes, wide variety of beverages and friendly overall vibe. 9 photos. 1/9. 2/9. 3/9. 4/9. 5/9. 6/9. 7/9. 8/9. 9/9.
KITTERY, ME

