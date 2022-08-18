ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New Jersey 101.5

Accused drunk driver hits 16 vehicles on Paterson, NJ street

PATERSON – A drunk driver left a trail of destruction on a Paterson street after hitting and damaging approximately 16 cars on Saturday night, police said. The driver of a pickup truck went eastbound on 16th Avenue between Straight Street and Madison Avenue around 10 p.m. and struck the vehicles parked along the one-way street, Paterson police told NBC 4 New York.
PATERSON, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Police: Two men caught with loaded ‘ghost gun’ in Secaucus while driving stolen moving truck

Two men were caught with a loaded “ghost gun” in Secaucus early yesterday morning while driving a moving truck stolen out of Georgia, Police Chief Dennis Miller said. Fabian Soto, 30, of New York, New York, and Fatah Iarkane, 23, of Secaucus, were both charged with receiving stolen property, unlawful possession of a handgun, possession of hollow point ammunition, possession of handgun ammunition, and transporting a defaced firearm, Miller said in a statement.
SECAUCUS, NJ
boropark24.com

MTA Quietly Cuts Bus Routes Citywide

New York City’s MTA has cut bus service of underused routes, effective immediately, but the agency has not announced its reduced service. With bus ridership standing at only 65% of pre-pandemic levels, the MTA is cutting bus routes as a “money-saving initiative,” a NYC Transit manager wrote in an e-mail reported by nydailynews.com.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hudsontv.com

JCPD Has Not Confirmed Identity, But Friends Say Body Found In Jersey City Motel Is Missing Hoboken Woman

The body of a woman found in the Skyway Motel at 380 Tonnelle Avenue in Jersey City has still not been officially identified by the Jersey City Police Department. In an email to Hudson TV at 10:14 tonight, Monday, August 22, 2022, Jersey City spokesperson Kimberly Wallace Scalcione stated that the Department has yet to identify the body, which was discovered on Friday afternoon at 12:04 pm., but their investigation is ongoing.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
PIX11

Pressure on Amy DeGise, NJ pol in alleged hit-and-run, continues

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Jersey City Councilmember Amy DeGise continues to face calls to resign after her alleged involvement in a July hit-and-run, now including an online petition that has amassed thousands of signatures. But DeGise has thus far refused to step down, vowing to have more to say after the conclusion of an investigation […]
JERSEY CITY, NJ
themontclairgirl.com

Famous ‘First’ Occurrences That Happened in Essex County, New Jersey

From the dawn of the American Revolution to the Industrial Revolution to today, Essex County has been the starting point and arena for innovators, influential figures, monumental events, and more. So much history has happened here — some even the first of its kind in the state, country, or even world. It may be challenging to uncover what Essex County and its municipalities have done first. Whether buried in a century-old book or part of recent news, we have done our research to share with you what groundbreaking and leading things have occurred in Essex County, New Jersey. Read on to learn about Essex County’s famous firsts.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
NBC New York

After Fight With Bronx Worker, Armed Man Rips Bodega Door Off Hinges

The front door of a Bronx bodega was torn off its hinges by a man police say threatened to hurt the man working inside. Police said the unidentified man entered the bodega on East 179th Street in Claremont Village around 11:30 p.m. Friday and got into a verbal argument with the 31-year-old worker.
BRONX, NY
Daily Voice

Paterson Detectives Seize Five Guns, Three In One Car

Three young occupants of a car stopped by Paterson detectives were each found toting guns during a three-day period in which city investigators seized five firearms altogether. The seizures began after Detectives Kenneth Kerwin, Suquan Gary, Joseph Aboyoun, and Mustafa Dombayci saw a drug deal go down in the 80...
PATERSON, NJ

