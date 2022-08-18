Read full article on original website
Accused drunk driver hits 16 vehicles on Paterson, NJ street
PATERSON – A drunk driver left a trail of destruction on a Paterson street after hitting and damaging approximately 16 cars on Saturday night, police said. The driver of a pickup truck went eastbound on 16th Avenue between Straight Street and Madison Avenue around 10 p.m. and struck the vehicles parked along the one-way street, Paterson police told NBC 4 New York.
Police officer charged for allegedly evading $50k in Bayonne Bridge tolls
A member of the Bayonne Police Department has been arrested for allegedly evading thousands of dollars in tolls. Officer Jeffrey Veloz was arrested on August 11 and issued a summons by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Police Department, according to a spokesperson for the Richmond County District Attorney’s Office in Staten Island.
Zombies Take Over Subway Station in Downtown Newark, Police Expect Undead Traffic Terror
Newark NJ Department of Public Safety @NewarkNJPublicSafety TRAFFIC ADVISORY – Delays Anticipated for Film Production...
hudsoncountyview.com
Police: Two men caught with loaded ‘ghost gun’ in Secaucus while driving stolen moving truck
Two men were caught with a loaded “ghost gun” in Secaucus early yesterday morning while driving a moving truck stolen out of Georgia, Police Chief Dennis Miller said. Fabian Soto, 30, of New York, New York, and Fatah Iarkane, 23, of Secaucus, were both charged with receiving stolen property, unlawful possession of a handgun, possession of hollow point ammunition, possession of handgun ammunition, and transporting a defaced firearm, Miller said in a statement.
State police: 2 killed in single-vehicle crash Sunday on New Jersey Turnpike
State police say two people were killed following a vehicle crash Sunday on the New Jersey Turnpike.
boropark24.com
MTA Quietly Cuts Bus Routes Citywide
New York City’s MTA has cut bus service of underused routes, effective immediately, but the agency has not announced its reduced service. With bus ridership standing at only 65% of pre-pandemic levels, the MTA is cutting bus routes as a “money-saving initiative,” a NYC Transit manager wrote in an e-mail reported by nydailynews.com.
hudsoncountyview.com
Man in prison for double fatal Jersey City crash while DUI has two convictions vacated
A man in prison for a double fatal Jersey City crash near the Holland Tunnel while driving under the influence has had two convictions vacated on appeal due to the way the judge instructed the jury on first-degree aggravated manslaughter charges. ” … Defendant contends it was plain error for...
hudsontv.com
JCPD Has Not Confirmed Identity, But Friends Say Body Found In Jersey City Motel Is Missing Hoboken Woman
The body of a woman found in the Skyway Motel at 380 Tonnelle Avenue in Jersey City has still not been officially identified by the Jersey City Police Department. In an email to Hudson TV at 10:14 tonight, Monday, August 22, 2022, Jersey City spokesperson Kimberly Wallace Scalcione stated that the Department has yet to identify the body, which was discovered on Friday afternoon at 12:04 pm., but their investigation is ongoing.
Elderly Driver Carjacked In Maplewood Wawa Parking Lot: Police
An elderly driver was carjacked in the parking lot of a Wawa convenience store, authorities say. A 72-year-old man was walking to his car after leaving the location on Springfield Avenue in Maplewood when he was approached by a man who demanded his keys around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 11, police said.
Pressure on Amy DeGise, NJ pol in alleged hit-and-run, continues
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Jersey City Councilmember Amy DeGise continues to face calls to resign after her alleged involvement in a July hit-and-run, now including an online petition that has amassed thousands of signatures. But DeGise has thus far refused to step down, vowing to have more to say after the conclusion of an investigation […]
Police: Bronx man dies in fiery car crash on Sprain Brook Parkway
A 22-year-old Bronx man was killed in a fiery car crash in Westchester County early Sunday morning, police say.
Police: 14-year-old driver threw gun away during police chase
A 14-year-old is accused of throwing away a gun during a police case in Paterson.
New York City 14-Year-Old Shot Multiple Times Waiting for Bus in Drive-by Shooting
NEW YORK, NY – A 14-year-old boy was shot multiple times while waiting for a...
themontclairgirl.com
Famous ‘First’ Occurrences That Happened in Essex County, New Jersey
From the dawn of the American Revolution to the Industrial Revolution to today, Essex County has been the starting point and arena for innovators, influential figures, monumental events, and more. So much history has happened here — some even the first of its kind in the state, country, or even world. It may be challenging to uncover what Essex County and its municipalities have done first. Whether buried in a century-old book or part of recent news, we have done our research to share with you what groundbreaking and leading things have occurred in Essex County, New Jersey. Read on to learn about Essex County’s famous firsts.
HOMICIDES: Garfield, Paterson Men In Their 20s Slain In Separate Shootings
Two men – one from Garfield, the other from Paterson – were shot and killed in the Silk City within 5½ hours of one another. Off-duty officers heard shots, came running and found a crime scene but no victim at 51 Colonial Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Friday, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said.
Sewer collapse repairs to close Route 440 in Jersey City for 7-14 days
A partial sewer collapse more than 15 under the ground in the area of Danforth Avenue and Route 440 will force the closure of lanes on the the highway starting Aug. 26. The sewer collapse was discovered Wednesday during routing inspections, Jersey City spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said. The Jersey City...
hudsoncountyview.com
10 years after fire, 9 Union City tenants reach settlement to return at same rental price
10 years after a fire, nine Union City tenants at 409-415 Bergenline Ave. reached a settlement to return at the same rental price they were paying in 2012, as well as a $10,000 credit against future rent. The city was awarded a $2.1 million judgement in Hudson County Superior Court...
Man brutally attacked on subway while coming home from work
In an exclusive interview with Eyewitness News, Intazar Dar says it happened on his way home from work just before 1 a.m. on Saturday. The suspect behind the attack is still on the loose.
NBC New York
After Fight With Bronx Worker, Armed Man Rips Bodega Door Off Hinges
The front door of a Bronx bodega was torn off its hinges by a man police say threatened to hurt the man working inside. Police said the unidentified man entered the bodega on East 179th Street in Claremont Village around 11:30 p.m. Friday and got into a verbal argument with the 31-year-old worker.
Paterson Detectives Seize Five Guns, Three In One Car
Three young occupants of a car stopped by Paterson detectives were each found toting guns during a three-day period in which city investigators seized five firearms altogether. The seizures began after Detectives Kenneth Kerwin, Suquan Gary, Joseph Aboyoun, and Mustafa Dombayci saw a drug deal go down in the 80...
