WWE

WWE News: Charlotte Flair Plays 30-Second Shot Clock With Steve Austin, Drew McIntyre’s Top 10 Greatest Moments

By Jeffrey Harris
411mania.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
411mania.com

WWE News: Roman Reigns Is Living in God Mode, A&E Weekend Programming Notes

– Earlier today, WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns noted via Twitter that he’s “living in GOD Mode.” He wrote, “A man living in #GODMode. #Smackdown #WWECastle” Roman Reigns is scheduled to defend his title next month against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle. You can check out his tweet below:
WWE
411mania.com

Another WWE Hall of Famer Backstage For Tonight’s RAW (POTENTIAL SPOILERS)

As previously reported, Trish Stratus is set to appear on tonight’s episode of WWE RAW in Toronto. This will be her first appearance on the show since 2019. PWInsider reports that another WWE Hall of Famer is backstage, as Beth Phoenix is in Toronto. It’s unknown if she will appear on camera, but her husband, Edge, faces Damian Priest tonight.
WWE
411mania.com

Stable Gets New Member at AEW Dark TV Tapings (SPOILERS)

– It looks like The Trustbusters have a new member in the form of a “Trust Butler” for the group. During this weekend’s AEW Dark TV tapings at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida, VSK made his debut at the tapings, appearing as a butler for The Trustbusters stable (h/t Fightful).
ORLANDO, FL
411mania.com

Hangman Page Reveals His Wrestling Mt. Rushmore

Hangman Page is the latest wrestling star to name his “Mt. Rushmore” of wrestling. The former AEW World Champion was asked the oft-posed question during his Q&A at GalaxyCon recently and shared his thoughts on the topic. “Four of me,” Page joked in response to the question (per...
WWE
411mania.com

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn Have Confrontation After Smackdown Goes Off The Air (Clip)

After last night’s episode of Smackdown went off the air, Sami Zayn was left in the ring following the segment with Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns. Prior to the end of the show, Zayn took a Claymore from McIntyre that was meant for Reigns. After the show ended, Kevin Owens came out to join him. Owens told Zayn that he’s “way too good” to be Roman Reigns’ “bitch” or anyone else’s. Things appeared to get heated, but Riddle came out and told them to hug, and they did. You can see clips of the segment below.
WWE
411mania.com

RevPro Ten Year Anniversary Night Two Results: British Heavyweight Title Changes Hands

We have a new Undisputed British Heavyweight Champion following RevPro’s Ten Year Anniversary Night Two show. The company held the second night of the event on Sunday in London, and you can see the results below (per Cagematch.net):. * Greedy Souls def. Destination Everywhere. * Southside Women’s Championship Match:...
WWE
411mania.com

Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

WWE
411mania.com

Two Matches Set For NJPW Declaration of Power In October

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced two matches for the upcoming NJPW Declaration of Power event on October 10. The event happens at Ryogoku Sumo Hall. The lineup includes:. * IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: Jay White (c) vs. Tama Tonga. * Kazuchika Okada vs. JONAH. October 10 will see NJPW...
COMBAT SPORTS
411mania.com

WWE News: Beth Phoenix Appears On Raw to Save Edge, Bayley Defeats Aliyah

– Beth Phoenix made her on-screen return to WWE on Raw, making the save for her husband Edge. Monday’s show saw Edge defeat Damian Priest in the main event, after which he prepared to do a Con-Chair-To before Rhea Ripley low blowed him. Finn Balor then delivered a Coup de Grace before Phoenix came out and grabbed the chair, forcing the three to retreat:
WWE
411mania.com

Backstage Details on Johnny Gargano’s Return to WWE

Johnny Gargano made his return to WWE Raw this week, and a new report has details on how it came about. Fightful Select reports that Gargano’s name did not appear on any rundowns, and that most of the talent there didn’t know nor were much of the production team aware of his return. Many people found out about it when he walked through the backstage area minutes before his appearance.
WWE
411mania.com

Matches Set For This Week’s NJPW Strong

NJPW has announced the matches for this week’s episode of NJPW Strong. The company announced the following lineup for Saturday’s show, which airs on New Japan World:. * LA Dojo (The DKC & Kevin Knight) vs The Heatseekers (Matt Sigmon & Elliot Russell) * Mascara Dorada vs TJP.
WWE
411mania.com

Wardlow Makes Surprise Appearance at Revenge Pro’s Press Your Luck

– AEW TNT Champion Wardlow made a surprise appearance over the weekend at Revenge Pro’s Press Your Luck event. The card was held last night The Avalon Hotel & Event Center in Erie, Pennsylvania. Avvording to Revenge Pro’s Twitter, Wardlow made an announced appearance and destroyed “The Man Dime” Elijah Dean (h/t WrestlingInc.com).
ERIE, PA

