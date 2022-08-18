The quality of girls high school soccer in northwest Ohio has reached a standard where deep state tournament runs have become an annual expectation. Anthony Wayne has reached the Division I state final four three consecutive seasons. Fellow Northern Lakes League power Perrysburg won a state title in 2012 and finished second in 2017. Northview also earned a trip to the final four in 2011. Notre Dame and St. Ursula of the Three Rivers Athletic Conference have also earned trips to state. St. Ursula finished second in 2011 and also reached the state final four in 2004 and 2012. Notre Dame made it to the state final four in 2016. Notre Dame coach Chip Smith said there is a large, diverse talent pool in the area.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 17 MINUTES AGO