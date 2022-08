You are invited to the District 6 Community Meeting on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 from 6 - 8:30 pm at Retro Arcade at 518 Union Chapel Rd. in Pembroke NC. The event is hosted by Council members Richard Jones and Larry Chavis. Join the Lumbee Tribe for this community event which will include a Back to School Event, Free video games for students, Food, Tribal Services Information and Community Information.

PEMBROKE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO