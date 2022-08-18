Read full article on original website
Related
evangelinetoday.com
Louisiana Tournoi Queen: Quibodeaux reflects on her reign
While outgoing Louisiana Tournoi Queen Ainsley Quibodeaux has held several youth titles, including Junior Miss Boudin Festival Queen and Junior Miss Smoked Meat Festival Queen, she declares, “This one will always have a special place in my heart considering it is my first Miss title.” She continues, “Besides meeting new people, I’ve learned that all festival queens, including myself, don’t just look at the crown for its beauty, we look past that. We look at the history and all of the people behind it.”
evangelinetoday.com
Heritage Manor News: Music and it’s magic
(Editor’s Note: The following article was submitted by Patricia Duplechin, resident activity director at Heritage Manor Nursing Home in Ville Platte. This column runs every Sunday in The Gazette.) The sound of music of any kind will be a sound that most individuals enjoy. Do you ever hear a...
Comments / 0