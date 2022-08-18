While outgoing Louisiana Tournoi Queen Ainsley Quibodeaux has held several youth titles, including Junior Miss Boudin Festival Queen and Junior Miss Smoked Meat Festival Queen, she declares, “This one will always have a special place in my heart considering it is my first Miss title.” She continues, “Besides meeting new people, I’ve learned that all festival queens, including myself, don’t just look at the crown for its beauty, we look past that. We look at the history and all of the people behind it.”

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO