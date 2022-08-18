Read full article on original website
Related
momcollective.com
My Mental Health Journey: Talking About My Mental Illness Saved My Life
This post is sponsored by HCA Midwest Health. Opinions belong to the writer. On the surface, I had everything going for me: a career in the Air Force, a desire to go to. dental school after finishing my dual degrees in psychology and Spanish, and a loving and supportive family.
momcollective.com
Befriending Another Kid With Disability
My preschooler noticed a girl his age wearing pull-ups and asked me in the car later, “Is she a baby?”. I explained, “No, she’s not a baby, she’s a big kid like you. Some people need help with the potty longer, and that’s okay!”. My...
KIDS・
What to do—and give—when a friend has a miscarriage
Provide comfort with thoughtful gifts from Bouqs, The Sill, Uncommon Goods, Bodily, and Goldbelly.
momcollective.com
Expanding Our Family: When Will We Be Ready?
I am frequently asked when baby number two will be arriving. And while it’s considered a taboo question, I know most people mean well in their curiosity. They see how much love we have for our daughter, the perfect family photos on social media, and know how much family means to me.
IN THIS ARTICLE
momcollective.com
Back-to-School Mental Health Tips | Kansas City MomCast Episode 26
Going back to school can be exciting. It can also be terrifying, particularly for kids who have already experienced bullying, anxiety, stress, depression or trauma. Students today are grappling with intense experiences, social media and school shooting drills. Research Psychiatric Center treats adolescents and adults and offers behavioral health assessments...
21 Times College Professors Were The Realest People On The Planet
"I am cancelling this Wednesday's office hours so I can go bail a friend of mine out of jail. I apologize for the inconvenience, but I think the inconvenience of being incarcerated is greater than yours will be."
momcollective.com
Creating Healthy Food Habits for Babies + Children
As a new mama with a teething little one, I know the time for solids is near— that means I have a few weeks to learn how to guide my infant with their journey to solids. Here’s the thing, helping our little ones discover food can be exciting but it’s also the perfect opportunity to guide them to health. Health is found far beyond food and that is their relationship with food.
momcollective.com
From Teacher to Mom… A Lesson in Grace
Prior to having children of my own, I was a teacher. I had no little children of my own at home to care for in the evenings, and I basically took care of myself and my dog all day with a brain capacity that I long to have again. I...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
momcollective.com
Work-Life Balance and Keeping Kids Healthy
You’d probably agree that finding work-life balance can be difficult if you have children and a job. Managing a tight schedule while juggling a career and children is difficult and work-life balance doesn’t exist. We fair better when we accept that we need to integrate our work and our personal lives together.
KIDS・
momcollective.com
Let’s All Give “No Comment” Parenting a Try
What is No Comment parenting. Well, when your kids are really young, you are always looking for advice from fellow parents. Playgroup gatherings are perfect opportunities to ask other moms about sleep issues, potty training, and temper tantrum strategies. As our kids grow older, and we become more comfortable with...
momcollective.com
Needing a Vacation from Your Vacation
Who doesn’t love summer? Traveling, warm weather, ample sunshine. And family vacations! But all seasoned moms know, you are going to need a vacation from your vacation. Who doesn’t enjoy loading up the car with every conceivable gadget and piece of equipment because who knows what you will need when traveling with kids? You forgot the charger for the iPad, but no bother. Your kids won’t need it, right?
momcollective.com
Dear Parents, Your Child’s Teacher Needs Some Space in September
Ok, mamas. The school year is starting, and that fall buzz is in the air. You’ve got the crayons, backpacks, notebooks, and lunch boxes all in order (or not, if you’re more like me). And you probably can’t wait to meet your child’s teacher to kick off the year.
momcollective.com
Back to School Bedtime
If your house is anything like my house, the chances are that your children’s bedtime has crept a bit (or a lot) later over the summer. Since the last school bell rang in June, my 11-year-old’s nightly pleading for “five more minutes” has turned into “another five minutes” and “just ten more minutes,” and on some nights, it’s been an hour or more before he finally, begrudgingly goes to bed.
Comments / 0