FLORENCE, Wis. (WJFW) - Florence County is the first county in the state of Wisconsin to utilize next generation 911 services. "It’s a big thing for our community," said Dan Miller. Sherriff Dan Miller says after issues with older technology, the county realized it was time for something different. "The last system would crash all the time, it was old copper wires," said Miller. "The computers were Windows 95, failed all the time we would actually were down one station for quite a while and finally it was like three months we were without 911 in our county," he added.
ANIWA, Wis. (WJFW) - The Central Wisconsin Military Show came to an end this weekend. It's the largest event of its kind in the state of Wisconsin. Attendees are able to get up close to military vehicles, as well as speak to veterans. Tom Zatloukal, the curator of Motorama Auto Museum says this event is important because it allows people to learn more about the history. "We want to expose people to the veterans to what they done and so by doing that, they get to see the military vehicles said Tom Zatloukal. "You have the big swat beat reenactments and to learn more history," he said.
Kerry is a long time Rhinelander area resident who's roots in Northern Wisconsin go back multiple generations. He is currently the Director and Curator of Rhinelander's Pioneer Park Historical Complex. Aside from hosting WJFW 12's "Connecting the Dots" program, he also hosts "A Northwoods Moment in History" on WXPR Public Radio, and writes history and feature articles for The New North Magazine. Kerry has a passion for exploring Northwoods of Wisconsin history and sharing it with others. You can find Kerry's history page and connect with him on Facebook or send him an email at rhinelanderpphc@gmail.com.
(WJFW) - Two Wisconsinites were able to make their flow stand out more than the competition during the 2022 USA Mullet Championships. Menomonie's Emmitt Bailey jumped into first place during the last day of voting as he wins the kid's division. Bailey received more than 1,400 votes than second place,...
