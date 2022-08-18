ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Report: Flames expected to sign forward Nazem Kadri to seven-year deal

By Originally posted on
Pro Hockey Rumors
Pro Hockey Rumors
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fwkQN_0hMMOtPX00

The Calgary Flames may have lost Matthew Tkachuk and Johnny Gaudreau, but they certainly aren’t rebuilding. The team is now expected to sign free agent forward Nazem Kadri, according to several reports including Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet. The team is expected to trade Sean Monahan to the Montreal Canadiens to clear cap space. Friedman adds that the contract will be for seven years at $7M per season.

Kadri, 31, came into the summer as one of the top free agents on the market after an incredible season with the Colorado Avalanche that included a career-high 87 points and resulted in a Stanley Cup championship. It’s not often a player of that caliber sits on the open market for more than a month but it appears as though the Flames and general manager Brad Treliving are going to be the beneficiaries. Kadri comes to town along with Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar, completely changing the look of the team and essentially replacing the production of Gaudreau and Tkachuk.

The issue some will point to is the age of the two-way pivot, who will turn 32 in October, and how he had never really come close to his 2021-22 level of production previously. While that is true, Kadri also offers some things outside his overall offensive production that can make him a valuable part of the team. A strong defensive player who has received Selke Trophy votes on three occasions, he is also willing to engage physically and has had a knack for scoring at clutch moments. Avalanche fans will fondly remember his first playoff run with the team when he led all postseason players with five game-winning goals in just 15 appearances.

Of course, as good as those two performances were, you can’t discuss Kadri without mentioning his other postseason escapades. Three times he has been suspended in the playoffs, arguably costing his team a chance at advancing. While he can say that part of his game is behind him, the most recent incident was just a year ago, and there’s no guarantee he won’t do something to jeopardize his team again in the future.

Still, adding a player like this to the mix keeps the Flames’ competitive window wide open, at least for the next couple of seasons. The Huberdeau extension and this long-term deal for Kadri will likely not end well, though, with the salary cap expected to increase significantly down the road, they at least will get some relief.

One other thing that might be brought up is how Kadri blocked a trade to the Flames just a few years ago, when the Maple Leafs tried to send him west in exchange for T.J. Brodie. The London, Ontario native explained that decision earlier this year in a piece for the Player’s Tribune, saying that it had nothing to do with Calgary and everything to do with trying to stay in Toronto, where he wanted to win. The Maple Leafs would end up sending him to Colorado, a team he couldn’t block, and signed Brodie in free agency instead.

The only way the Flames can afford a player like Kadri is by moving out considerable salary, and that’s what a Monahan trade represents. The 27-year-old forward has a $6.375M cap hit for next season and has completely fallen off a cliff in terms of production over the last few years. Once a consistent 30-goal, 60-point center, Monahan had just eight goals and 23 points in 65 games this year while seeing his ice time drop to just 14 minutes a night. Injury has hampered his game significantly, and there’s no telling at this point if he’ll ever get back to being a top-six contributor.

Comments / 1

Related
Pro Hockey Rumors

A free agent profile for center Paul Stastny

When the Colorado Avalanche won the Stanley Cup this year, they did so without a player who many thought a decade ago would be a long-term franchise cornerstone. That player is Paul Stastny, who, now 36 years old, remains a free agent almost a month after the signing period opened this offseason. After falling to the second round in the 2005 NHL Draft, Stastny blew the doors off the Avalanche franchise with three out of four 70-point seasons to begin his NHL career in 2007, 2008, and 2010.
DENVER, CO
Pro Hockey Rumors

Bruins re-sign center Patrice Bergeron to one-year deal

Not only does this bring back one of the best players in Bruins history but Bergeron has done the team a huge favor by agreeing to such a reasonable contract. Because he is over the age of 35 and signing a one-year deal, he’s eligible for performance bonuses. If any part of that bonus money would put the team over the salary cap ceiling by the end of the year, they can be pushed to the 2023-24 books.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Gaudreau
Person
Nazem Kadri
Person
Matthew Tkachuk
Person
Elliotte Friedman
Person
Brad Treliving
Person
Sean Monahan
Person
Jonathan Huberdeau
Pro Hockey Rumors

Detroit Red Wings Sign Jake Walman

The arbitration period is over for the 2022 offseason. Jake Walman, who was the final hearing scheduled, has settled his case with the Detroit Red Wings after exchanging figures yesterday. The two sides have agreed to a one-year, one-way, $1.05MM contract according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet. Walman had filed for $1.75MM, while the Red Wings had filed for a two-way, $775K contract.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maple Leafs#Stanley Cup#The Calgary Flames#The Colorado Avalanche#Selke Trophy
Pro Hockey Rumors

Golden Knights, Keegan Kolesar agree to terms on three-year deal

Per a team release, the Vegas Golden Knights have agreed to terms with winger Keegan Kolesar on a three-year contract worth an average annual value of $1.4M. Kolesar, while not an expansion draft selection, is effectively an original Golden Knight. Drafted by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the third round in 2015, Columbus traded Kolesar to Vegas in exchange for a 2017 second-round pick just days after the expansion draft. That pick, 45th overall, originally belonged to the Tampa Bay Lightning — a pick Vegas received as part of expansion draft considerations. Columbus then selected Alexandre Texier with the pick.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

MacKenzie Weegar has 'a strong, genuine desire' to stay in Calgary

While the Calgary Flames may have lost two superstars this offseason, they at least got one in return, and they spent last night locking up to a long-term deal. With Jonathan Huberdeau now set to be in a Flames uniform for the next nine seasons, many eyes are glancing towards the pending UFA status of the other big piece of the Matthew Tkachuk trade: defenseman MacKenzie Weegar.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Calgary Flames
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
NewsBreak
Hockey
Pro Hockey Rumors

Despite solid rookie season, why is Jonathan Dahlen still a free agent?

When the list of pending RFAs who were not being tendered a qualifying offer came out shortly after the deadline for teams to make the offer passed, plenty of interesting names headlined the list, such as Sonny Milano, Haydn Fleury, Brendan Lemieux, Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Dominik Kubalik and Dylan Strome, just to name a few. Some of those players went on to sign relatively strong free-agent contracts with other teams, Strome being the prime example; some returned to their teams at a cost more palatable to the organization, like Lemieux who signed for $1.35M over one year, less than the $1.65M qualifying offer he was due; and some players have yet to find a home.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Calgary Flames extend Jonathan Huberdeau on eight-year, $84M deal

Before he’s even played a game for the team, Jonathan Huberdeau has chosen to remain with the Calgary Flames for the next nine seasons. Per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet, the Flames and Huberdeau have agreed on an eight-year, $10.5M AAV deal, a contract that is the richest in Calgary Flames franchise history.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Bruins expected to sign forward Pavel Zacha, avoid arbitration

With Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci now officially signed, the Boston Bruins are almost complete for the 2022-23 season. Pavel Zacha sits as the team’s only unsigned restricted free agent, with an arbitration date set for Thursday. It appears as though they will not need that hearing after all, as PuckPedia reports that the Bruins are expected to sign Zacha to a one-year, $3.5M contract.
BOSTON, MA
Pro Hockey Rumors

A free agent profile of Sam Steel

The flattened trajectory of the Upper Limit in the NHL in recent years has resulted in teams increasingly opting to non-tender players to avoid the risk of a salary arbitration award coming in higher than what they were willing to pay or could afford. Some of those players signed quickly while others remained unsigned exactly one month into the opening of the market.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Hurricanes 'focused on ironing out an extension' for Martin Necas

Martin Necas is one of the biggest-name restricted free agents still out there on the market. The 2017 No. 12 overall pick had a disappointing year in 2021-22, but in 2020-21 had the makings of a future star, scoring 41 points in 53 games, a 63-point pace. Necas didn’t have the game-by-game impact many expected him to have last year, though, and he was supplanted in the Hurricanes’ forward pecking order by fast-rising rookie Seth Jarvis. He needs a new contract, and despite many speculating that he may need a change of scenery, Hurricanes GM Don Waddell remains focused on ironing out an extension.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Coyotes, Lawson Crouse exchange arbitration figures

With their scheduled arbitration hearing now 48 hours away, the Coyotes and winger Lawson Crouse have exchanged their requested awards. The gap, as it almost always is, is sizable, as Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reports that Arizona has submitted a $2.5M figure and Crouse has come in with a $4M request.
GLENDALE, AZ
Pro Hockey Rumors

Pro Hockey Rumors

1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
266K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Hockey Rumors delivers the latest news on NHL trades and free agency, with new material 365 days a year.

 https://www.prohockeyrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy