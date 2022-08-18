Read full article on original website
This Road has Some of the Most Scenic places in Minnesota
The Fall colors will soon be in full swing. And it might be a great idea to plan a road trip. Or, if you just want to get away over the upcoming Labor Day weekend. This is a great scenic road trip while staying in Minnesota. Highway 61 runs along...
10 Facts Every Minnesotan Should Know About Our State Bird – The Loon
THINGS ALL OF US IN MINNESOTA SHOULD KNOW ABOUT OUR BEAUTIFUL LOON. As a Minnesotan, I'm a bit ashamed to say I've never really thought about our state bird much, except for the beautiful cry they make. As I was floating on Lake Winnie this week while I stayed at The Northland Lodge in Deer River, I had a lot of time to see many of these beautiful birds on the water. I watched a group of 9 or 10 loons all diving under the water, and I began to ask myself questions like: "How long can Loons stay under the water?" "Do fish try to eat Loons?" "What Predators go after Loons?" Here's what I've learned since taking the time to look into it.
Minnesota Hunters Get Ready for Dove, Goose Hunting
Early goose hunting starts Saturday September 3 along with early Teal. Morning Dove hunting starts in Minnesota September 1. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says the most commonly shot game bird in the country is mourning doves. Glen says hunters shot more than 12 million doves in the U.S. last year with Minnesotans harvesting 4,200 doves in 2021. Schmitt says that doves are the most popular bird to hunt in the southern states. Minnesota has a 15 dove limit starting September 1st and running until November 29. Schmitt says if you'd like to try dove hunting he suggests doing some scouting by looking in wheat fields and watering holes. He says some dove hunters also use decoys.
5 Bizarre Attractions in Minnesota
We all talked about the common attractions in Minnesota. Whether you like them, or think they are actually tourist attractions or not, others (people from other states/countries) think that they are. We are talking about the Mall of America (I think it's a little weird that people think of a giant mall as a tourist attraction) and places like Valleyfair or events like the Ren Fest or the Minnesota State Fair.
Why Do Some People In The St Cloud Area Think This Is Okay?
Maybe it's always been a problem but I've just seem to notice it more in the last few years. People just dumping their trash wherever it may be convenient for them and mostly it's in the streets, parking lots, etc. The person that posted this picture on Facebook, took the...
How To Get Discounted Tickets For Central Minnesota’s Favorite Halloween Haunts
It's almost orchard/haunted trail season in central Minnesota! There are a number of spooky and/or family friendly events in the area and The Value Connection can get you into them at a discounted price (while they last)!. 1. HARVEST OF HORROR (In St. Augusta) The Harvest of Horror is located...
Meet Miss Minnesota USA – Madeline Helget from Clearwater [INTERVIEW]
This week I had the opportunity to meet Miss Minnesota USA 2022, Madeline Helget from Clearwater. Madeline was crowned back in May and will be the reigning Miss until next spring when the next pageant takes place. Growing up with two brothers, Madeline's mom got her into pageants to try...
Month Later $1 Million MN Lottery Ticket Remains Unclaimed
ROSEVILLE -- It has been one month since a ticket sold in Minnesota won one million dollars in the Mega Millions game and the winner still hasn't come forward. The winning one million dollar ticket was sold for the July 29th drawing at the Casey's General Store in Fridley. A...
Sauk Rapids Tornado that Made St. Cloud the “Big City”
I hate tornados. They honestly scare the crap out of me. But with that said, I've never had to experience one first hand. Thank God! I never want to either. Especially when you see and hear about the devastation that they can cause. There was a HUGE tornado back in...
8 Great Hiking Trails Around Minnesota
Soon, whether we like it or not, the Fall colors will be in full force and it's great to get outside and hike around and check out what nature has to offer. There are so many walking/hiking trails around the state. There are 67 state parks. That's quite a lot, not complaining at all. But if you'd like to get out and get some exercise without feeling like you are just exercising, this is the way to do it... walking/hiking trails.
Stay in this “Shire in the Woods” Airbnb an Hour & a Half from St. Cloud
Are you a fan of the J.R.R. Tolkien books? This airbnb has the feeling of something from some of his stories. This Airbnb is the Loft of the Shire in the Woods. They are a grouping of cabins in McGrath, Minnesota. McGrath is about an hour and half North of St. Cloud near Brainerd lakes area.
Kids Day in Place of Cancelled Disney Princess Day at State Fair
If you have kids that were excited about the "Disney Princess Day" on the last day of the Great Minnesota Get-together. Labor Day, which is the last day of the fair was supposed to be Disney Princess Day. This day was cancelled earlier this week due to a "scheduling conflict". You'd think they would have known that earlier than the week of the fair, but no.
742 Hosts High School Open House
ST. CLOUD -- High School students across St. Cloud will get a first look at their classrooms on Monday. The fall open house at Apollo and Tech High Schools happens Monday afternoon. Students can find their locker and classrooms from 3:45 until 7:30 at Tech High School, and from 4:00 until 7:30 at Apollo.
It’s Time for All Things Pumpkin at Minnesota Based Caribou Coffee
I'm not sure I'm on board with the whole Pumpkin Spice Latte craze that happens every year... in the Fall. Actually, if it was Fall, or Autumn (whichever you prefer) then I would be more on board. But when it's still August and here comes the Fall coffees, foods and everything you can imagine pumpkin spice, it seems a bit early. Rushing the season, as they say.
St. Cloud Changing Recycling Guidelines in September
The city of St. Cloud is changing their recycling guidelines starting September 1st. St. Cloud Assistant Public Works Director Dan Legatt says every 5 years the city of St. Cloud puts out request for proposal for the processing, transportation and marketing materials. Legatt explains the contractor they work with takes the material they get from St. Cloud to process and market it. The new contractor has guidelines St. Cloud needs to adjust to.
St. Cloud Chamber Taking Over Downtown Council
ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce will be taking over the responsibilities of the Downtown Council. On Tuesday the Chamber's Board of Directors voted to bring the Downtown Council under the umbrella of the Chamber. Chamber President Julie Lunning says the existing Downtown Council board will...
This Minnesota Liquor Store Is Selling A 1,800+ Can Case Of Beer
With summer starting to wind down (I mean don'tcha know the State Fair starts tomorrow!) you might be looking at your summer bucket list and realizing you are running out of time to accomplish everything you set out to achieve. Well I've got good news, if buying a 1,800+ can case of beer was on your list, I found a Minnesota liquor store offering one!
Mayor Kleis Addresses “Red Light Runner” Issue in St. Cloud
St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis addressed many concerns from St. Cloud residents. A listener wanted to know if St. Cloud could adopt red light cameras to help deter drivers from running red lights. Kleis is in favor of red light cameras but the city cannot implement this because the state doesn't allow it. Law enforcement needs to view these violations for people to be ticketed.
Arrg! Pirate Party At Pantown Brewing Set For Saturday
Listen up ye land lubbers! Pantown Brewing is hosting a Pirate Party at its brewery this Saturday (August 27th)!. Guests are asked to wear something pirate-themed when visiting on Saturday or be ready to "walk the plank." The event is planned in celebration of International Pirate Month and will feature beer releases, a costume contest and sea shanties.
Who, What, How Much & When At The 2022 Minnesota State Fair
It's that time of the year again and the Minnesota State Fair is in full swing. Most of your favorite venders are back this year. You may notice some nominal price increases on some things this year. Looks like most prices are up about a dollar this year. You will...
