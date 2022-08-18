THINGS ALL OF US IN MINNESOTA SHOULD KNOW ABOUT OUR BEAUTIFUL LOON. As a Minnesotan, I'm a bit ashamed to say I've never really thought about our state bird much, except for the beautiful cry they make. As I was floating on Lake Winnie this week while I stayed at The Northland Lodge in Deer River, I had a lot of time to see many of these beautiful birds on the water. I watched a group of 9 or 10 loons all diving under the water, and I began to ask myself questions like: "How long can Loons stay under the water?" "Do fish try to eat Loons?" "What Predators go after Loons?" Here's what I've learned since taking the time to look into it.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO