Saint Cloud, MN

103.7 THE LOON

10 Facts Every Minnesotan Should Know About Our State Bird – The Loon

THINGS ALL OF US IN MINNESOTA SHOULD KNOW ABOUT OUR BEAUTIFUL LOON. As a Minnesotan, I'm a bit ashamed to say I've never really thought about our state bird much, except for the beautiful cry they make. As I was floating on Lake Winnie this week while I stayed at The Northland Lodge in Deer River, I had a lot of time to see many of these beautiful birds on the water. I watched a group of 9 or 10 loons all diving under the water, and I began to ask myself questions like: "How long can Loons stay under the water?" "Do fish try to eat Loons?" "What Predators go after Loons?" Here's what I've learned since taking the time to look into it.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Minnesota Hunters Get Ready for Dove, Goose Hunting

Early goose hunting starts Saturday September 3 along with early Teal. Morning Dove hunting starts in Minnesota September 1. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says the most commonly shot game bird in the country is mourning doves. Glen says hunters shot more than 12 million doves in the U.S. last year with Minnesotans harvesting 4,200 doves in 2021. Schmitt says that doves are the most popular bird to hunt in the southern states. Minnesota has a 15 dove limit starting September 1st and running until November 29. Schmitt says if you'd like to try dove hunting he suggests doing some scouting by looking in wheat fields and watering holes. He says some dove hunters also use decoys.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

5 Bizarre Attractions in Minnesota

We all talked about the common attractions in Minnesota. Whether you like them, or think they are actually tourist attractions or not, others (people from other states/countries) think that they are. We are talking about the Mall of America (I think it's a little weird that people think of a giant mall as a tourist attraction) and places like Valleyfair or events like the Ren Fest or the Minnesota State Fair.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

8 Great Hiking Trails Around Minnesota

Soon, whether we like it or not, the Fall colors will be in full force and it's great to get outside and hike around and check out what nature has to offer. There are so many walking/hiking trails around the state. There are 67 state parks. That's quite a lot, not complaining at all. But if you'd like to get out and get some exercise without feeling like you are just exercising, this is the way to do it... walking/hiking trails.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Kids Day in Place of Cancelled Disney Princess Day at State Fair

If you have kids that were excited about the "Disney Princess Day" on the last day of the Great Minnesota Get-together. Labor Day, which is the last day of the fair was supposed to be Disney Princess Day. This day was cancelled earlier this week due to a "scheduling conflict". You'd think they would have known that earlier than the week of the fair, but no.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

742 Hosts High School Open House

ST. CLOUD -- High School students across St. Cloud will get a first look at their classrooms on Monday. The fall open house at Apollo and Tech High Schools happens Monday afternoon. Students can find their locker and classrooms from 3:45 until 7:30 at Tech High School, and from 4:00 until 7:30 at Apollo.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

It’s Time for All Things Pumpkin at Minnesota Based Caribou Coffee

I'm not sure I'm on board with the whole Pumpkin Spice Latte craze that happens every year... in the Fall. Actually, if it was Fall, or Autumn (whichever you prefer) then I would be more on board. But when it's still August and here comes the Fall coffees, foods and everything you can imagine pumpkin spice, it seems a bit early. Rushing the season, as they say.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud Changing Recycling Guidelines in September

The city of St. Cloud is changing their recycling guidelines starting September 1st. St. Cloud Assistant Public Works Director Dan Legatt says every 5 years the city of St. Cloud puts out request for proposal for the processing, transportation and marketing materials. Legatt explains the contractor they work with takes the material they get from St. Cloud to process and market it. The new contractor has guidelines St. Cloud needs to adjust to.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud Chamber Taking Over Downtown Council

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce will be taking over the responsibilities of the Downtown Council. On Tuesday the Chamber's Board of Directors voted to bring the Downtown Council under the umbrella of the Chamber. Chamber President Julie Lunning says the existing Downtown Council board will...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

This Minnesota Liquor Store Is Selling A 1,800+ Can Case Of Beer

With summer starting to wind down (I mean don'tcha know the State Fair starts tomorrow!) you might be looking at your summer bucket list and realizing you are running out of time to accomplish everything you set out to achieve. Well I've got good news, if buying a 1,800+ can case of beer was on your list, I found a Minnesota liquor store offering one!
MANKATO, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Mayor Kleis Addresses “Red Light Runner” Issue in St. Cloud

St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis addressed many concerns from St. Cloud residents. A listener wanted to know if St. Cloud could adopt red light cameras to help deter drivers from running red lights. Kleis is in favor of red light cameras but the city cannot implement this because the state doesn't allow it. Law enforcement needs to view these violations for people to be ticketed.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Arrg! Pirate Party At Pantown Brewing Set For Saturday

Listen up ye land lubbers! Pantown Brewing is hosting a Pirate Party at its brewery this Saturday (August 27th)!. Guests are asked to wear something pirate-themed when visiting on Saturday or be ready to "walk the plank." The event is planned in celebration of International Pirate Month and will feature beer releases, a costume contest and sea shanties.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

103.7 THE LOON

ABOUT

103.7 THE LOON plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

