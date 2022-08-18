Read full article on original website
Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz Reveal They Are “Still Technically Married”
Nearly six months after announcing their split, Vanderpump Rules' Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz revealed where they really stand today. On August 19 — two days after what would’ve been their six-year wedding anniversary — Tom appeared as a “special guest” on his ex’s You’re Gonna Love Me with Katie Maloney podcast so they could set the record straight.
Mike Hill, Noelle Robinson, Bravo Family Show Cynthia Bailey Support Amid Her Mom’s Health Journey
The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Cynthia Bailey is sharing an update on her mom, Barbara Morris, shortly after she confirmed her mom’s breast cancer diagnosis. Barbara went in for surgery this week and it was “successful,” according to the RHOA alum, who is feeling a lot of love from those who are close to her and in her extended circle as she shares what’s next for her mom.
Kyle Richards Reveals What Mauricio Umansky Is "So Annoying" About When It Comes to Farrah's Wedding Planning
The RHOBH mom got real about her daughter's upcoming nuptials and her excitement for future grandchildren. From the moment Kyle Richards' eldest daughter Farrah Aldjufrie got engaged late last year, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member and husband Mauricio Umansky already wanted to kick the wedding planning into high gear.
Anila Sajja Leaves Her Husband Speechless After She Reveals Details of the Girls’ Trip to Vegas
The Married to Medicine couple is also prepping for a special visit in a first look at the August 28 episode. Anila Sajja’s husband, Dr. Kiren Sajja, may want to believe that what happens in Vegas stays there, but that isn’t really the case. As you might recall, the Married to Medicine cast headed off to Sin City for what ended up being a wild and crazy trip, but in a first look at the August 28 episode, the ladies are back home and spilling all the tea.
Olivia Flowers Has Some Feelings About the Austen Kroll and Ciara Miller Situation
In a first look at the August 25 episode of Southern Charm, tensions are rising in the group’s dynamics and relationships. Just when you thought Austen Kroll’s love life couldn’t get any more complicated, well, think again. In a first look at the upcoming August 25 episode of Southern Charm, Olivia Flowers shares exactly how she feels about Austen’s hangout with Summer House’s Ciara Miller during Season 8.
Casey Affleck tells Jennifer Lopez to ‘get ready for some real dysfunction’ after marrying Ben Affleck in Georgia
Ben Affleck’s older brother Casey Affleck seems to be the family member with dark humor. The actor and filmmaker took to social media to officially welcome Jennifer Lopez to the family. Casey even warned his new sister-in-law. “Good things are worth waiting for,” he began. “Here is...
Scott Disick Flipped His Lamborghini In Terrifying Car Crash: See Photos Of The Wreck
Scott Disick was reportedly involved in a car accident on Sunday (Aug. 21) around 3:00 p.m. in Calabasas, California, according to TMZ. Scott, 39, suffered “only minor injuries,” but one wouldn’t think that after seeing the pics of his wrecked car. In the photos obtained by TMZ, Scott’s Lamborghini SUV lies on its side while in the street, leaving wreckage strewn across the street. The photos also show a demolished stone mailbox on its side. He was reportedly the only one in the vehicle when it rolled, and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum also “didn’t appear impaired,” according to TMZ’s sources.
Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Paget Berry Is Engaged
The BDSY alum shared several sweet photos of his romantic proposal. Congratulations are in order for Paget Berry! The Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum is engaged to girlfriend Johana Mills, as he recently revealed in a sweet new post on Instagram. On August 21, Paget took to Instagram to announce...
Todd Tucker Revealed His Adorable Nickname for "Amazing Young Lady" Riley Burruss
Plus, RHOA's Kandi Burruss also posted a sweet Instagram birthday tribute to her daughter. When your mom is the Grammy-winning lead singer of Xscape, music is in your blood. In honor of The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member Kandi Burruss’ daughter Riley Burruss’ 20th birthday, stepdad Todd Tucker dropped his adorably fitting nickname for her: R&B.
Taylor Ann Green Welcomes a New Member to Her Family
The Southern Charm cast member shared adorable photos of her new puppy. There’s a new member of the Southern Charm family. Taylor Ann Green took to her Instagram Stories this week to introduce to the world to her adorable new puppy, Penelope. In a series of posts, the Southern...
Wendy Osefo Glows in a White Satin High-Slit Gown at Her Anniversary Dinner with Eddie
The RHOP cast member dazzled in a glamorous one-shoulder dress while feting the special milestone. Dr. Wendy Osefo turned up the glamour to celebrate a special milestone with her husband, Eddie Osefo. The Real Housewives of Potomac cast member stunned in a white satin high-slit gown while recently feting her 11th wedding anniversary with her spouse in the Bahamas.
