Read full article on original website
Related
onfocus.news
Edgar Football Cruises in Season Opener
Edgar scored a pair of touchdowns in each of the first two quarters, and another in the third quarter, cruising to a 35-7 nonconference season-opening win over Lakeland. Brady Stencil’s 52 yard fumble return for a touchdown pushed Edgar’s lead to 28-0 at halftime. Author: David Keech. David...
onfocus.news
Wausau West Defeats Superior in Season Opener
Wausau West opened the season with a convincing 33-13 nonconference win over Superior. Ray Reineck had 174 yards rushing on 19 carries for West, scoring two touchdowns. ***********************************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great...
onfocus.news
Wisconsin Valley Lutheran Wolves Volleyball Schedule
Match 09-20-22 7:30PM Northland Lutheran Away vs. Northland Lutheran Northland Lutheran High School. Match 10-04-22 7:30PM Tigerton Away vs. Tigerton Tigerton High School. ***********************************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about top...
onfocus.news
Wausau West Warriors Boys Cross Country Schedule
Invitational 08-25-22 10:00AM Rhinelander Away vs. Rhinelander, Wausau East, TOMAHAWK, Antigo, DC Everest, Suring, Goodman/Pembine Patriots, Menominee Indian Eagles, Northland Pines, Three Lakes, Laona-Wabeno, Crandon, Lakeland Union High School, Merrill Rhinelander High School. (SPASH) Invitational 09-10-22 9:00AM Stevens Point Away vs. Stevens Point Standing Rock Park. Bill Smiley Invitational 09-17-22...
IN THIS ARTICLE
onfocus.news
Mosinee Indians Volleyball Schedule
Scrimmage 08-20-22 9:00AM DC Everest Away vs. DC Everest, Medford, Newman Catholic DC Everest High School. Quad 08-23-22 3:00PM Mosinee Altoona, Markesan, Merrill Mosinee – Creske Center Gym. Invitational 08-26-22 8:30AM Menomonie Away vs. Menomonie, Regis, McDonell Central Catholic, Osceola, , Athens, Barron Area Schools, Cadott, Cameron, Chippewa Falls,...
onfocus.news
Wausau East Lumberjacks Girls Cross Country Schedule
Invitational 08-25-22 10:00AM Rhinelander Away vs. Rhinelander, Wausau West, TOMAHAWK, Antigo, DC Everest, Suring, Goodman/Pembine Patriots, Menominee Indian Eagles, Northland Pines, Three Lakes, Laona-Wabeno, Crandon, Lakeland Union, Merrill Rhinelander High School. Invitational 09-10-22 11:15AM Stevens Point Away vs. Stevens Point, Adams-Friendship, Appleton North, Assumption, Auburndale, Beaver Dam, DC Everest, Edgar,...
onfocus.news
Central Chamber Chorale Invites New Members to Audition
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Prospective members are invited to audition for Central Chamber Chorale, a Central Wisconsin group for a “friendly” audition before and join the singing at the first rehearsal, Tuesday September 6th at the Church of Jesus of the Latter-day Saints (2207 W. 5th St. in Marshfield).
onfocus.news
East 17th Street Closed from Maple to Vine
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – East 17th Street from Maple Avenue to Vine Avenue will continue to be closed due to a street reconstruction project. Though accessing the Fairgrounds this summer must utilize the 14th Street & Vine Avenue and the E. 17th Street & Peach Avenue entrances for this construction season.
onfocus.news
Wood County Search Warrant Leads to Drug Arrest
TOWN OF SARATOGA, WI (OnFocus) – On August 18, 2022 the Wood County Sheriffs Department and members of the Central Wisconsin Drug Task Force executed a search warrant on Kester Road in the Town of Saratoga, Wood County, Wisconsin. Investigators seized quantities of methamphetamine, marijuana, and prescription medication inside...
onfocus.news
Sheriff’s Office Investigating Deceased Person Found in Rib Mountain
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI (OnFocus) – The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deceased person found shortly before noon Monday in a wooded area south of the intersection of Cloverland Lane and Woodchuck Lane in the Town of Rib Mountain. The scene remains under active investigation by the...
onfocus.news
Marathon County Sheriff’s Office Warns of Phone Scam
MARATHON COUNTY, WI (OnFocus) – The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a telephone scam in which residents receive a phone call from someone claiming to be from the Sheriff’s Office. The scammer identifies themselves as an employee of the Sheriff’s Office, identifies the recipient’s first and last name, and informs the recipient of the phone call that they have business to conduct with the Sheriff’s Office.
Comments / 0