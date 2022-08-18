MaxPreps Top 25 high school football scores: No. 11 Buford vs. No. 14 Thompson headlines this week's games

Read full article on original website
Forsyth County advocacy group teaching adults how to keep kids safe around gunsMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
Fun in FoCo: A classic play takes center stage, concerts for U2 and Eagles fans and more this weekendJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
How you can help FoCo law enforcement learn a valuable skill to protect themselves on the jobJustine LookenottCumming, GA
Tunes By The Tracks- A Stone Mountain TraditionDoc LawrenceStone Mountain, GA
Repairs for Cumming Aquatic Center roof among items approved at Cumming City Council meetingJustine LookenottCumming, GA
Four-Star Defensive Lineman Commits to Crimson Tide
Four-star defensive lineman Edric Hill committed to the Crimson Tide on Monday evening. He becomes the No. 21 commit for the Tide's class of 2023, adding defensive depth to the top recruiting class in the nation. The North Kansas City, Mo., native recently moved up his commitment date which was...
Power 25 Rankings: A new No. 1 team emerges following a Week 1 shakeup
As expected, there was quite a shakeup in the AL.com Power 25 rankings after the first week of action. Clay-Chalkville jumped to No. 1 following an impressive 48-0 win over Briarwood Christian. Previous No. 1 Thompson dropped to No. 4 following a 38-7 loss in the Freedom Bowl against Buford, Ga.
Gainesville football tops Marist in Niblett's debut with the Red Elephants
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – Gainesville has a long tradition as one of Georgia’s winningest high school football programs. The Red Elephants came into this season as No. 3 in the state in all-time wins (758), 33rd in terms of winning percentage (.680) and fifth in region championships (31). So it’s safe to ...
Georgia football: Freshman running back suffers torn ACL in scrimmage
One of the most important aspects for Georgia during this fall camp is entering the 2022 season healthy. The Bulldogs have had several players banged up over the course of camp, including a promising freshman who suffered a significant injury on Saturday. Dawgs247 learned Sunday that Georgia freshman running back...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Alabama QB commit threads the needle for game-winning touchdown
Alabama quarterback commit Dylan Lonergan won the game for Brookwood high school over Norwood Saturday evening at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Lonergan, the No. 11 quarterback in the 2023 cycle and a 4-star prospect, threw a beautiful ball in-between defenders to give Brookwood the lead, 28-24. Quite the catch from the receiver, too.
All Things CW: 5 Things About the 2022 Crimson Tide No One's Talking About
Alabama could significantly improve in some important statistical areas, the Tide is poised for another great NFL draft, and 5 things that got our attention this week.
I-85 shooting suspect was driving around with 10 firearms and more than 2,000 rounds of ammo, police say
A man arrested in connection with three interstate shootings in Alabama and Georgia had more than 2,000 rounds of ammunition and an alarming number of firearms in his car, police said Thursday. The Auburn Police Department also said they so far have not found a motive for the “seemingly random...
abcnews4.com
Trans student rejected from every sorority at University of Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (TND) — A transgender woman with a large social media following has revealed she was rejected by every University of Alabama sorority during recruitment season. Grant Sikes, who has hundreds of thousands of TikTok followers and millions of views on her videos, has been documenting her efforts...
Iconic Nappy Roots musician shot after being robbed, kidnapped from his Atlanta brewery
ATLANTA — A popular Atlanta musician was robbed, kidnapped and shot at a brewery he co-owns right here in Atlanta. Police said it all unfolded at Atlantucky Brewing in the Castleberry Hill neighborhood off Northside Drive near Mercedes-Benz Stadium around 11 p.m. when the restaurant was closing. The owners...
WXIA 11 Alive
Man wanted for nearly 28 years in Atlanta murder finally captured during routine traffic stop
ATLANTA — A man who'd been wanted in Atlanta for murder for nearly 28 years was finally caught this week during a routine traffic stop, according to the FBI. The agency said in a release that Muhammed Bilal El-Amin was captured by the Oconee County Sheriff's Office, near Athens, in the course of the traffic stop.
fox5atlanta.com
Missing 26-year-old Atlanta woman found, condition unknown, police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police say the 26-year-old woman reported missing on Wednesday has been found, but her condition was not immediately known. Savannah Sheats was reported missing on Wednesday, a day after she left the townhome she shared with her sister along Verlaine Place NW in the Cross Creek subdivision.
CBS 46
Atlanta woman named America’s Biggest Cheapskate
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It may sound like an insult, but for Atlanta’s Cynthia Johnson being called America’s Biggest Cheapskate is an honor she wears proudly. “I understand the assignment” Cynthia joked. Johnson recently won the title of America’s Biggest Cheapskate by Bargain Outlet Ollie’s, beating out...
Teen swerves into opposing lane, dies in crash, police say
COBB COUNTY, Ga — A teen who swerved a car into the opposing lane was killed in a crash on Sunday, Cobb County Police say. Donovan Williams, 19, of Dacula, Georgia was driving northbound on Chastain Meadows Parkway in Marietta just after 10 p.m. when he crossed into the southbound lane, crashing into a car, police say.
Man dies in jump off I-59 overpass in west Birmingham
UPDATE: Birmingham police Lt. Rod Mauldin at 5:20 p.m. said the man had been pronounced dead. EARLIER: A man was seriously injured when authorities say he jumped off a bridge onto Interstate 59. The incident happened at 4:31 p.m. Friday on I-59 southbound at the Ensley exit. The man jumped...
Former Henry County teacher says she was fired for refusing to give students grades they didn’t earn
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A former teacher in Henry County says she was fired because she complained administrators tried to force her to give students grades they didn’t earn. Sheri Mimbs said school administrators instructed her to change grades to reflect its policy of not giving students anything less than a 60.
