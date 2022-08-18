ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buford, GA

MaxPreps Top 25 high school football scores: No. 11 Buford vs. No. 14 Thompson headlines this week's games

By Zack Poff, MaxPreps.com
MaxPreps
 5 days ago
Tide 100.9 FM

Four-Star Defensive Lineman Commits to Crimson Tide

Four-star defensive lineman Edric Hill committed to the Crimson Tide on Monday evening. He becomes the No. 21 commit for the Tide's class of 2023, adding defensive depth to the top recruiting class in the nation. The North Kansas City, Mo., native recently moved up his commitment date which was...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama QB commit threads the needle for game-winning touchdown

Alabama quarterback commit Dylan Lonergan won the game for Brookwood high school over Norwood Saturday evening at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Lonergan, the No. 11 quarterback in the 2023 cycle and a 4-star prospect, threw a beautiful ball in-between defenders to give Brookwood the lead, 28-24. Quite the catch from the receiver, too.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
abcnews4.com

Trans student rejected from every sorority at University of Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (TND) — A transgender woman with a large social media following has revealed she was rejected by every University of Alabama sorority during recruitment season. Grant Sikes, who has hundreds of thousands of TikTok followers and millions of views on her videos, has been documenting her efforts...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
fox5atlanta.com

Missing 26-year-old Atlanta woman found, condition unknown, police say

ATLANTA - Atlanta police say the 26-year-old woman reported missing on Wednesday has been found, but her condition was not immediately known. Savannah Sheats was reported missing on Wednesday, a day after she left the townhome she shared with her sister along Verlaine Place NW in the Cross Creek subdivision.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Atlanta woman named America’s Biggest Cheapskate

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It may sound like an insult, but for Atlanta’s Cynthia Johnson being called America’s Biggest Cheapskate is an honor she wears proudly. “I understand the assignment” Cynthia joked. Johnson recently won the title of America’s Biggest Cheapskate by Bargain Outlet Ollie’s, beating out...
ATLANTA, GA
AL.com

Man dies in jump off I-59 overpass in west Birmingham

UPDATE: Birmingham police Lt. Rod Mauldin at 5:20 p.m. said the man had been pronounced dead. EARLIER: A man was seriously injured when authorities say he jumped off a bridge onto Interstate 59. The incident happened at 4:31 p.m. Friday on I-59 southbound at the Ensley exit. The man jumped...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

