Impaired Driving Enforcement Crackdown to be Conducted Locally as Part of Statewide End of Summer Campaign. Law enforcement officials from Secaucus will be cracking down on drivers impaired by alcohol or drugs as part of the annual end of summer “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” statewide campaign. Chief Dennis Miller announced this morning that the Secaucus Police began the campaign on August 19. It will continue through September 5, 2022. According to Chief Miller, local and state law enforcement officials will conduct saturation patrols and sobriety checkpoints looking for motorists who may be driving while intoxicated.

SECAUCUS, NJ ・ 20 HOURS AGO