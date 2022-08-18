Read full article on original website
JCPD Has Not Confirmed Identity, But Friends Say Body Found In Jersey City Motel Is Missing Hoboken Woman
Tuesday 2 pm: Jersey City spokesperson Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione provided the following update this afternoon regarding the discovery of a woman’s body on Friday at the Skyway Motel on Tonnelle Avenue in Jersey City:. “The JCPD’s Major Case Unit is doing everything possible as they actively investigate her death. Police...
Despite New Parking Garage, WNY Resident Supports More Angled Parking
The administration of West New York Mayor Gabriel Rodriguez ran on a platform which included providing the municipality with more parking. Despite the construction of a new parking garage on 51st Street nearing completion, resident Frank Miqueli believes more needs to be done. Miqueli supports additional angled parking on certain...
Secaucus Police Participate in “Drive Sober Or Get Pulled Over” Campaign
Impaired Driving Enforcement Crackdown to be Conducted Locally as Part of Statewide End of Summer Campaign. Law enforcement officials from Secaucus will be cracking down on drivers impaired by alcohol or drugs as part of the annual end of summer “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” statewide campaign. Chief Dennis Miller announced this morning that the Secaucus Police began the campaign on August 19. It will continue through September 5, 2022. According to Chief Miller, local and state law enforcement officials will conduct saturation patrols and sobriety checkpoints looking for motorists who may be driving while intoxicated.
Free Food Distribution in Bayonne on Tuesday
The City of Bayonne has announced that there will be a free, food distribution held on Tuesday, August 23. The event will be held at the 16th Street Park’s lower level, near the boat ramp. The distribution of food will begin at 12-noon. Distribution is on a first come,...
UNION CITY WINS 10-YEAR FIGHT TO PROTECT TENANT RIGHTS
Today, Union City Mayor Brian P. Stack announced a historic rent protection settlement that restores tenant rights for 20 families displaced by a fire nearly 10 years ago. The settlement agreement, following almost a decade of legal and regulatory action at the local, state and federal levels, paves the way for tenants to return to their refurbished former apartments on or before September of this year, or receive a financial settlement if they have chosen not to return to their former homes.
JCPD Joins With ICNA Relief & MALEA For School Supply Giveaway Saturday, August 27
Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop has announced a major school supply partnership giveaway for city children. According to city spokesperson Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione, the Jersey City Police Department is teaming up with ICNA Relief & the Muslim American Law Enforcement Association (MALEA) NJ for their annual Back to School Giveaway!. The...
WNY-Based Non-Profit Hope + Future Holds Basketball Tourny For County Youth
The West New York-based, non-profit Hope + Future held a basketball tournament for county youth on Friday evening. Approximately 150 kids from all across Hudson County participated. The group’s mission is to provide health and wellness programs which keep kids engaged, off of the street and prepared academically for high school and college.
