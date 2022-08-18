ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Family provides update on 13-year-old girl struck by lightning in Garfield Park

By CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FTuzZ_0hMM869800

Family of girl struck by lightning credits CPR for her survival 00:29

CHICAGO (CBS) – The family of a 13-year-old girl who was critically injured after a lightning strike at the Garfield Park Conservatory earlier this month provides an update on her condition.

In a statement, the family says the girl was able to return home four days after the lightning strike. They credited her survival to the family member who was with her and performed CPR until emergency crews arrived.

"Her survival depended upon the total expertise of the early responders and ability of the Stroger staff to make the correct decisions in further care. In our gratitude we are mindful that the course in this incident is not the norm."

Doctors said the patient suffered cardiac arrest and underwent CPR at the scene and during transport to the hospital. She regained a pulse and was stabilized upon arrival.

The Cook County Health's trauma and pediatric teams recognized the Chicago Fire Department first responders Wednesday for their expertise and commitment in caring for the girl.

CBS 2's Sabrina Franza spoke to an ice cream vendor who was working at the park at the time and observed a family leaving the conservatory in the parking lot when he said suddenly hard rain started falling, saw lightning, and heard a crack.

That vendor thought the family hit a tree, but then saw fire trucks show up and watched the 13-year-old girl get wheeled to an ambulance.

It was not clear whether the girl was directly struck by lightning and if so, where on her body she was struck.

The family says the girl is expected to start the school year without any issues from the experience.

They also hope others will be influenced to complete the CPR training required to intervene in immediate life-saving procedures.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS News

1 killed, 1 critically injured in pub shooting in Blue Island

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting at a pub in the south suburbs. Blue Island Police are investigating the shooting, which occurred outside Forge Pub around 1 a.m. Sunday morning. According to police, officers responded to a call of shots fired in...
BLUE ISLAND, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
Cook County, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Accidents
County
Cook County, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Cook County, IL
Accidents
Chicago, IL
Accidents
NBC Chicago

Toddler Located After Being Reported Missing From Marquette Park

A toddler who was last seen Sunday in her Marquette Park residence has been safely located, according to Chicago police. Authorities say that London Ligon, who is 15-months old, was last seen Sunday morning. Ligon is described as a Black female, 2-feet-6 inches long and weighing 25 pounds. She has...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Lightning Strike#Saw Lightning#Accident#The Cook County Health#Cbs 2
WGN News

Police: Concealed carry holder shoots gunman on Northwest Side

CHICAGO —  A concealed carry holder critically injured a man who approached his car and fired shots at him in the North Austin neighborhood. The man, 45, was in his car in the 5500 block of West Crystal Street around 1:27 a.m. Monday, when another man attempted to carjack his vehicle and began to fire […]
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
nypressnews.com

Felon fatally shot sister’s boyfriend, paralyzed second man while drinking in Park Manor

A convicted felon killed his sister’s boyfriend and paralyzed another man during an alcohol-fueled shooting earlier this summer in Park Manor, prosecutors announced Sunday. Colby Aiknes, 34, was charged with felony counts of first-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest in connection to the June 2 shooting and his arrest on Friday, according to Chicago police and the Cook County state’s attorney’s office.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Quick-Acting Relative Saved 13-Year-Old Struck by Lightning in Garfield Park: Doctors

A 13-year-old girl survived a lightning strike in Garfield Park earlier this month after a family relative jumped into action, performing life-saving CPR at the scene. On Aug. 3, the girl had been visiting the Garfield Park Conservatory with her family around 2 p.m. when she was struck by lightning during a thunderstorm that began Wednesday afternoon, according to the Chicago Park District. She was rushed to Stroger Hospital, where physicians said she was lucky to have received a swift response from her family member, as the lightning caused the girl to fall into cardiac arrest.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
99K+
Followers
27K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy