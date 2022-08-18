Family provides update on 13-year-old girl struck by lightning in Garfield Park

Family of girl struck by lightning credits CPR for her survival 00:29

CHICAGO (CBS) – The family of a 13-year-old girl who was critically injured after a lightning strike at the Garfield Park Conservatory earlier this month provides an update on her condition.

In a statement, the family says the girl was able to return home four days after the lightning strike. They credited her survival to the family member who was with her and performed CPR until emergency crews arrived.

"Her survival depended upon the total expertise of the early responders and ability of the Stroger staff to make the correct decisions in further care. In our gratitude we are mindful that the course in this incident is not the norm."

Doctors said the patient suffered cardiac arrest and underwent CPR at the scene and during transport to the hospital. She regained a pulse and was stabilized upon arrival.

The Cook County Health's trauma and pediatric teams recognized the Chicago Fire Department first responders Wednesday for their expertise and commitment in caring for the girl.

CBS 2's Sabrina Franza spoke to an ice cream vendor who was working at the park at the time and observed a family leaving the conservatory in the parking lot when he said suddenly hard rain started falling, saw lightning, and heard a crack.

That vendor thought the family hit a tree, but then saw fire trucks show up and watched the 13-year-old girl get wheeled to an ambulance.

It was not clear whether the girl was directly struck by lightning and if so, where on her body she was struck.

The family says the girl is expected to start the school year without any issues from the experience.

They also hope others will be influenced to complete the CPR training required to intervene in immediate life-saving procedures.