Police chiefs back N.J. prosecutor in squabble with cops over new rule
Police chiefs in Passaic County are backing embattled prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes in her clash with rank-and-file cops who have called for her to resign. In an open letter issued on Monday, the Passaic County Police Chiefs Association said it stood “in solidarity and full support” of Valdes, who angered the unions with a policy adopted in January that requires cops to report to the prosecutor’s office any time they are involved in a motor vehicle accident that causes serious injuries in Passaic County. The chiefs called on the county PBA conference to rescind its recent “No Confidence” vote in Valdes, a holdover appointee seeking her third term.
Detectives In Bergen Seize Enough Fentanyl To Kill 1.5 Million Users
Bergen County prosecutor’s detectives seized three kilos of deadly fentanyl – enough to produce nearly 1.5 million potentially fatal doses -- while arresting three men during a traffic stop in Teaneck. Charged with conspiracy and possessing 6½ pounds of the drug with the intent to distribute it are...
Attorney General James Announces Indictment of New York City Correction Officer on Murder and Manslaughter Charges
New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced the indictment of Dion Middleton, 45, of the Bronx, on charges of Murder in the Second Degree and Manslaughter in the First and Second Degrees. The indictment alleges Middleton, an off-duty Correction Officer, shot and killed 18-year-old Raymond Chaluisant in the Bronx in the early morning hours of Thursday, July 21, 2022.
New police video shows dozens of guns found at NJ hospital
SECAUCUS — Newly released police bodycam footage shows nearly 40 firearms that authorities say were found in a closet at Hudson Regional Hospital last month. Reuven Alonalayoff, 46, was arrested on Aug. 7 at Newark Liberty International Airport. Secaucus police said K9s detected the firearms in the closet in Alonalayoff's office while they were searching the premises after an unrelated bomb threat. Police Chief Dennis Miller said the bomb threat was a hoax.
Trenton, NJ police officer accused of plotting with gangster inmate
A Trenton police officer has been accused of hiding his gang connections and plotting with a Latin Kings member already in prison about an assault on a suspected informant. Rudy Lopez, 36, of Hamilton has been charged with official misconduct, conspiracy and tampering with public records, acting Attorney General Matthew Platkin announced on Monday.
Man in prison for double fatal Jersey City crash while DUI has two convictions vacated
A man in prison for a double fatal Jersey City crash near the Holland Tunnel while driving under the influence has had two convictions vacated on appeal due to the way the judge instructed the jury on first-degree aggravated manslaughter charges. ” … Defendant contends it was plain error for...
Newark Police Seeking Aggravated Assault Suspect
NEWARK, NJ – NPSD Press Release- Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé requests the...
HOMICIDES: Garfield, Paterson Men In Their 20s Slain In Separate Shootings
Two men – one from Garfield, the other from Paterson – were shot and killed in the Silk City within 5½ hours of one another. Off-duty officers heard shots, came running and found a crime scene but no victim at 51 Colonial Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Friday, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said.
Hoboken mourning the loss of longtime community advocate Kyelia Colon
The City of Hoboken is mourning the loss of longtime community advocate Kyelia Colon, who was found dead in a Jersey City motel early Friday morning. Jersey City police have released few details as of Monday evening, simply stating they are investigating a woman found unresponsive at the Skyway Motel (who they are still working on identifying), located at 380 Tonnelle Ave., Facebook tributes have been coming in since Saturday evening.
Pressure on Amy DeGise, NJ pol in alleged hit-and-run, continues
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Jersey City Councilmember Amy DeGise continues to face calls to resign after her alleged involvement in a July hit-and-run, now including an online petition that has amassed thousands of signatures. But DeGise has thus far refused to step down, vowing to have more to say after the conclusion of an investigation […]
Police officer charged for allegedly evading $50k in Bayonne Bridge tolls
A member of the Bayonne Police Department has been arrested for allegedly evading thousands of dollars in tolls. Officer Jeffrey Veloz was arrested on August 11 and issued a summons by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Police Department, according to a spokesperson for the Richmond County District Attorney’s Office in Staten Island.
Two people dead in separate Paterson shootings
Two people were killed in separate shootings in Paterson early Sunday morning, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The first victim, a 29-year-old Paterson man, was shot outside 51 Colonial Avenue at around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday. He was taken to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center for treatment,...
Newark Police Seeking to Identify “cat” Thief
NEWARK, NJ – Police in Newark are seeking to capture a catalytic converter thief caught...
Georgia man held woman at N.J. hotel, shot her when she escaped, authorities say
A Georgia man was charged with the kidnapping and attempted murder of a woman at a New Jersey hotel after he allegedly shot her when she tried to escape, Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said. Eder Gelin, 39, of Douglasville, Georgia, was arrested Sunday after police responded to a...
JCPD Joins With ICNA Relief & MALEA For School Supply Giveaway Saturday, August 27
Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop has announced a major school supply partnership giveaway for city children. According to city spokesperson Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione, the Jersey City Police Department is teaming up with ICNA Relief & the Muslim American Law Enforcement Association (MALEA) NJ for their annual Back to School Giveaway!. The...
A Minor Girl Was the Target of Murder-for-Hire Plot
NEWARK, NJ — A Newark man was indicted for his role in a murder-for-hire scheme to kill a minor girl, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Armando Conceicao, 57, is charged Tuesday, August 16th, in a two-count indictment with conspiracy to commit murder for hire and causing another to travel interstate or using interstate facilities with the intent that a murder for hire be committed.
Shooting Suspect Sought In Newark
A 33-year-old man was wanted in a Newark shooting last month, authorities said. Seth Muhammad is wanted in the Wednesday, July 27 incident in which a man was shot, 10 shell casing were found, and properties were damaged on West End Avenue near Pine Grove Terrace around 9:40 p.m., Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said.
Accused drunk driver hits 16 vehicles on Paterson, NJ street
PATERSON – A drunk driver left a trail of destruction on a Paterson street after hitting and damaging approximately 16 cars on Saturday night, police said. The driver of a pickup truck went eastbound on 16th Avenue between Straight Street and Madison Avenue around 10 p.m. and struck the vehicles parked along the one-way street, Paterson police told NBC 4 New York.
Famous ‘First’ Occurrences That Happened in Essex County, New Jersey
From the dawn of the American Revolution to the Industrial Revolution to today, Essex County has been the starting point and arena for innovators, influential figures, monumental events, and more. So much history has happened here — some even the first of its kind in the state, country, or even world. It may be challenging to uncover what Essex County and its municipalities have done first. Whether buried in a century-old book or part of recent news, we have done our research to share with you what groundbreaking and leading things have occurred in Essex County, New Jersey. Read on to learn about Essex County’s famous firsts.
Police: 14-year-old driver threw gun away during police chase
A 14-year-old is accused of throwing away a gun during a police case in Paterson.
