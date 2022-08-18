Neither the author, Tim Fries, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. In less than a month the largest smart contract platform is scheduled to transition to a proof-of-stake (POS) network. As miners would soon be replaced by validators, miners are scrambling to find alternatives. Interesting, Ethereum Classic (ETC) has been on a rally lately and outperformed ETH year-to-date.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO