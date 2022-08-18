The spotlight is on Tampa, and the city is ready to get it right in one take. A slew of new projects have brought their production to Tampa (The Betrayal could be next), and the films are generating millions in economic impact. This includes direct spends. Businesses are being highlighted in the backgrounds of shots, crew members are buying groceries, getting coffee and lunches here. They’re purchasing supplies from shops around town, and bringing on locals as extras in scenes. Tampa is now ready for its closeup as Project Baby comes to a close.

TAMPA, FL ・ 22 HOURS AGO