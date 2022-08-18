ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz, CA

losgatan.com

Life is a beach for newly formed Los Gatos-based Mandala club

Jeff Alzina has come full circle. After 25 years living in Southern California, the all-time winningest coach in AVP history returned home to Santa Cruz in February 2019 to become the head coach of the Santa Clara University beach volleyball program. Then, just three months ago, Alzina teamed up with...
LOS GATOS, CA
lookout.co

Chef David Kinch announces departure from Michelin-starred Manresa

Chef David Kinch shocked the dining world Monday when he announced that he will leave his three Michelin-starred fine-dining Los Gatos restaurant, Manresa, at the end of the year. “Manresa has essentially been my whole life for the past 20 years,” said the chef. “And like all passion projects, it...
LOS GATOS, CA
KSBW.com

'Murder capital of the world': The terrifying years when multiple serial killers stalked Santa Cruz

It started with a fire in the hills above Santa Cruz on the night of Oct. 19, 1970. When firefighters arrived at the Ohta residence, the Japanese-inspired, custom-built mansion was engulfed in flames. A fire chief went to look for another hydrant on the property, searching the yard for a spot to hook up a hose. As he swung his flashlight across the yard, the beam of light illuminated something floating in the pool. He looked closer.
#Art Gallery#Art Show#Sculpture Garden#Photography#The Felix Kulpa Gallery
San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco lands big budget movie deal to remake a classic

I've written a couple columns in recent months crusading for San Francisco's return to the big screen. Our city has provided the backdrop to some amazing films over the years, but the movie business kind of dried up in recent years, costing us millions in revenues and reputation. The solution was simple. Use tax incentives to lure Hollywood back north. Well, guess what? That's exactly what happened Monday, when the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Firefighters rescue owl stuck in tree at Sea Cliff Beach

APTOS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Central Fire District of Santa Cruz County had a hoot of a time Saturday. According to firefighters, an owl caught in a kite wing was stuck in a tree at Sea Cliff Beach. A ladder was set up, and a firefighter climbed up to free the owl. The kite string was The post Firefighters rescue owl stuck in tree at Sea Cliff Beach appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Watsonville High School lifts shelter-in-place

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Watsonville High School says a shelter-in-place was lifted at around 1:40 p.m. The school wasn't sure why they were put asked to shelter-in-place by Watsonville Police. They did comment, however, that the shelter-in-place was put for an incident outside the home. This afternoon, officers issued a “shelter-in-place” for Watsonville High School and The post Watsonville High School lifts shelter-in-place appeared first on KION546.
WATSONVILLE, CA
offmetro.com

7 Most Scenic Drives in San Francisco

San Francisco natives are fortunate enough to experience incredible weather all year round, but that doesn’t always mean we take advantage of it when it arrives. If you’ve got some time to spare, go hop in your car and check out some hidden gems on these seven scenic routes.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Area city named ‘happiest’ in America, study says

(KRON) — The happiest city in the United States is in the Bay Area, says one study. However, it may not be the city you think of. (Spoiler, it is not San Francisco or San Jose.) Concord is named the “happiest” city in America, according to a study by HouseFresh. The city was also named […]
CONCORD, CA
KSBW.com

Concours D'Lemons celebrates oddball cars in Seaside

SEASIDE, Calif. — A car week event that embodies the saying, "beauty is in the eye of the beholder," took over the lawn at Seaside City Hall on Saturday. The 13th annual Concours D'Lemons car show is a celebration of the oddball, mundane, and well-loved jalopies of the automotive world.
tourcounsel.com

Introducing the Beautiful Waddell Beach in California

Waddell Beach is the local windsurfing spot and it is a beach where we will usually find plenty of room to do whatever we want. If you don't like crowded and crowded beaches, this is the beach to visit if you are in the Santa Cruz area of ​​California.

