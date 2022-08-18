Read full article on original website
Is Mount Madonna County Park near Santa Cruz haunted? I slept under the stars to find out.
Mount Madonna is known for its residents, particularly ones of the paranormal variety.
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz hopes to move campers out of the Benchlands beginning in September
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — The city of Santa Cruz is scheduled to move campers from the Benchlands at San Lorenzo Park next month. The move is not going to happen all at once but in phases. Campers were scheduled to move out last month, but it was postponed to...
losgatan.com
Life is a beach for newly formed Los Gatos-based Mandala club
Jeff Alzina has come full circle. After 25 years living in Southern California, the all-time winningest coach in AVP history returned home to Santa Cruz in February 2019 to become the head coach of the Santa Clara University beach volleyball program. Then, just three months ago, Alzina teamed up with...
lookout.co
Chef David Kinch announces departure from Michelin-starred Manresa
Chef David Kinch shocked the dining world Monday when he announced that he will leave his three Michelin-starred fine-dining Los Gatos restaurant, Manresa, at the end of the year. “Manresa has essentially been my whole life for the past 20 years,” said the chef. “And like all passion projects, it...
EXCLUSIVE: Video shows San Rafael officer dropping off homeless man in San Francisco
A San Francisco resident who recorded the video says the officer drove off after unloading the man and his belongings. Neighbors say the man was causing trouble- as he seemed to be lighting something on fire, throwing rocks and undressing in a driveway.
KSBW.com
'Murder capital of the world': The terrifying years when multiple serial killers stalked Santa Cruz
It started with a fire in the hills above Santa Cruz on the night of Oct. 19, 1970. When firefighters arrived at the Ohta residence, the Japanese-inspired, custom-built mansion was engulfed in flames. A fire chief went to look for another hydrant on the property, searching the yard for a spot to hook up a hose. As he swung his flashlight across the yard, the beam of light illuminated something floating in the pool. He looked closer.
Acclaimed Bay Area chef announces his departure from 3 Michelin starred restaurant, Manresa
Kinch hopes to focus his efforts on his other Bay Area businesses.
San Francisco lands big budget movie deal to remake a classic
I've written a couple columns in recent months crusading for San Francisco's return to the big screen. Our city has provided the backdrop to some amazing films over the years, but the movie business kind of dried up in recent years, costing us millions in revenues and reputation. The solution was simple. Use tax incentives to lure Hollywood back north. Well, guess what? That's exactly what happened Monday, when the...
Firefighters rescue owl stuck in tree at Sea Cliff Beach
APTOS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Central Fire District of Santa Cruz County had a hoot of a time Saturday. According to firefighters, an owl caught in a kite wing was stuck in a tree at Sea Cliff Beach. A ladder was set up, and a firefighter climbed up to free the owl. The kite string was The post Firefighters rescue owl stuck in tree at Sea Cliff Beach appeared first on KION546.
Watsonville High School lifts shelter-in-place
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Watsonville High School says a shelter-in-place was lifted at around 1:40 p.m. The school wasn't sure why they were put asked to shelter-in-place by Watsonville Police. They did comment, however, that the shelter-in-place was put for an incident outside the home. This afternoon, officers issued a “shelter-in-place” for Watsonville High School and The post Watsonville High School lifts shelter-in-place appeared first on KION546.
Executive chef steps down from Bay Area Michelin-starred restaurant
One of the Bay Area’s most acclaimed restaurants is losing its executive chef, worrying residents who cherish the multi-Michelin-starred fine dining experience.
offmetro.com
7 Most Scenic Drives in San Francisco
San Francisco natives are fortunate enough to experience incredible weather all year round, but that doesn’t always mean we take advantage of it when it arrives. If you’ve got some time to spare, go hop in your car and check out some hidden gems on these seven scenic routes.
Bay Area city named ‘happiest’ in America, study says
(KRON) — The happiest city in the United States is in the Bay Area, says one study. However, it may not be the city you think of. (Spoiler, it is not San Francisco or San Jose.) Concord is named the “happiest” city in America, according to a study by HouseFresh. The city was also named […]
Press Banner
Report Spells Out Scotts Valley’s Options for Wastewater System Upgrade
Last week, Scotts Valley held the unboxing of the $79,873 wastewater study it ordered for itself from Kennedy/Jenks Consultants Inc., during its regularly scheduled City Council meeting on Aug. 17. But unlike a small gadget shipped from Amazon, what the elected officials do with the report’s findings will have a...
Ask Lookout: What was that big helicopter going back and forth to the DeLaveaga fire recently?
Folks around downtown might have seen a new addition to Cal Fire's air attack dipping into the San Lorenzo River near the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk to help fight a recent blaze. Here's a closer look.
Where to pick apples in the Bay Area and Northern California
This was the best Golden Delicious apple I have ever tasted.
KSBW.com
Concours D'Lemons celebrates oddball cars in Seaside
SEASIDE, Calif. — A car week event that embodies the saying, "beauty is in the eye of the beholder," took over the lawn at Seaside City Hall on Saturday. The 13th annual Concours D'Lemons car show is a celebration of the oddball, mundane, and well-loved jalopies of the automotive world.
lookout.co
We are different people, you and I, two years after the CZU fires
Be the first to know about the latest in entertainment, arts and culture news. Sign up to get story alerts from Wallace delivered straight to your phone. And catch up on Wallace’s recent work here. Several years ago, I was sitting with a neighbor on his hilltop property enjoying...
tourcounsel.com
Introducing the Beautiful Waddell Beach in California
Waddell Beach is the local windsurfing spot and it is a beach where we will usually find plenty of room to do whatever we want. If you don't like crowded and crowded beaches, this is the beach to visit if you are in the Santa Cruz area of California.
