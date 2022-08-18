ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scotts Valley, CA

morganhilllife.com

Country Music Concert: Boots & Brews

Mark Fenichel is the Advertising/Marketing Director for Morgan Hill Life with more than 40 years of marketing experience. If you're interested in learning more about building your business brand, contact Mark at (408) 410-4782 or email him at [email protected]
MORGAN HILL, CA
lookout.co

Chef David Kinch announces departure from Michelin-starred Manresa

Chef David Kinch shocked the dining world Monday when he announced that he will leave his three Michelin-starred fine-dining Los Gatos restaurant, Manresa, at the end of the year. “Manresa has essentially been my whole life for the past 20 years,” said the chef. “And like all passion projects, it...
LOS GATOS, CA
Red Tricycle San Francisco

Find the Apple to Your Pie at These Bay Area U-Pick Orchards

EARTHseed Farm (formerly Gabriel Farm) If eating organic is important to your family, head to EARTHseed Farm located in Sebastopol, a town practically synonymous with the fruit. In addition to picking your own apples, you can schedule a tour of the certified organic orchard. Varieties include McIntosh, Gravenstein, Gala, Braeburn, Gilbert Golden Delicious, Fuji and Rome. A $25 entrance fee covers your Saturday U-pick time slot, which can be booked on a week-by-week basis starting the Tuesday before. The Bay Area farm has a store with juice, jams and pears for sale as well.
AGRICULTURE
KSBW.com

Concours D'Lemons celebrates oddball cars in Seaside

SEASIDE, Calif. — A car week event that embodies the saying, "beauty is in the eye of the beholder," took over the lawn at Seaside City Hall on Saturday. The 13th annual Concours D'Lemons car show is a celebration of the oddball, mundane, and well-loved jalopies of the automotive world.
tourcounsel.com

Introducing the Beautiful Waddell Beach in California

Waddell Beach is the local windsurfing spot and it is a beach where we will usually find plenty of room to do whatever we want. If you don't like crowded and crowded beaches, this is the beach to visit if you are in the Santa Cruz area of ​​California.
hoodline.com

SF’s largest Filipino night market will return in October for its biggest season yet

The Kapwa Gardens event space at 967 Mission Street produced Kultivate Labs. | Photo: Courtesy of UNDSCVRD SF. Debuting back in 2017, UNDSCRVD SF — the Filipino night market that comes to SoMa come fall — will return for its sixth season on October 22nd for what organizers are calling its “biggest season yet,” complete with more artists, food pop-ups, and DJs than ever before.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Press Banner

Target announces opening date for Scotts Valley store

After months of anticipation, Scotts Valley residents now have an answer to one of their burning questions. Target Corp. announced today it will be launching its Scotts Valley store on Sept. 25. “At approximately 55,000 square feet, the store will bring an easy, safe, and convenient shopping experience to new...
SCOTTS VALLEY, CA
piedmontexedra.com

Drought tolerant gardens can win prizes from EBMUD

Convert your landscaping to save water and possibly win a prize. The East Bay Municipal Utility District (EBMUD) is launching the I Heart My Garden Photo Challenge for customers to celebrate their landscape conversion projects and inspire others. Until Sept. 25, the utilities district invites customers to submit two before and after two photos, showing off their reimagined landscape.
OAKLAND, CA
losgatan.com

Life is a beach for newly formed Los Gatos-based Mandala club

Jeff Alzina has come full circle. After 25 years living in Southern California, the all-time winningest coach in AVP history returned home to Santa Cruz in February 2019 to become the head coach of the Santa Clara University beach volleyball program. Then, just three months ago, Alzina teamed up with...
LOS GATOS, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Classic Car Auctions in Monterey Score a Record $469 Million

Over 790 cars sold for a sales total of $469 million at the auctions in Monterey this weekend. More than 110 cars sold for $1 million or more this weekend, marking a record. There were scattered signs of overexuberant pricing: The top lot of the week, a 1955 Ferrari auctioned at RM Sotheby's, sold for $22 million — below its estimated value.
ediblemontereybay.com

Found Treasure: KC Cruz BBQ at Zayante Creek Market & Deli

It’s not. The market sits less than a 20-minute drive from the heart of Santa Cruz. But that doesn’t stop many from thinking it’s way out there. In figurative terms, though, it is, a throwback store that seems lost in time, tucked just off a twisty road in the redwoods, with a vintage Hamm’s beer sign in the window and a rusty mid-’50s Chevron gas pump in front.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
offmetro.com

7 Most Scenic Drives in San Francisco

San Francisco natives are fortunate enough to experience incredible weather all year round, but that doesn’t always mean we take advantage of it when it arrives. If you’ve got some time to spare, go hop in your car and check out some hidden gems on these seven scenic routes.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco lands big budget movie deal to remake a classic

I've written a couple columns in recent months crusading for San Francisco's return to the big screen. Our city has provided the backdrop to some amazing films over the years, but the movie business kind of dried up in recent years, costing us millions in revenues and reputation. The solution was simple. Use tax incentives to lure Hollywood back north. Well, guess what? That's exactly what happened Monday, when the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

