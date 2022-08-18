EARTHseed Farm (formerly Gabriel Farm) If eating organic is important to your family, head to EARTHseed Farm located in Sebastopol, a town practically synonymous with the fruit. In addition to picking your own apples, you can schedule a tour of the certified organic orchard. Varieties include McIntosh, Gravenstein, Gala, Braeburn, Gilbert Golden Delicious, Fuji and Rome. A $25 entrance fee covers your Saturday U-pick time slot, which can be booked on a week-by-week basis starting the Tuesday before. The Bay Area farm has a store with juice, jams and pears for sale as well.

AGRICULTURE ・ 1 DAY AGO