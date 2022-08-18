ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

The Game 730 AM WVFN

How In The Hell Did Hell, Michigan Get Its Name?

I was born in Detroit but grew up in Howell, Michigan which is located in Livingston County. I remember as a kid hearing about a town not that far away called Hell, Michigan. I always wondered how did Hell, Michigan get its unique name, and recently I stumbled upon some theories of how the name came about.
The Game 730 AM WVFN

More Fun At Michigan Beaches: 1900-1940

It's back to the beach...but not for long...summer is just about through. Did you just say 'the heck with it' and not even bother?. As the summers go by, the less interested I am in going to a beach. Did you notice I said 'when the SUMMERS” go by”? My summer beach interest has been lost to time, but I still enjoy going at other times of the year – fall and winter in particular. The fall season brings a crisp blueness to the water & sky as well as the colors in the surrounding trees. The wind may have a chill, but it's pleasant. Best of all, NO CROWDS. Walk the shoreline in leisure and look for unique rocks, fossils, and who-knows-what that washes up on shore.
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Faygo Brings Back A Popular Flavor To Michigan

Faygo lovers rejoice - the popular Michigan company is once again selling a soda flavor that has not been available in the Great Lakes State for 15 years. If you have been waiting for the return of Jazzin' Bluesberry Faygo to Michigan shelves, your wait is over. The beverage is available in 24-ounce bottles across the state. According to MLive, Jazzin' Bluesberry will be available for a few months - but not forever.
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Michigan Restaurant Ranked One of America's Best 'Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives'

When it comes to the best food in America, perhaps there's no better source or expert than Food Network's Guy Fieri. He is the mayor of Flavortown, after all. Guy has been traveling the nation in his red convertible looking for the most delicious food around for an incredible 35 seasons of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives! Over 400 episodes featuring some of the yummiest food our country has to offer.
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Slow Down! Michigan Traffic Deaths On The Rise

Is it my imagination or is everyone driving way faster this year? Slow down, August is off to a bad start. Michigan Traffic Deaths Hit A 16-Year High In 2021. The Michigan State Police recently reported that traffic deaths last year were the highest in 16 years. The 1,131 fatalities in 2021 marked the most traffic fatalities in Michigan since 1,129 deaths in 2005.
The Game 730 AM WVFN

An Open Letter to Those Cowardly Enough to Hit and Run

Unfortunately, we had an incident at the radio station today. As one of our employees was arriving to work, waiting to turn into the parking lot, someone was backing out of our parking lot into the street and backed right into our employee. Thankfully, our employee is totally fine and uninjured. Sadly, the same can't be said for their car.
The 25 Michigan Cities with the Softest Water

Don't you just hate it when you wash the dishes, and no matter what you do, they're still spotty? That gross-looking film probably isn't harmful to you. More than likely it's hard water residue. If you've ever washed your hands and they still felt slippery after rinsing the soap away,...
The Game 730AM has the best sports coverage for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

