The Spun

Deion Sanders Girlfriend Goes Viral: NFL World Reacts

Deion Sanders and his Jackson State football program are currently getting ready for the start of the 2022 college football season. The former NFL star turned college football head coach is building something special at Jackson State. Sanders, with the support of his friends and family, could turn Jackson State...
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Unfortunate JJ Watt News

Arizona Cardinals star J.J. Watt has had to deal with some unfortunate injuries in recent seasons. Now, Watt is dealing with COVID-19. The Cardinals announced on Sunday night that Watt has tested positive and will miss both tonight's game and next weekend's contest. "After testing positive for COVID, JJ Watt...
NFL
thecomeback.com

Former NFL star Herschel Walker is upset about trees

Former NFL and college football star Herschel Walker is currently running for U.S. Senator in Georgia after being encouraged to do so by former President Donald Trump. The former also seems to have a way with words much in the same way the latter does, in as much as they tend to say things that boggle the mind.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Texans Made Surprising Veteran Release Sunday Afternoon

The Houston Texans got even younger on Sunday. As teams cut their rosters down before the NFL's 80-man deadline, the Texans let go of a pair of veterans in fullback Andy Janovich and linebacker Tae Davis. Janovich still received his $200,000 signing bonus as a part of the one-year $1.1...
HOUSTON, TX
thecomeback.com

Pete Carroll reveals Seahawks quarterback decision timeline

The Seattle Seahawks are still looking for a new starting quarterback after the departure of longtime starter Russell Wilson during the offseason. The position battle is coming down to Geno Smith and Drew Lock, but it sounds like head coach Pete Carroll isn’t quite ready to make a decision and doesn’t know when that decision could come.
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

Michael Thomas injury update should worry Saints fans

The New Orleans Saints are entering the 2022 NFL season under the radar. Part of that is because they are in the same division with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But also, they have without former Pro Bowl wide receiver Michael Thomas for essentially two years. He’s been out of sight, out of […] The post Michael Thomas injury update should worry Saints fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Browns Fan's Despicable Sign Is Going Viral Today

Two Cleveland Browns fans had some gross signs pertaining to Deshaun Watson over the weekend. One fan has "Free Watson" on a sign, while the other has "F*ck them Hoes" as a way of degrading the women who came forward against Watson. This is gross, especially since Watson just got...
CLEVELAND, OH
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to gross viral video of Yankees fan

The New York Yankees are not having a great month of August. The team has played incredibly poorly offensively and is riding an extended losing stretch that even has team manager Aaron Boone noticeably frustrated. Everyone is coping with the disappointing stretch differently, but one Yankees fan seems to be taking it to the extreme with his sad snack choice.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Rich Eisen Calls For Major Punishment: NFL World Reacts

NFL Network host Rich Eisen wasn't a fan of the low block that Thaddeus Moss laid on Kayvon Thibodeaux on Sunday night. Shortly after the block took place, Eisen tweeted that the league should've called this a penalty. He also said that this should get Moss fined and suspended and that "nothing less is acceptable."
NFL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Roquan Smith news

It has been a tumultuous offseason thus far for Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith, who has been been sitting out of practice for the organization after requesting a trade due to contract negotiations stalling out between the two sides. He is obviously a crucial part of the Bears defense moving...
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Najee Harris, Referee Video Goes Viral: NFL World Reacts

Najee Harris didn't take the field when the Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars in Saturday's exhibition game. However, the running back made sure to remain alert on the sidelines. As captured by Alex Kozora of Steelers Depot, Harris playfully put his fists up in defense as a referee approached....
NFL
thecomeback.com

Manager ejected during heated argument after terrible umpire call

It has not been a particularly strong season for Major League Baseball umpires as umps across the league have gone viral for blown calls and other gaffes all season. On Sunday, another MLB umpire made a terrible call behind the plate, and it led to an extremely heated argument and an ejection.
PHOENIX, AZ

