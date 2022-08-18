ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘She-Hulk’ Interviews | Tatiana Maslany, Ginger Gonzaga And More!

By Law Sharma
 5 days ago
The cast and creatives of “She-Hulk” Tatiana Maslany (Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk), Ginger Gonzaga (Nikki), Kat Coiro (Director), and Jessica Gao (Head Writer) spoke to CinemaBlend's Law Sharma about their upcoming Disney+ series. They discuss the MCU casting process, working with motion capture, how other established characters like Daredevil fit into the show, and much more!

Video Chapters

0:00 Intro
0:22 Tatiana Mislay discusses She-Hulk breaking the 4th wall before Deadpool in the MCU
1:00 Tatiana Maslany shares how much of the comedy in “She-Hulk” was improved vs scripted
1:32 Jessica Gao on how many jokes were cut per episode
2:04 Ginger Gonzaga on the freedom of playing an original MCU character
2:38 Kat Coiro shares the challenges of shooting with motion capture performers
3:35 Tatiana Mislay on her transformation process and the advice she got from Mark Ruffalo and Andy Serkis
4:37 Jessica Gao shares how she approached writing for Bruce Banner/Hulk
5:20 Jessica Gao talk about integrating Daredevil into their show despite his darker nature
6:10 Ginger Gonzaga dishes on the MCU casting process
7:02 Kat Coiro on what she loves about Jen Walters’ reluctance to become a superhero
7:25 Tatiana Mislay on why She-Hulk is relatable
8:08 Ginger Gonzaga shares why Tatiana Maslany is a great role model for new audiences

Keke Palmer Is As Fascinated With Twilight's Taylor Lautner Revealing His Future Wife Taylor's Name Change As The Rest Of Us

Keke Palmer has never been one to hide her joy about things she cares about like like her Hustlers co-star, Jennifer Lopez, marrying Ben Affleck. But that may not be much compared to finding out that a well-known actor will be getting married to someone who shares the same first name. Well, Palmer has expressed her fascination with the new name Taylor Lautner's fiancée will be sporting once they're married.
CELEBRITIES
Paul Rudd Set To Clash With Steve Martin In Only Murders In The Building Season 3 After Twisty Finale

Spoilers below for anyone who hasn’t yet watched the entirety of Only Murders in the Building Season 2, so be warned!. When the smoke finally cleared at the end of Hulu’s Emmy darling Only Murders in the Building — and I do mean literal smoke, even if it was just from a theatre’s fog machine — Bunny Folger’s killer was revealed to be Adina Verson’s put-upon assistant Poppy. Fans had only just learned Poppy was actually Becky Barnes, the subject of who was herself revealed to be the subject of Cinda Canning’s podcast All Is Not OK in Oklahoma. It was wild and fun and all, but let’s not fool ourselves; the biggest shocker of the episode was MCU and Wet Hot American Summer vet Paul Rudd being killed off mere minutes after his surprising introduction. But we now know Rudd will indeed be back for the previously announced Season 3!
TV SERIES
