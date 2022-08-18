‘She-Hulk’ Interviews | Tatiana Maslany, Ginger Gonzaga And More!

The cast and creatives of “She-Hulk” Tatiana Maslany (Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk), Ginger Gonzaga (Nikki), Kat Coiro (Director), and Jessica Gao (Head Writer) spoke to CinemaBlend's Law Sharma about their upcoming Disney+ series. They discuss the MCU casting process, working with motion capture, how other established characters like Daredevil fit into the show, and much more!

Video Chapters

0:00 Intro

0:22 Tatiana Mislay discusses She-Hulk breaking the 4th wall before Deadpool in the MCU

1:00 Tatiana Maslany shares how much of the comedy in “She-Hulk” was improved vs scripted

1:32 Jessica Gao on how many jokes were cut per episode

2:04 Ginger Gonzaga on the freedom of playing an original MCU character

2:38 Kat Coiro shares the challenges of shooting with motion capture performers

3:35 Tatiana Mislay on her transformation process and the advice she got from Mark Ruffalo and Andy Serkis

4:37 Jessica Gao shares how she approached writing for Bruce Banner/Hulk

5:20 Jessica Gao talk about integrating Daredevil into their show despite his darker nature

6:10 Ginger Gonzaga dishes on the MCU casting process

7:02 Kat Coiro on what she loves about Jen Walters’ reluctance to become a superhero

7:25 Tatiana Mislay on why She-Hulk is relatable

8:08 Ginger Gonzaga shares why Tatiana Maslany is a great role model for new audiences

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.