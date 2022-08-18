Read full article on original website
Related
“Going to get someone killed”: Trump lawyer threatens to expose FBI agents even if DOJ redacts names
Trump attorney Alina Habba on Thursday suggested releasing surveillance footage of the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago even though it could reveal the identities of agents who executed it. Federal Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, who signed off on the search warrant, on Thursday gave the Justice Department a week to propose...
Trump Attorney’s New Claim About Mar-A-Lago Causes Jaws To Drop On Twitter
Christina Bobb's comments on Fox News sounded more like an admission to some of Trump's critics.
Rep. Adam Kinzinger says some of the documents recovered in the raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago may be 'so classified' they can't be revealed
Rep. Adam Kinzinger commented on calls for the Mar-a-Lago affidavit to be released to the public. Kinzinger said some information should not be released if it puts lives at risk. Classified documents were among the materials seized at Trump's home, according to court records. Rep. Adam Kinzinger said some of...
Trooper Having Affair With Former NY Gov’s Daughter Said He Was ‘Defeated’ After Forced Transfer
A state trooper assigned to protect former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s family told state investigators he was banished for having an affair with one of Cuomo’s daughters in spring 2020. According to a report released Friday by the New York Office of the Inspector General, State Trooper Dane Pfeiffer said it was not his idea nor did he volunteer to be transferred from his post to Plattsburgh, a city in upstate New York, giving him a two-hour work commute. “On paper I volunteered, but no, I don’t want to go up there, never want to go there again,” Pfeiffer said, adding that it had left him “pretty heavily defeated,” according to the report. He initially tried to be transferred closer to his original post in the governor’s mansion, but his superiors shut that down, telling him he was “expected” to take a position outside of the Albany region. Pfeiffer told investigators he believed he had done nothing wrong because he “had not furthered his relationship while on duty” and there is no explicit rule preventing troopers from engaging in sexual relations with people they’re protecting.Read it at New York Post
RELATED PEOPLE
Alex Jones issues ‘emergency message’ begging Trump to watch his show after publicly backing DeSantis
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones created a minor media storm this week when he announced that he would no longer “pigheadedly” support Donald Trump.Instead, he announced on his Infowars show that he would now be supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis saying he was “someone who is better than Trump”.Previously Mr Jones had disagreed with the Trump administration over its Covid-19 vaccination plans but had disregarded that opposition to avoid the “nightmare scenario” of Joe Biden being elected president.“That said, I am supporting DeSantis. DeSantis has just gone from being awesome to being unbelievably good,” said Mr Jones said on Thursday.“I...
A Whitey Bulger mystery endures: Why was the ailing gangster moved to a violent prison?
The USP Coleman II penitentiary in central Florida has long been known as a safe place for government informants and other marked men in the federal prison system. But when James “Whitey” Bulger arrived in 2014, Charles Lockett, the warden at the time, wasn’t going to take any chances. He said he kept Bulger away from the general population for six months and talked to the most influential inmates to make sure they wouldn’t make a move on the elderly Boston mobster.
GOP candidate for Florida House is booted from Twitter after post about shooting federal agents
A Republican candidate seeking a House seat in the Florida Legislature had his Twitter account yanked this week after a post about violence against federal agents. Luis Miguel, who's running in Florida's House District 20, said on Twitter that under his plan, federal agents could be shot on sight in the state. He told the website Florida Politics that Twitter had notified him that his account had been permanently suspended, which he later confirmed to NBC News on Friday.
Trump thinks the Mar-a-Lago search will help him in 2024. Some allies aren't so sure.
The day after federal agents searched Mar-a-Lago, former President Donald Trump told a group of conservative lawmakers that “being president was hell,” according to three people at the meeting. But to some he sounded ready to have the job again. “He was not to be deterred,” said Rep....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sen. Lindsey Graham loses bid to delay testifying in Georgia Trump probe
A federal judge in Georgia on Friday denied Sen. Lindsey Graham's latest attempt to escape a subpoena to testify before a grand jury investigating alleged election interference in the state. Lawyers for Graham, R-S.C., had asked Judge Leigh Martin May to temporarily block an order she issued earlier this week...
Disbarred South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh, accused of killing his wife and son, faces new financial crimes charges
Disbarred South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh, already accused of killing his wife and son, was indicted on multiple money laundering and computer crime charges, authorities said Friday. A grand jury indicted him on nine criminal counts, including two for money laundering of between $20,000 and $100,000, another count of money...
Comments / 0