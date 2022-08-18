Read full article on original website
Related
Times-Online
VCSU professor earns CTE teacher of the year
Valley City State University’s Elisa Krumwiede has been passionate about education since childhood, and never for a second did she doubt that she would one day be at the head of a classroom. “I really liked school growing up, I was a student athlete, I had amazing coaches and...
newsdakota.com
Northbound 12th Ave. NE Road Closure in Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Starting today, Aug. 22, the Northbound lanes of 12th Avenue NE will be closed for the rest of this week. The city reports the closure will take place between 12th St and 13th St NE. The closure will last until approximately Friday, August 26. A detour will be put in place by the Contractor. This is part of the North Dakota Highway 20 project and is managed by the NDDOT.
Times-Online
Construction Notice – 8th AVE SW
Beginning August 22nd, 2022, construction will begin at the intersection of 8th Ave SW and Wintershow Road at the Petro Serve USA entrance. Concrete removal work will begin in this intersection and progress with curb widening and placement of new concrete pavement. The intersection will remain open while work is ongoing utilizing temporary gravel surfacing. A truck detour will be provided while work is occurring in the intersection.
newsdakota.com
Small Grain Harvesting Underway In The Region
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The harvesting of small grains is underway in the area. Barnes County Farmer Darin Anderson said yields for spring wheat are slightly smaller compared to last year’s harvest. But the proteins are looking good. Spring planting was delayed by a month earlier this...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Counties with the most super commuters in North Dakota
There are more than 283 million vehicles on the road in the United States, and many of those cars, trucks, vans, and motorcycles are used to ferry people to and from their homes and jobs during their daily commutes. A small but growing number of people are walking and biking to work, particularly in compact […]
newsdakota.com
Highway Patrol, Stutsman County Assists Motorist in Need
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The North Dakota Highway Patrol with assistance from the Stutsman County Sheriff’s Office showed some North Dakota nice to a family on Wednesday, August 17. The state patrol reports a family was having vehicle troubles on I-94 near Jamestown. “A tire had blown out...
newsdakota.com
FedEx Semi Crashes Off I-94 East of Valley City
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A semi driver lost control of his vehicle traveling in the eastbound lane of I-94 near mile marker 296 on Thursday, August 18th shortly after 4pm. The rig slid off the roadway, jack-knifed and came to rest in the south ditch. No details have...
newsdakota.com
Two Semis Leave I-94 Roadway Near Valley City
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Two semis ran off the Interstate 94 roadway on Thursday, August 18th east of Valley City about 4:12pm. On was in traveling westbound before the driver lost control and slid of the roadway. A second semi traveling eastbound lost control and entered the eastbound ditch.
IN THIS ARTICLE
newsdakota.com
Jamestown Family Still Seeking Answers in Death of Son
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – It’s been two years since officials have deemed the death of Gunnar Syverson a homicide. Today, the family is still seeking answers. In August 2020, Syverson was found dead outside of a home in Hamberg, a small community in Wells County. At the time, the people of the home said he hung himself from a tree, but court documents show investigators believe it may have been staged.
newsdakota.com
Convicted Murderer in Medina Shootout Denied Parole
MEDINA, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Yorie Kahl, 63, has been denied parole by the U.S. Parole Commission. Kahl and Scott Faul, 69, are both serving life sentences for the shooting deaths of a U.S. marshal and deputy marshal outside Medina, North Dakota in 1983. Known as “The Medina Shootout”, the...
Comments / 0