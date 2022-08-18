JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Starting today, Aug. 22, the Northbound lanes of 12th Avenue NE will be closed for the rest of this week. The city reports the closure will take place between 12th St and 13th St NE. The closure will last until approximately Friday, August 26. A detour will be put in place by the Contractor. This is part of the North Dakota Highway 20 project and is managed by the NDDOT.

JAMESTOWN, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO