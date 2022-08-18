ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
tourcounsel.com

Top 10 Attractions in Seattle (with Map & Photos)

In this article, we will be transported to the wonderful city of Seattle. The attractions of this major county seat in Washington state are sure to interest anyone who wants to experience the true spirit of the US Northwest. This environmentally friendly city is ready to offer comfortable bike paths...
SEATTLE, WA
parentmap.com

Big Day of Play 2022

Big Day of Play is a celebration of Seattle's diversity and it encourages neighbors, communities, and families to have fun, build relationships and be active together. It's the day to play your way!. This year Big Day of Play will happen in person at Rainier Playfields by the Rainier Community...
SEATTLE, WA
Big Country News

Gas-Powered Leaf Blowers Face Potential ban in Seattle

Many Seattle residents' least-favorite alarm clock may be phased out as early as the beginning of 2025. A resolution sponsored by Seattle City Councilmember Alex Pederson would phase out gas-powered leaf blower usage by the city and its contractors by January 2025, or later if necessary. By January 2027, or...
SEATTLE, WA
lonelyplanet.com

The 8 best beaches in Washington State: from idyllic inlets to endless, epic beaches

Washington state is not exactly famous for sunny beaches – it’s more a galoshes-and-rain destination than beach blankets and suntan lotion. But a long stretch of Pacific coastline and a surplus of inlets and bays means there are, in fact, surprisingly excellent beaches here for swimming, shelling, skimboarding, surfing, tide-pooling, beachcombing – and even sea glass if you know where to look.
SEATTLE, WA
knkx.org

Seattle's BrasilFest and music from Matanzas on Jazz Caliente

Seattle Center is celebrating its 60th year, and its Festál series of cultural celebrations is in its 25th year. The Festál BrasilFest is Sunday, August 21. Jazz Caliente joins the festivities this Saturday with music from some of Seattle's brilliant Brazilian musicians. A massive oil terminal fire in...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

All Over The Map: Plan a summer road trip to Washington’s historic drive-ins

With the Seahawks midway through the preseason and the Mariners continuing to tantalize visions of a wildcard berth, there’s still time for a summer road trip to one of the five historic drive-in movie theatres still operating in the Evergreen State. According to exhaustive non-scientific research and persistent speculative...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Housing Act#Social Housing#Linus Realestate#Urban Village Strategy#The White House
southseattleemerald.com

Local Barber Michael Smith Jr. Carves Out a Path For Himself During the Pandemic

On the weekends that I stayed with my dad when I was a kid, those are the words he said to me every time I stepped into his car. Those weekends were full of excitement, but the most consistent experience was our time at the barbershop. The memories that we made in the barbershop have stayed with me well into my adult years. They have shaped me and taught me many lessons. I believe the most important lesson I learned is this: to find the right barber is to find a friend. Someone whom you can trade ideas and experiences with, someone who will become part of a sacred sustaining culture that will be here for you, your children, and eventually, their children too.
SEATTLE, WA
probrewer.com

Seattle Turnkey Brewery For Sale

Turnkey 5,000 sf, 10-barrel brewery, & taproom available in Seattle. Includes current annual production capacity of 1,200 barrels w/ possibility of up to 5,000 barrels w/added fermenters. Available space for additional equipment, canning line, etc. 850 sf taproom seats 40, w/ capacity for an additional 20-40 on the outdoor patio, 6private parking spots, & free street parking. Loading area can accommodate a full size semi trailer (or food truck) & has a 3′ dock. Included are a custom American-made 10-barrel brewhouse & fermenters, grist case, grain mill, glycol chiller, 1/6 barrel & 1/2 barrel kegs, 30′ trench drain, forklift, walk-in cooler, etc. The brewery is an established regional presence that distributes draft & packaged beer to over 250 accounts throughout Washington State & Idaho. Full Listing Here.
SEATTLE, WA
Tacoma Daily Index

What became of Tacoma Click?

From about mid-2020, many of us, from elementary school students to those of who could work from home, became more dependent on the internet than any of us could have imagined just a few months before. From Zoom meetings to online schooling or shopping, or binge video streaming, staring at...
TACOMA, WA
shorelineareanews.com

COVID-19 Local Case Numbers as of Friday, August 19, 2022

COVID-19 Local Case Numbers as of Friday, August 19, 2022. All numbers have dropped since last week. 90.5% of King county residents have at least started the vaccination series. 42% are completely current. Case numbers are certainly much higher than reported as people are able to test and home and are expected to self-report (but few do). Hospitalizations are the best indicator of disease transmission.
KING COUNTY, WA
The Stranger

Seattle Has Lost the Battle Against Air Conditioning

After six 90-degree days in July, four such days in early August, and two more hot and dry days expected this month, the writing is on the wall. Global warming has arrived. We now live not in the anthropocene, but the capitalocene. Compound interest and the warming world are in an embrace that cannot be politically extricated. A big chunk of the US is expected to experience “heat indices above 125 degrees” in a time that can be described as right around the corner.
SEATTLE, WA
The Stranger

Slog PM: Portland Mayor Makes City More Hostile For the Unhoused, Lebron James is Coming to Town, And Are You SURE You Didn't Catch Omicron?

From contaminated to community: The South Seattle Emerald reported that two of King County’s MANY contaminated sites will get a second chance at life. Thanks to a new grant program, the Washington State Department of Ecology will spend $21 million to turn the two contaminated areas into about 250 units of affordable housing—after a deep clean, of course!

