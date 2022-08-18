ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garden Club News

By Norwalk Reflector staff news@norwalkreflector
BERLIN HEIGHTS — The Town and Country Garden Club met at Quarry Hill Winery in Berlin Heights for its August meeting. Guests enjoyed a five-course wine tasting and food paring ranging from a cheese plate to dessert with a sampling of five wine varieties.

A business meeting followed, but by then no one cared. Just kidding, folks!

Pat Reda presided. Discussions were:

• The Oct. 4 Make and Bake auction which will be held again this fall after a 2-year hiatus. Members are busy creating and crafting items to be sold. Handmade crafts and baked goods will be auctioned at the Norwalk High School Ernsthausen Performing Arts Center. Plans are ongoing and will be finalized at the September meeting.

• There will be a fall craft event at the Norwalk Public Library at 6 p.m. Sept. 20. Members of Town and Country will be assisting those attending to create a fall-themed item to take home. Contact the library to register as space is limited.

• The Sept. 6 meeting will be at the home of Shari Ralston. A meeting and workshop will be held to craft ornaments to decorate the Norwalk Public Library Christmas tree and fireplace mantles. The library decorating will take place at the club’s November meeting.

Members are continuing through summer and fall to weed and water assigned outdoor public gardens.

