Deshaun Watson somehow still believes he did nothing wrong after agreeing to 11-game suspension

Deshaun Watson’s final suspension is officially official: The Browns quarterback will be suspended for the first 11 games of the 2022-23 NFL season.

This is a result Watson, who is facing civil suits from 24 women who say he sexually harassed them during massages, clearly isn’t happy with at all — even though he agreed to it.

The NFL appealed the original ruling of a six-game suspension, and was pushing for the full season before this compromise was struck. Watson, who signed a guaranteed $230 million contract with the Browns, will also be fined $5 million and will be evaluated and treated by behavioral experts.

You’d think, after all of this, Watson might just sound a tad bit remorseful. He’s put so many people through so much, all starting with the women who called him out in the first place.

After such an ordeal, a direct apology is usually in order. But Watson gave no such thing.

The Browns released a statement with their reaction and Watson’s reaction and they feel totally scripted and hollow. They say absolutely nothing.

Here’s a look at what their quarterback had to say.

Watson left us with a bunch of gobbledygook to break down.

“I’m grateful the disciplinary process has ended and extremely appreciative of the tremendous support I have received throughout my short time with the Browns organization. I apologize, once again, for any pain this situation has caused. I take accountability for the decisions I made.”

This means absolutely nothing. Who is Deshaun apologizing to? What decisions is he taking accountability for? Why haven’t either of these two sides mentioned the dozens of women that were impacted by this?

The answer to that is simple. It’s because they really don’t care. They’re just trying to move past this and get back to football. This doesn’t matter to them. Watson showed us as much with his actual in-person reaction to the NFL’s verdict.

He continues to “stand on my innocence” and says he never assaulted or disrespected anyone. That’s a completely different and even more nonchalant tone he’s taking there when compared to the statement above.

It’s also completely different from this statement he said just a few days ago.

This dude doesn’t care. There’s no remorse. He doesn’t really care about the people he’s harmed here.

He just wants to get back to playing football. And, eventually, they’re going to let him. That’s just gross.

Even worse, this whole thing now has a made-for-TV aura to it, because Watson’s first game back will now be … against his former team, the Texans, in Houston, where most of the alleged misconduct took place.