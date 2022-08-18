ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

The NFL nearly doubled Deshaun Watson's suspension and it still isn't enough

By Christian D'Andrea
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Sa2zo_0hMLbByr00

We all knew it was coming. From the moment the accusations began rolling in against Deshaun Watson — from the first rumblings from his lawyer that the Pro Bowl quarterback was being extorted to the 24 allegations of years-long predatory behavior and sexual misconduct that followed — we knew the NFL’s disciplinary process would mess this up.

The league that suspended Ray Rice two games after striking his fiancee (later pushed to an indefinite suspension after damning video of the incident went public though that decision was later vacated on appeal) has strived to do better with the message it sends both to its players and fans at large. So when independent arbitrator and retired federal judge Sue Robinson ruled Watson’s suspension would last six games — roughly in line with the guidelines of the league’s personal conduct policy — commissioner Roger Goodell appealed.

This was a move to correct a wrong and tell the rest of the world the NFL wouldn’t be a safe haven to predators. Robinson, called in to handle the league’s dirty work, failed by adhering to the precedent the league had created. Goodell would step in, take the bundles of evidence both he and the former judge called “egregious,” and ask another independent arbiter to take another look at the case.

Before that could happen, both sides decided there was a punishment they could live with: 11 games and a $5 million fine on top of the lost game checks (which works out to $632,500 thanks to the Browns’ willingness to slash his base salary in 2022 to insulate him from suspension). Watson will return to the league just in time for a showdown with his former team, the Houston Texans, in Week 13.

He will sit out less than one half of each game per accuser. He’ll miss at least six games fewer than Calvin Ridley, who the league suspended indefinitely, but for at least one full season, for placing parlays on NFL games last fall. He’ll be suspended five fewer games than officials originally gave Saints linebacker Jonathan Vilma for his participation in New Orleans’ Bountygate scandal.

Disciplinary process: messed.

Reports around the NFL’s main offices suggested the league was pushing for a full season of discipline. Instead, Watson will be back in December for a team that could be making a playoff rally. His return comes late enough in the season that it could be flexed out of its 1 p.m. kickoff and into primetime. We’ll see if Goodell is brazen enough to pull it off.

The $5 million fine is a number that looks massive at first glance but pales in comparison to the net worth Watson has built playing in the league. The Browns — the team who’d given up three first round picks to acquire a QB facing two dozen accusations of sexual misconduct — made sure their new star didn’t have to worry about any of that. His five year, $230 million contract in Cleveland is the largest fully guaranteed contract in league history.

Assuming he doesn’t sign a lucrative extension midway through the deal (he probably will), his average annual salary through 2026 will be $46 million. $5 million is less than 11 percent of that. If he were making $60,000 per year, that math works out to a $6,500 penalty.

Watson isn’t being called to account for years of behavior league investigations found predatory. He’s getting off lightly after showing zero responsibility or remorse until the day of his Browns preseason debut. As soon as the settlement went public, he showed us all how little he’s learned from the ordeal.

Watson and his legal team spent the past 10 months effectively daring the league to do something. The NFL, hamstrung by its own policies in a situation it had years to prepare for, put up a tough facade. It hoped independent arbiters could be the bad guy it didn’t want to be.

When that clearly failed — again, because the precedent in the league is so lousy you effectively have to kill someone (or bet on games) to earn anything more than a lock-solid six game absence — Goodell offered a compromise. It allowed both sides to feign accountability without lasting consequences.

It’s disappointing but not surprising. Watson gets to return in 2022 despite the league’s own admission his behavior was “egregious” and “predatory.” He loses a little bit of the $230 million contract he just signed and considerably less in game checks. He gets the chance to return in time for a playoff push and the opportunity to play hero in his fresh start with Cleveland.

The NFL gets to say it did as much as it could to punish him. Which only checks out in the uneven parameters of league discipline. Deshaun Watson will miss most of the 2022 season. It’s still not enough.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Trevor Lawrence gives Steelers the Dikembe Mutombo finger-wag after amazing pass

If there’s one thing we knew about the Jacksonville Jaguars this season, it’s that things wouldn’t possibly be as bad as they were last season under the “leadership” of one Urban Meyer. New head coach Doug Pederson had nowhere to go but up in everything from accountability to game-planning to roster management to game design, and so far, things are looking pretty good out there.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Saints punter Blake Gillikin gets 'random' drug test after 81-yard punt

The NFL would like us to believe that punters are people, too. So, why is there such disrespect from the league when punters do great things? Second-year New Orleans Saints punter Blake Gillikin certainly feels the disrespect. Against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday, Gillikin put forth one of the greatest punts you’ll ever see — this 81-yard bomb in the third quarter, turning the field from the New Orleans 19-yard line all the way to the opposing end zone for a touchback.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Goodell
Person
Judy Battista
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Reported details for contract of Ravens WR Demarcus Robinson released

The Baltimore Ravens traded away wide receiver Marquise Brown to the Arizona Cardinals on the first night of the 2022 NFL draft, sending shockwaves throughout the league. Baltimore then decided not to draft anyone at the position, and didn’t sign a veteran for a long time. However, on Friday it was made known by Ian Rapoport that the team was expected to sign long-time Kansas City Chiefs receiver Demarcus Robinson.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Patriots looking to trade former first-round draft pick

The New England Patriots could be looking to part ways with former first-round draft pick Isaiah Wynn, per a report from Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. According to Breer, the Patriots are “probably going to trade someone,” and when delving into who that someone could potentially be, he touched on the team being engaged in trade conversations involving the offensive tackle.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former LSU running back worth the Price of admission in 49ers preseason

In three seasons as a running back for LSU, Ty Davis-Price played in 35 games finishing with 1,744 yards on 379 carries (4.6 yards per carry) with 15 touchdowns. Davis-Price was selected in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers. He enters a very nice situation with a team that made it all the way to the NFC Championship game last season. Davis-Price was already assumed to get a lot of playing time as a rookie but plays like these only help cement that fact.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#American Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

QB Anthony Brown is breaking out in the preseason, leaving Oregon fans to question Mario Cristobal

This isn’t quite the Anthony Brown that we saw in Eugene over the past couple of years. While many of the fall months in Eugene a year ago were spent with fans of the Oregon Ducks frustrated by the play of their starting quarterback, and occasionally calling for him to be benched, the former Boston College transfer is now getting his chance to make a spot on the Baltimore Ravens roster in the NFL, using the preseason to show what he’s capable of. It turns out he’s capable of a lot more than what we saw with the Ducks a year ago. Mario...
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Injury update: Greg Mancz left Bills practice on cart

The Buffalo Bills suffered an injury along their offensive line on Tuesday. The player spotlighted is Greg Mancz. According to multiple reports including The Athletic from Bills practice on Monday, Mancz left the workout early. He required assistance leaving the field as he was spotted on a cart with a trainer potentially nursing a foot injury:
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mike Tomlin is REALLY unhappy with Pittsburgh's offensive line

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is one of the better interviews in the NFL, and that’s been the case for years. Just as Tomlin can wax eloquent on the state of his team and life in general, he can also get straight to the point. Tomlin was in a mood to do the latter after reviewing the tape of his offensive line following Saturday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars and their surprisingly snappy defensive front. All three of Pittsburgh’s quarterbacks — Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky, and Mason Rudolph — had defenders in their faces far too often for Tomlin’s taste, and he was making that clear in word and deed.
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Browns DE Myles Garrett comments on facing Baker Mayfield, Panthers

The prospect of a Baker Mayfield revenge game got a lot more real yesterday, as the Carolina Panthers officially named the fifth-year veteran their new starting quarterback. And although the former Cleveland Brown said he isn’t currently focused on that upcoming Week 1 clash, he did admit that it’ll mean a little something extra to him when it finally arrives.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens OLB Odafe Oweh getting more comfortable heading into second NFL season

The Baltimore Ravens’ pass rush will be relying on multiple young players in 2022, one of them being a 2021 first-round selection in outside linebacker Odafe Oweh. Going into his second NFL season, Oweh is getting more comfortable in the league while going up against veterans such as offensive tackle Morgan Moses in practice in what will hopefully translate into key game success.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

142K+
Followers
188K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy