Bethesda brings Wolfenstein 3D, Quake 4, and other classics to PC Game Pass

By Kyle Campbell
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
QuakeCon, the annual celebration of all things ID Software and Bethesda, is nearly upon us. As part of the festivities, numerous classics are coming to PC Game Pass and the Microsoft Store.

According to VGC, the following titles will release for both platforms on Aug. 18, 2022.

PC Game Pass

  • Return to Castle Wolfenstein
  • Quake 4
  • Wolfenstein 3D
  • An Elder Scrolls Legend: Battlespire
  • The Elder Scrolls Adventures: Redguard

Microsoft Store

  • The Elder Scrolls: Arena
  • The Elder Scrolls 2: Daggerfall
  • Quake Champions

Anyone with an active Game Pass subscription will receive every Quake Champions hero for free too. That’s about 16 playable characters in total, so it’s a solid perk.

A relatively decent lineup of freebies, all told. Return to Castle Wolfenstein is one of the best entries in that series, and it still holds up well. On the other hand, Quake 4 is the forgotten middle child of its respective series. Being free should ease expectations slightly, thankfully.

As for the Elder Scrolls titles, these are considerably older than Skyrim or Oblivion. So keep that in mind should you download something like Daggerfall. Plenty of great mods for it out there too.

It’s worth mentioning that Doom 64 is currently free on the Epic Games Store as part of QuakeCon promotions.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

