slubillikens.com
Billikens Overpower Drake, 3-0
Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022 | 1 p.m. •Three different players scored a goal apiece, and a strong Saint Louis defensive effort limited Drake to two shots in a 3-0 Billiken victory Sunday afternoon at Drake Stadium. •SLU, which recorded its second shutout in as many games in the young season,...
Billikens Top Omaha in Exhibition, 2-0
ST. LOUIS – The 10th-ranked Saint Louis men's soccer team completed the exhibition season with a 2-0 victory over Omaha Saturday in front of 2,725 fans at Robert R. Hermann Stadium. The Billikens, who finished 1-0-1 in exhibition play, now set their sights on the season opener on Thursday...
