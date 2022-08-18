Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Madison County Coroner’s Office Releases Names After Fatal Manhole IncidentMetro East Star Online NewspaperEdwardsville, IL
Body Viewing Reveals A Hidden Secret — The True Life Story Behind The Documentary The Silent TruthMary HolmanFlorissant, MO
American Legion baseball Reacts to the Explosion of Baseball ClubsRussell KlickerSaint Louis, MO
Wood River Police Department Along With Other Agencies Conduct Search For Missing ManMetro East Star Online NewspaperWood River, IL
A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She IsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSaint Louis, MO
Related
Angels owner Arte Moreno has started exploring option of selling the team
Arte Moreno has started exploring the possibility of selling the Angels, the team announced Tuesday morning, and has taken on Galatioto Sports Partners as financial advisors.
MLB
Pujols homers twice, sparking thoughts of 700
PHOENIX -- The 700-homer club could be getting its fourth member. If anybody read that statement at the beginning of August -- or perhaps even as recently as a week ago -- they probably would have been skeptical. But Albert Pujols is now mashing like it’s the early 2000s again.
MLB
D-backs seek reset after Cards' late eruption
PHOENIX -- After playing well against the Giants in a four-game series in the Bay Area last week, winning the final two, the D-backs felt good about where they stood heading home to face the Cardinals. D-backs manager Torey Lovullo had a warning before they left San Francisco, though: It...
MLB
Guardians' inexperience on display on key miscue
CLEVELAND -- With youth comes a lot of hiccups and excitement, something that was on full display in one single play in the Guardians' 2-0 loss to the White Sox on Saturday night at Progressive Field. In the top of the seventh inning, Cleveland was trailing by just one run,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MLB
Boyhood opponents, trade pals now delivering wins for Reds
PITTSBURGH -- Jake Fraley has been one of the hottest hitters in the Majors over the past few weeks, and in Saturday’s 10-1 victory at PNC Park over the Pirates, he torched a ball so far that it went for a swim. It backed the best start of the...
MLB
Hoeing's journey to MLB debut a whirlwind
LOS ANGELES -- Marlins right-hander Bryan Hoeing was hyped and his adrenaline was flowing for his Major League debut. You couldn’t blame him, with the pulsating bass blasting from the Dodger Stadium speakers for a Saturday night crowd of 51,813. It was a far cry from a year ago, when Hoeing was playing in front of Midwest fans at High-A Beloit.
MLB
Potential rule changes receive test run in Triple-A game
CHARLOTTE -- It was baseball as you know it … and yet not. To the untrained eye, Saturday night’s game between the Triple-A Charlotte Knights and visiting Syracuse Mets at Truist Field was the sport we know and love. The Knights were victorious, 4-3, on the might of three monster home runs off the bats of Mark Payton, Lenyn Sosa and Micker Adolfo. There were nine innings and three outs per side and four balls per walk and three strikes per K. There were hot dogs at the concessions (you could even order one covered in macaroni and cheese!), there was a seventh-inning stretch and, as per Knights tradition, a midgame mascot “Royalty Race” in which King Mecklenburg was victorious over Queen Charlotte, Good Knight Charlie and Jerry the Jester. And when it was all over, there were fireworks shot off into the downtown Charlotte sky.
MLB
'That's baseball': Bad luck, uncharacteristic miscues sink Mariners
OAKLAND -- The Mariners looked to be in good shape as they headed to extra innings on Saturday evening. With the heart of the order set to bat in the top of the 10th inning, Seattle had a good shot at securing a series win and getting in position to sweep the A’s.
RELATED PEOPLE
MLB
'Winning makes everything fun': 7th straight for Cards
PHOENIX -- Late Saturday night, Albert Pujols was posed with this question: Are the Cardinals currently playing their best baseball of the 2022 season?. The 42-year-old slugger has played his fair share of MLB games -- 3,042 regular-season games, to be exact -- so his opinion comes in high regard.
MLB
Hoerner's here, he's there, he's everywhere
CHICAGO -- In the middle of an answer about his outing on Saturday evening, Cubs starter Marcus Stroman switched gears. He brought up Nico Hoerner before even fielding a question about the Cubs' shortstop. "I don't think Nico Hoerner gets enough credit in the league, in MLB," said Stroman. "What...
MLB
Jays' Martinez sets homer record for Fisher Cats
Orelvis Martinez has been hitting homers at a prodigious pace all season. Now, it's led him to the record books. Baseball’s No. 73 overall prospect crushed his 28th home run of the year to set a new single-season mark for Double-A New Hampshire in a 6-1 win at Hartford on Sunday afternoon.
MLB
Aging like fine wine, Morton (11 K's) keeps elite company
ATLANTA -- Charlie Morton’s career seemed to be nearing a close when he joined the Astros before the 2017 season. But five years after helping Houston claim a World Series title, the veteran hurler showed his former team why he’s still considered one of the game’s top starting pitchers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MLB
'Recipe for some tough outings': Bullpen continues to struggle
PHOENIX -- In the midst of the Albert Pujols party, the bullpen continued to struggle. After his electric Saturday night in the desert, Pujols came off the bench to pinch-hit Sunday in the seventh inning and promptly delivered a base hit to the roar of both fanbases. It led to the Cardinals reclaiming a lead they kept the rest of the way in their 6-4 win to sweep the D-backs in the three-game series at Chase Field.
MLB
Ramírez, lights-out 'pen seal third series win in a row
ST. PETERSBURG -- After stumbling out of the gate to start the second half, the Rays seem to be hitting their stride as they approach the season’s stretch run. The Rays rode another excellent pitching performance and a pair of timely hits from Harold Ramírez to a 3-2 win over the Royals on Sunday afternoon at Tropicana Field. Tampa Bay has now won seven of its past nine games, with both losses coming by one run in extra innings, while taking three consecutive series to match a season high set back in April.
MLB
'You can get angry': Twins' bats quieted by Rangers
MINNEAPOLIS -- It has felt like the refrain for the past month or so from these Twins has been a constant emphasis that the offense has too much talent to be playing like this -- that they just need to execute better and play up to their potential, then the wins will follow.
MLB
'He's a special talent': Kim's skill knows no bounds ... literally
SAN DIEGO -- Ha-Seong Kim’s eyes were on the baseball. The Padres’ shortstop didn’t see the diminishing space between himself, the wall and the wire that anchors the safety net in front of the third-base stands. In one terrifying moment, all things converged -- Kim, the baseball,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB
Tigers treat Halos to Greene Day in finale
DETROIT -- The seats over Comerica Park’s out-of-town scoreboard in right-center field have some of the best views in the ballpark, giving fans an appreciation of the expansive outfield from 11+ feet up. What the seats don’t normally provide are home runs. Riley Greene has played enough games...
MLB
Young Royals battle 'growing pains' on tough road trip
ST. PETERSBURG -- The Royals’ 7-4 homestand last week was encouraging, not only for team morale, but also for what it revealed about the club's potential future with its core group of players. But Sunday afternoon’s 3-2 loss to the Rays at Tropicana Field sent the Royals back to...
MLB
Ohtani hampered by stomach bug in finale
DETROIT -- When Shohei Ohtani pitched at Comerica Park in mid-August last year, it was one of the most memorable outings of his AL MVP campaign, as he threw eight strong innings and crushed his 40th home run of the season. But the two-way star couldn’t replicate it...
MLB
Spark of youth inspires O's in Little League Classic win
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. -- Sunday night was supposed to be a lesson in baseball for the crowd of mostly Little Leaguers on hand. Watch two teams in the midst of a Wild Card fight duke it out, see how they carry themselves between pitches, after a bad play or a strikeout, in the dugout with one another.
Comments / 0