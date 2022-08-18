If you’re a Parker McCollum fan, what’s the song of his you heard for the very first time? Many of the newest fans will probably say “To Be Loved By You,” or “Pretty Heart.” The OGs will probably say “Hell of a Year,” or “I Can’t Breathe,” and the TRUE OGs will probably say “Meet You in the Middle” from his 2015 debut album, The Limestone Kid. For me, a buddy of mine showed me “I Can’t Breathe” back in 2018, […] The post Watch Parker McCollum Sing His Original Version Of “I Can’t Breathe” The Night He Came Up With It first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

MUSIC ・ 13 MINUTES AGO