ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

PODCAST: Coach Harvey Hyde gives his thoughts on USC fall camp

Listen to this episode of the Peristyle Podcast here:. In this episode of the Peristyle Podcast hosts Ryan Abraham and Coach Harvey Hyde talk about the Trojans finishing up the first fall camp under head coach Lincoln Riley and how USC will now focus on getting ready for the season opener against Rice. Camp was very competitive so Coach Hyde gives his thoughts on what went down including some of the major injuries, the position battles, how team chemistry has progressed and what position groups Riley envisions having a rotation for.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Report: USC provides statement on Vols WR Bru McCoy's eligibility status

With Tennessee's season opener Sept. 1 against Ball State now less than two weeks away, the Vols are still awaiting final word on wide receiver Bru McCoy's status for this season. Tennessee coach Josh Heupel again said Friday that the Southern Cal transfer has yet to be ruled eligible for this season, indicating that there were some things out of the Vols' control, and his former school has now weighed in on the matter.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Instant Analysis from USC Fall Camp practice No. 14 on Howard Jones Field

Instant Analysis with USCFootball.com's Jack Smith and Chris Trevino discussing all of the important news and notes from the Trojans fall practice No. 14 held on Howard Jones Field. They discuss remaining positional battles and comments made by Trojan head coach Lincoln Riley in his post-practice presser. This is the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Brian Odom talks USC linebackers, what Eric Gentry brings to group

USC’s eight scholarship inside linebackers in the room with position coach Brian Odom are as competitive as they come, mainly due to the expectations set. Those expectations arise from the coaching staff but also by the players themselves. The reps on the first team “are a premium,” as Odom...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
College Basketball
State
California State
Local
California College Basketball
Local
California Education
City
San Jose, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Education
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
247Sports

USC DL Tuli Tuipulotu recaps scrimmage, talks leadership, defensive standouts

USC defensive lineman Tuli Tuipulotu finds himself on watchlists for the Bednarik, Nagurski, and Outland Trophies but he’s never been known as an excessively chatty fellow on the field or with the media. Defensive line coach Shaun Nua told us before training camp started that such a profile was fine by him. “We want him to just raise his level of play even more. That's the best way for the guys to follow. He shows up early, the guys show up early. He leaves early, the guys leave early. So I don't need him to yell or raise his voice. Just raise your game.”
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy