FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Barton Pond Elementary prepares for its first yearThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
5 Great Pizza Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
Durham residents raise concerns about developments in East DurhamThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Organ donations save Black livesThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
HBCU volleyball gets the fall season startedThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
goduke.com
Duke Holds Second Scrimmage of Fall Camp
DURHAM – Duke held its second scrimmage of preseason fall camp Sunday night at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium. The Blue Devils ran over 100 plays in addition to working on special teams and two-minute drills. After their 16th practice of the year, sophomore defensive back Brandon Johnson and senior wide receiver Eli Pancol addressed the media.
goduke.com
Graham’s Brace Help No. 2 Duke Defeat UNCG, 3-1
DURHAM – Behind a brace from junior Maggie Graham, the second-ranked Duke women's soccer team defeated UNC Greensboro, 3-1, on Sunday evening in the home opener at Koskinen Stadium. The Blue Devils moved to 2-0 to start the season, while the Spartans dropped to 1-1. A native of Atlanta, Ga., Graham turned in the second multi-goal performance of her career on her way to notching her fourth and fifth career goals.
goduke.com
Duke Football Hosts Media Day
DURHAM – Duke football welcomed local media members to Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium on Saturday for media day. Duke head coach Mike Elko, defensive coordinator Robb Smith, offensive coordinator Kevin Johns as well as junior offensive lineman Graham Barton, senior wide receiver Jalon Calhoun, redshirt junior defensive tackle DeWayne Carter, and graduate student defensive back Darius Joiner all spoke to members of the media during the event.
goduke.com
Duke Defeats Davidson in Exhibition Play
DURHAM – The Duke volleyball team defeated Davidson 3-1 (25-23, 25-23, 25-23, 16-25) in exhibition action Saturday afternoon in Cameron Indoor Stadium. Senior co-captain Gracie Johnson led the team offensively with 11 kills, while sophomore outside hitter Rylie Kadel tallied 11 kills to hit .625 percent. Graduate student setter...
goduke.com
Action Packed Summer Prelude to Promising Senior Year: Catching up with Sophie Jones
DURHAM – — Nobody would have blamedSophie Jones for taking a summer off. Following a successful three years of working tirelessly on the soccer field, the captain is entering her senior year poised to lead the Blue Devils to another standout season. That being said, slacking off just isn't Jone's style, and her summer was as busy as ever.
goduke.com
Johns Wins ITF 15K Futures in Memphis
MEMPHIS, TENN. – Duke senior Garrett Johns earned his first career professional title on Sunday after he claimed the International Tennis Federation (ITF) Men's Singles 15K Futures crown in Memphis, Tenn. Johns put together an impressive showing over the five-day tournament that concluded with him defeating No. 6 Shunsuke...
goduke.com
Next Episode of ‘The All 22’ Duke Football Podcast Now Available
DURHAM – 'The All 22' podcast, an Inside Look at Duke Football, is back for the fall season and the second episode is now available via iTunes and Google Play. The podcast, hosted by football radio crew members David Shumate, Dave Harding and John Roth, will feature guests including current and former players and members of the Blue Devil coaching staff as well as local and national football reporters to discuss all things Duke football.
goduke.com
No. 12 Blue Devils Shine in 7-1 Win Over Longwood
DURHAM – No. 12 Duke men's soccer used a barrage of goals to power past Longwood, 7-1, in the final exhibition of the season on Friday night at Koskinen Stadium. The Blue Devils outshot the Lancers 22-4 on the evening and were led on offense by four points from freshman Kenan Hot.
goduke.com
Duke Quartet Going for Gold Saturday
DURHAM – Duke men's lacrosse quartet Kenny Brower, Jake Caputo, Jake Naso and Brennan O'Neill go for gold Saturday afternoon with the United States U-21 Men's National Team at the 2022 World Lacrosse Men's U-21 World Championship in Limerick, Ireland. The United States battles Canada for the gold medal...
goduke.com
Duke Quartet Brings Home Gold at U21 World Championship
LIMERICK, Ireland – The Duke men's lacrosse quartet of Kenny Brower, Jake Caputo, Jake Naso and Brennan O'Neill will return to Durham with new hardware after helping lead the United States U-21 Men's National Team to a 12-10 win over Canada in the gold medal game Saturday. The title...
