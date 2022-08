The El Dorado County Board of Supervisors voted to hire Evelyn Schaeffer as Health and Human Services director effective Sept. 24. Schaeffer comes to El Dorado County with more than a decade of experience in governmental health services, some of those years served in California. Her appointment at step 4 of the salary range ($216,236 per year plus benefits) was supported by a 4-0 vote. District 5 Supervisor Sue Novasel was absent from the Aug. 16 meeting.

EL DORADO COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO