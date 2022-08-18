Read full article on original website
The Real Reason You're Not Seeing Sriracha Anymore On Shelves
Why is Sriracha out of stock everywhere? Everything you need to know about this summer's Sriracha shortage. Why is Sriracha out of stock everywhere? / Image: Adobe. (Los Angeles, CA) - You may have heard by now, there is a Sriracha shortage on shelves.
Wildfire smoke: Detrimental to spud-crop health too
(Ed. note: On occasion, when bringing to one’s attention the premise that polluted air can damage human health as well as having the potential to cause death in living, breathing beings, there were also times when I said air pollution can be detrimental to crop, plant and tree health. In the Vegetable Growers News article excerpt presented below, both relevant and substantive information is provided, not only regarding the impact wildfire smoke can have on potato crop health, but also how that might affect potato crop growth. Disclosure: Though, in the original, unabridged article, two presenters’ names were mentioned, as it applies to today’s Air Quality Matters blog discussion, referenced exclusively is Carrie Wohleb, a Washington State University associate professor and potato, vegetable and seed Extension specialist, whom, it should be noted gave a presentation at the 2022 Idaho Potato Conference where she addressed concerns – both present and future – and detailed steps potato growers can take to help circumvent certain negative impacts – as well as to point out potential positive effects – to potato crops exposed to wildfire smoke).
Study first to explore ‘walking’ sharks on the move in early life stages
A newly-discovered walking shark that breaks all of the rules for survival is the focus of a first-of-its-kind study by Florida Atlantic University and collaborators in Australia. Researchers investigated how walking and swimming changes in the epaulette shark’s (Hemiscyllium ocellatum) early development. This small (about 3 feet), reef-dwelling, benthic shark walks both in and out of water by wriggling its body and pushing with its paddle-shaped fins.
A Test Chamber for NASA’s New Cosmic Mapmaker Makes a Dramatic Entrance
It required three years of design and construction, a monthlong boat ride across the Pacific Ocean, and a 30-ton crane, but the customized test chamber for NASA’s upcoming Spectro-Photometer for the History of the Universe, Epoch of Reionization and Ices Explorer (SPHEREx) space telescope has finally reached its destination at Caltech’s Cahill Center for Astronomy and Astrophysics.
Sharpest image ever of universe’s most massive known star
By harnessing the capabilities of the 8.1-meter Gemini South telescope in Chile, which is part of the International Gemini Observatory operated by NSF’s NOIRLab, astronomers have obtained the sharpest image ever of the star R136a1, the most massive known star in the Universe. Their research, led by NOIRLab astronomer...
