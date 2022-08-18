(Ed. note: On occasion, when bringing to one’s attention the premise that polluted air can damage human health as well as having the potential to cause death in living, breathing beings, there were also times when I said air pollution can be detrimental to crop, plant and tree health. In the Vegetable Growers News article excerpt presented below, both relevant and substantive information is provided, not only regarding the impact wildfire smoke can have on potato crop health, but also how that might affect potato crop growth. Disclosure: Though, in the original, unabridged article, two presenters’ names were mentioned, as it applies to today’s Air Quality Matters blog discussion, referenced exclusively is Carrie Wohleb, a Washington State University associate professor and potato, vegetable and seed Extension specialist, whom, it should be noted gave a presentation at the 2022 Idaho Potato Conference where she addressed concerns – both present and future – and detailed steps potato growers can take to help circumvent certain negative impacts – as well as to point out potential positive effects – to potato crops exposed to wildfire smoke).

