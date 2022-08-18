ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KRGV

Job fair held at Brownsville ISD to hire new teachers

The school year has begun and Brownsville Independent School District is in need of many employees in different roles - which include maintenance department, bus drivers, and most importantly, teacher positions for all grades. There are over 90 vacancies. So far, the district is struggling to fill their elementary bilingual...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
megadoctornews.com

Nursing Program Graduates Ready for Next Chapter

HARLINGEN, Texas – Texas State Technical College’s Nursing program recently celebrated their graduates in two pinning ceremonies held at TSTC’s Harlingen campus. Thirty-two Nursing and 13 Vocational Nursing graduates were honored for their commitment to providing the best patient care. The smiling Nursing graduates walked across the...
HARLINGEN, TX
KRGV

WATCH LIVE: Serving Hispanic students in Texas event in Brownsville

KRGV is partnering with The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit statewide news organization, for free, public events in Brownsville and Edinburg on Aug. 23 and Aug. 24. Serving Hispanic Students in Texas event in Brownsville. Between 2019 and 2021, Texas colleges and universities lost 75,000 students. But despite this drop in...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KRGV

Back-to-school tips for parents

It's the first day of school for students at the McAllen Independent School District. School officials have tips to make the first week of school an easy transition for both parents and students:. • It's important for parents to get their child on a routine. Go to bed at a...
MCALLEN, TX
progresstimes.net

New Mission CISD dress code policy stays

Superintendent Dr. Carol Perez said Mission CISD is keeping the dress code policy the district initially temporarily implemented during the spring 2022 semester. At the Aug. 10 school board meeting, Perez said parents received information over the summer regarding the updated dress code for the 2022-2023 school year. Additionally, the district posted detailed information on the changes in English and Spanish on MCISD.net.
MISSION, TX
KRGV

Backlog creates temporary closure of Cameron County rental assistance office

An organization in Brownsville that files rental assistant applications is closing its doors for the next two weeks. The organization, CDCB Come Dream. Come Build., said their backlog was too much. The office, which partners with Cameron County, said they will be closed until September 6 to catch up with...
exploremcallen.com

5 Significant McAllen Texas Historical Sights

McAllen Texas is a city within the Rio Grande Valley, known for its historic sights and scenic attractions. The city of McAllen has created opportunities for many established historical sights that are well worth investigating, along with the history that comes with it. Explore countless stories hidden within the significant buildings and meet the many people that help preserve their history. Take a self-tour around these McAllen attractions and see what makes McAllen so unique.
MCALLEN, TX
beckersasc.com

Texas medical office building sold

A 61,000-square-foot medical office building in Edinburg, Texas, was sold, REBusiness Online reported Aug. 17. The three-story office building was built in 2003 within Cornerstone Medical Park. The building was 99 percent leased when the sale was arranged by Coldwell Banker Commercial.
EDINBURG, TX
KRGV

Edinburg family of donor recipient expresses gratitude

Becoming an organ donor is a big deal, we see the signs and get asked when we get a new license. An Edinburg family calls it the opportunity of a lifetime. Michael Anaya, a 17-year-old born with only one kidney, was in kindergartner when he went to the doctor and learned he had end stage renal disease, also known as kidney failure.
EDINBURG, TX
Tom Handy

Governor Abbott's Directive Caused 2,300 People to Resign this Year

According to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services emails, Austin Attorney General Ken Paxton's opinion gender-affirming care is sending shock waves in Texas. His opinion that he wrote on February 21 and Governor Greg Abbott’sdirective on February 22 to open child abuse investigations on transgender children is creating some uneasiness among agency staff and families.
TEXAS STATE
KRGV

La Joya boy wins second place in mullet competition

A boy from La Joya won second place in the United States Mullet Competition kids division. Epic Orta walked away with more than 8,000 votes and a $500 award. The first-place winner got $2,500. A hotel on South Padre Island decided Epic deserved more and surprised Epic with another $2,500.
LA JOYA, TX
ValleyCentral

Cameron County: Fully vaccinated adult dies of COVID-19

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Public Health reported two additional COVID-19-related deaths today. Of the dead, one individual was fully vaccinated. This raises the county’s COVID-19 death toll to 2,283. The county also received an additional 200 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Of the 200 new cases, 69 were confirmed reports based on PCR testing. […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
KRGV

Valley water planners propose new mini reservoir

Valley water planners say they are thinking of creating a new mini reservoir. The new reservoir would sit along the Raymondville drain, and if built, it could provide water to the Elsa-Edcouch area. The proposal also calls for a water treatment plan. The project price tag is $94 million. The...
RAYMONDVILLE, TX
KRGV

Former Edinburg mayor takes the stand in voter fraud trial

Edinburg’s former mayor took the stand for the second time Tuesday in his voter fraud trial. The voter fraud charges stem from an investigation linked to Richard Molina’s mayoral win in 2017. The former mayor was asked by the attorneys with the state about the logic he and...
EDINBURG, TX

