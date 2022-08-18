McAllen Texas is a city within the Rio Grande Valley, known for its historic sights and scenic attractions. The city of McAllen has created opportunities for many established historical sights that are well worth investigating, along with the history that comes with it. Explore countless stories hidden within the significant buildings and meet the many people that help preserve their history. Take a self-tour around these McAllen attractions and see what makes McAllen so unique.

