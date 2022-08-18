Read full article on original website
progresstimes.net
New Mission CISD dress code policy stays
Superintendent Dr. Carol Perez said Mission CISD is keeping the dress code policy the district initially temporarily implemented during the spring 2022 semester. At the Aug. 10 school board meeting, Perez said parents received information over the summer regarding the updated dress code for the 2022-2023 school year. Additionally, the district posted detailed information on the changes in English and Spanish on MCISD.net.
KRGV
Backlog creates temporary closure of Cameron County rental assistance office
An organization in Brownsville that files rental assistant applications is closing its doors for the next two weeks. The organization, CDCB Come Dream. Come Build., said their backlog was too much. The office, which partners with Cameron County, said they will be closed until September 6 to catch up with...
KRGV
'Be sure the kids are safe': Drivers urged to stay alert on roads as school year begins
As summer vacation wraps up for schools across the Valley, more school buses will be on the road. "There's going to be a lot of traffic, a lot of commotion on the street,” said Juan Cortez, a bus driver for Brownsville ISD. “So, we need to slow it down and be sure the kids are safe."
exploremcallen.com
5 Significant McAllen Texas Historical Sights
McAllen Texas is a city within the Rio Grande Valley, known for its historic sights and scenic attractions. The city of McAllen has created opportunities for many established historical sights that are well worth investigating, along with the history that comes with it. Explore countless stories hidden within the significant buildings and meet the many people that help preserve their history. Take a self-tour around these McAllen attractions and see what makes McAllen so unique.
beckersasc.com
Texas medical office building sold
A 61,000-square-foot medical office building in Edinburg, Texas, was sold, REBusiness Online reported Aug. 17. The three-story office building was built in 2003 within Cornerstone Medical Park. The building was 99 percent leased when the sale was arranged by Coldwell Banker Commercial.
KRGV
Edinburg family of donor recipient expresses gratitude
Becoming an organ donor is a big deal, we see the signs and get asked when we get a new license. An Edinburg family calls it the opportunity of a lifetime. Michael Anaya, a 17-year-old born with only one kidney, was in kindergartner when he went to the doctor and learned he had end stage renal disease, also known as kidney failure.
Beto O'Rourke holding town halls in Corpus Christi, Three Rivers, Falfurrias in coming weeks
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Democrat Beto O'Rourke is continuing his campaign across Texas as he hopes to unseat Republican incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott. O'Rourke will hold several town halls in South Texas beginning this upcoming weekend during his "Drive for Texas" campaign. Saturday, August 27, O'Rourke will be in...
KRGV
Hidalgo County law enforcement escort body of fallen Valley soldier to funeral home in Mission
Hidalgo County law enforcement will escort the body of a Valley soldier to a funeral home in Mission, officials said Tuesday. The body of Staff Sgt. Robert Magallan, 29, with Fort Hood's 11th Signal Brigade, is being taken to Rivera Funeral Home in Mission. SSG Magallan was stationed in Fort...
Governor Abbott's Directive Caused 2,300 People to Resign this Year
According to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services emails, Austin Attorney General Ken Paxton's opinion gender-affirming care is sending shock waves in Texas. His opinion that he wrote on February 21 and Governor Greg Abbott’sdirective on February 22 to open child abuse investigations on transgender children is creating some uneasiness among agency staff and families.
KRGV
La Joya boy wins second place in mullet competition
A boy from La Joya won second place in the United States Mullet Competition kids division. Epic Orta walked away with more than 8,000 votes and a $500 award. The first-place winner got $2,500. A hotel on South Padre Island decided Epic deserved more and surprised Epic with another $2,500.
KRGV
Valley water planners to host public hearing for new lake reservoir
Several cities are still under water restrictions, and that's because despite recent rain, our reservoirs are still low. Valley water planners are meeting Tuesday to discuss a proposal. They want to add another reservoir to a growing area, to boost water supply. Region M, the water planning group for the...
Cameron County: Fully vaccinated adult dies of COVID-19
CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Public Health reported two additional COVID-19-related deaths today. Of the dead, one individual was fully vaccinated. This raises the county’s COVID-19 death toll to 2,283. The county also received an additional 200 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Of the 200 new cases, 69 were confirmed reports based on PCR testing. […]
KRGV
Valley water planners propose new mini reservoir
Valley water planners say they are thinking of creating a new mini reservoir. The new reservoir would sit along the Raymondville drain, and if built, it could provide water to the Elsa-Edcouch area. The proposal also calls for a water treatment plan. The project price tag is $94 million. The...
Border’s bad rap, strict development rules discourage builders and buyers, Realtor says
A woman from the Rio Grande Valley has been selected to the National Association of Realtors 2023 National Academy of Leadership Class, which starts Sept. 1. She and a local developer say that neither the border wall nor perception of the border are helping the South Texas market and they hope to change that.
KRGV
McAllen first responders on standby in George West after sustained rain
McAllen firefighters along with other RGV first responders are on standby in George West. George West is anticipating flooding over the weekend after sustained rain. McAllen crews are equipped with a flood water boat to help with any water rescues.
KRGV
Former Edinburg mayor takes the stand in voter fraud trial
Edinburg’s former mayor took the stand for the second time Tuesday in his voter fraud trial. The voter fraud charges stem from an investigation linked to Richard Molina’s mayoral win in 2017. The former mayor was asked by the attorneys with the state about the logic he and...
