Madison Daily Leader
New Bethel CEO has big dreams for organization
Growing up in the Chester area and learning about health care from the bottom up shape the way Jeremiah Schneider, the new CEO and administrator at Bethel Lutheran Home, approaches his new job responsibilities. “The main reason I took this type of position is to give employees a voice,” he...
mitchellnow.com
Salem women identified as fatality in Tuesday afternoon crash northeast of Farmer
FARMER, S.D. – A Salem, S.D., woman has been identified as the person who died Tuesday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash northeast of Farmer. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2004 Dodge pickup was westbound on 252nd Street near 428th Avenue when the driver lost control of the vehicle on loose gravel. The vehicle went into the north ditch and rolled.
dakotanewsnow.com
wnax.com
kelo.com
Brookings Meth Dealer convicted
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Brookings has always been a safe community. Today, a Brookings County jury returned a guilty verdict on all six charges against Todd Stevens. Several sources had identified Mr. Stevens as a methamphetamine distributor in the Brookings area, specifically exchanging meth for cash from his home, which is within 1000 feet of the Mickelson Middle School.
Guess The South Dakota Town Named ‘Worst To Visit’ In US
It's always exciting when you're traveling to a new state. You experience new cities, food, and attractions for the first time. Unfortunately, some travelers do not think that some cities are all that great. A recent article even describes 40 cities in the United States that are simply the worst to visit.
hubcityradio.com
Murder charges against Watertown man dropped in Yankton
YANKTON, S.D.(WNAX)- Attempted murder charges have been dismissed against a Watertown man arrested in Yankton last month. 39 year old Collin Franzky was arrested July 22 following an incident in Yankton and charged with attempted first-degree murder; possession of a weapon with intent to commit a felony; commission of a felony while armed; obstructing a police officer; Resisting Arrest; lane driving; and second-degree vandalism.
kelo.com
AG Week
Soybeans look good, though late, in northeast South Dakota
DOLAND, S.D. — This year’s soybean crop in northeast South Dakota gets a rating of seven on a scale of 10, but the year isn’t over yet. Bret McGillivary of Watertown, South Dakota, and runs a business called BM Agronomy Inc. He cares for about 20 clients in a 50-mile radius of Watertown. He takes in corn and soybeans, but also sunflower, wheat and alfalfa.
amazingmadison.com
Madison man arrested after leaving crash scene
A Madison man was arrested Wednesday evening after leaving the scene of a crash. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office reports that just before 9:30 Wednesday night, a crash happened on Highway 34, near its intersection with Highway 19. Sheriff Tim Walburg said that 21-year-old Ryan Wogalter of Florida was driving west on Highway 34 when he was struck from behind by 21-year-old Melvin Lopez-Perez of Madison, who was also driving west. The crash caused Wogalter to swerve in the roadway. After the crash, Walburg said that Lopez-Perez left the scene. He was later found and arrested on various charges, including DWI 2nd, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Careless Driving, Leaving the Scene of an accident, and Ingestion of a Controlled Substance. Lopez-Perez’s vehicle was towed away from the scene of the crash.
