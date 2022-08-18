ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

ClickOnDetroit.com

Wave, current advisory for beaches in west Michigan

The National Weather Service of Grand Rapids state that dangerous waves and currents are expected Sunday. Officials warn those attending beaches between St. Joesph and Manistee to be on high alert as waves could possibly be over four feet. This warning is considered to be in the red zone, and...
MICHIGAN STATE
Kalamazoo Gazette

Archaeologists unearth sugar bowl, pocketknife at historic Michigan fort

MACKINAW CITY, MICH. -- More fascinating discoveries have been made at Michigan’s Colonial Michilimackinac as the historic site’s archaeology season winds to a close. Archaeologists at the reconstructed 18th-century fort and fur-trading village recently found several pieces of ceramics that match a bowl uncovered in June, as well as a possible sugar bowl and a pocketknife.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Saginaw News

Mackinac Island’s Grand Hotel offers special Celebrate Michigan savings on fall and 2023 dates

MACKINAC ISLAND, MI – Celebrating its 135th season this year, Mackinac Island’s Grand Hotel has been able to accomplish a feat most other resorts of its era could not: Finding a way to mesh the Gilded Age-style luxury it was designed for with modern updates – and even surprises – for its guests. A lot has changed since the decades when guests arrived by steamship for a months-long vacation. Yet those who stay overnight today can still walk on the world’s longest front porch and take in an amazing view of the Straits of Mackinac.
MACKINAC ISLAND, MI
townandtourist.com

20 Best Romantic Getaways in Michigan (B&Bs, Hotels, & Resorts)

If you’re looking for that perfect romantic getaway, Michigan is one incredible destination that has an abundance of excitement to offer. From thrill seeking adventure to pure relaxation, this state is certain to provide you with an unforgettable experience. Though it’s not your typical place for that paradise, tropical feel, Michigan has unbeatable scenery, historical charm, enticing food and plenty of attractions to peruse.
MICHIGAN STATE
99.1 WFMK

Dangerous Wildlife You Should Avoid in Michigan

Did you know there are at least 8 animals you should avoid right here in Michigan? I've lived here all of my life and have tried to avoid every single one of these dangerous critters. If you have a major fear of spiders like I do, then prepare yourself to...
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD TV8

Deer hunting goes digital in Michigan this year

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — If you’re hunting deer in Michigan this year, you now have to report your harvest online. The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) put the system into place after volunteer testing it with nearly 7,000 deer hunters last year. According to the DNR’s deer, elk and moose management specialist, Chad Stewart, there […]
99.1 WFMK

99.1 WFMK

