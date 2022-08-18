Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
Wave, current advisory for beaches in west Michigan
The National Weather Service of Grand Rapids state that dangerous waves and currents are expected Sunday. Officials warn those attending beaches between St. Joesph and Manistee to be on high alert as waves could possibly be over four feet. This warning is considered to be in the red zone, and...
Scenic Michigan 2022 photo contest winners: Gorgeous landscapes to Northern Lights
The Scenic Michigan 2022 Photo Contest winners have been announced, and this year’s picks include a beautiful array of landscape and cityscape views. From the night sky stretching across Lake Superior to an amazing picture of a frost-covered pastoral scene, the winning photographs feature spots in both the Upper and Lower peninsulas.
Archaeologists unearth sugar bowl, pocketknife at historic Michigan fort
MACKINAW CITY, MICH. -- More fascinating discoveries have been made at Michigan’s Colonial Michilimackinac as the historic site’s archaeology season winds to a close. Archaeologists at the reconstructed 18th-century fort and fur-trading village recently found several pieces of ceramics that match a bowl uncovered in June, as well as a possible sugar bowl and a pocketknife.
Mackinac Island’s Grand Hotel offers special Celebrate Michigan savings on fall and 2023 dates
MACKINAC ISLAND, MI – Celebrating its 135th season this year, Mackinac Island’s Grand Hotel has been able to accomplish a feat most other resorts of its era could not: Finding a way to mesh the Gilded Age-style luxury it was designed for with modern updates – and even surprises – for its guests. A lot has changed since the decades when guests arrived by steamship for a months-long vacation. Yet those who stay overnight today can still walk on the world’s longest front porch and take in an amazing view of the Straits of Mackinac.
Spectacular Michigan Sunrises and Sunsets Happen in August
Is there anything more beautiful then sunrises and sunsets in Michigan? It's one of the most spectacular sights you will ever see in your lifetime. Personally speaking, there are two places in Michigan where I like to go to see the sunset. One of those places is in Mackinaw City...
townandtourist.com
20 Best Romantic Getaways in Michigan (B&Bs, Hotels, & Resorts)
If you’re looking for that perfect romantic getaway, Michigan is one incredible destination that has an abundance of excitement to offer. From thrill seeking adventure to pure relaxation, this state is certain to provide you with an unforgettable experience. Though it’s not your typical place for that paradise, tropical feel, Michigan has unbeatable scenery, historical charm, enticing food and plenty of attractions to peruse.
Is It Illegal To Move Your Car After An Accident In Michigan?
One of the worst things that can happen to anyone is to get into a car accident. Even a 'simple' fender bender can cause a lot of stress, and that includes what to do when you're on the scene. Do you keep your car where it was when you're in...
Tom Weiskopf, major champ & architect of one of Michigan's most beloved golf courses, dies
Tom Weiskopf, golf major champion and architect of one of Michigan's most revered golf courses, has died at 79 years old. Weiskopf won 16 PGA Tour titles, including the 1973 British Open at Royal Troon. He had been dealing with pancreatic cancer since late 2020. He experienced all corners of the game, from his time...
Better With Time: These Are 10 Of Michigan’s Oldest Restaurants
All across Michigan, there are great restaurants to enjoy a meal with friends and family. Some of them are brand new and bring fresh spins on classic foods while a special select few have been around for an incredibly long time and have gotten better with time. These Are 10...
Experts warn of dangerous species of worm found in Michigan
Recently, a dangerous species of worm called jumping worm was found in Michigan. According to the Oakland University, the invasive Asian jumping worm (Amynthas agrestis), a litter-dwelling earthworm native to Japan and the Korean peninsula, was first identified in Michigan in 2008.
recordpatriot.com
Changing water temperatures bring salmon closer to shore in northern Michigan
Trucks and boat trailers filled the parking lot of the city boat launch in Frankfort over the weekend, spilling out into Open Space Park, and a similar site could be seen at First Street Beach in Manistee. Such a sight could only signal one thing: Salmon fishing is heating up...
USS Gerald R. Ford sailors visiting 3 Michigan cities
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - U.S. Navy sailors assigned to the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) will be spending a few days in Michigan, engaging in various activities in three cities beginning Aug. 31. The 14 sailors will be in Grand Rapids, Albion and Ann Arbor, from Wednesday, Aug. 31...
Dogs getting sick with parvo-like illness in northern Michigan, dying within 3 days
Similar to canine parvovirus in symptoms, an unidentified illness has been sickening and killing dozens of dogs in Michigan in the past month. It first appeared in Otsego County but has been spreading through northern Michigan. In an article in the Clare County Cleaver, Clare County Animal Control Director Rudi Hicks said that the virus is...
Heavy storms roll through W. Michigan
A slow-moving system brought scattered showers and storms Saturday afternoon, resulting in heavy rain, small hail, and gusty winds.
Where is the Biggest Home in Michigan? Not Too Far and It’s Amazing!
We have some stunning homes here is West Michigan that most of us can only dream about. Multiple bedrooms, bathroom, rec rooms, pools, 5,8, 10,000 square feet of space, the whole nine yards. But, how would you like to live in a 32,000 square foot home? It's not for sale, but it is amazing.
Ms. Michigan crowned Ms. Wheelchair America runner-up
21 powerful and inspiring women competed in west Michigan for the title of Ms. Wheelchair America, with Ms. Michigan being crowned runner-up.
10 Stops For a Great Fall Colors Road Trip in Michigan
Fall is right around the corner. The time for apple picking, sweaters, pumpkin patches, and the changing of the leaves. We, in Michigan, are lucky in the sense that we have gorgeous Fall colors pretty much all over the state. With that in mind, planning a road trip to see...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: The Arboreal Inn touts its cuisine, atmosphere and elegance
SPRING LAKE, MI - Offering fresh seafood selections and brand-new favorites like the cowboy steak, The Arboreal Inn is a favorite spot to visit for a fine dining experience in West Michigan. Husband and wife duo Karen and Don Weersing took over the 40-year-old restaurant in 2012 but kept the...
Dangerous Wildlife You Should Avoid in Michigan
Did you know there are at least 8 animals you should avoid right here in Michigan? I've lived here all of my life and have tried to avoid every single one of these dangerous critters. If you have a major fear of spiders like I do, then prepare yourself to...
Deer hunting goes digital in Michigan this year
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — If you’re hunting deer in Michigan this year, you now have to report your harvest online. The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) put the system into place after volunteer testing it with nearly 7,000 deer hunters last year. According to the DNR’s deer, elk and moose management specialist, Chad Stewart, there […]
