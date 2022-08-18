MACKINAC ISLAND, MI – Celebrating its 135th season this year, Mackinac Island’s Grand Hotel has been able to accomplish a feat most other resorts of its era could not: Finding a way to mesh the Gilded Age-style luxury it was designed for with modern updates – and even surprises – for its guests. A lot has changed since the decades when guests arrived by steamship for a months-long vacation. Yet those who stay overnight today can still walk on the world’s longest front porch and take in an amazing view of the Straits of Mackinac.

