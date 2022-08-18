ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bentonville, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
THV11

Governor Asa Hutchinson works to reduce crime in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Over the past few months, Governor Hutchinson has been actively working to address the rising crime. In a presser held on Monday afternoon, he shared some progress from the capitol. Crimes of gun violence have impacted dozens of families for years, and it seems like...
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Business expo in Fayetteville to spotlight Black-owned businesses

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — August is National Black-Owned Business Month! The purpose of this month is to highlight and focus on the needs of Black-owned businesses in the US. “Our overall goal is to highlight, amplify, and spread the resources so this is our way of doing that," said J’Aaron, a merchant and organizer for Black-Owned Business Expo.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Lifestyle
County
Benton County, AR
Bentonville, AR
Lifestyle
City
Bentonville, AR
State
Arkansas State
THV11

Arkansas Attorney General sues Big Country Chateau

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — City inspections at the Big Country Chateau apartments in Little Rock continued on Wednesday after Attorney General Leslie Rutledge made a big announcement. "I'm announcing a lawsuit against Big Country Chateau and its parent company Apex Equity Group," Rutledge said. After years of complaints by...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Arkansas teachers feel impact of inflation

CONWAY, Ark. — The first day of school for many of Central Arkansas' students is just around the corner— as families get their kids ready for school, teachers have been staying busy. When you enter Williams Magnet School, the sound of teachers hard at work getting their classrooms...
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Lottery#Ne Benton Museum Of Art#Smartphone#Quick Pick
THV11

FBI: Man wanted for $2 million wire fraud scheme last seen in central Arkansas

ARKANSAS, USA — Authorities with the FBI are searching Jonathon Bryant, who was last seen in central Arkansas and is accused of committing wire fraud and identity theft. According to authorities, Bryant, along with others all schemed to obtain from Bank of America and other banks through "means of materially false and fraudulent pretenses, representations, and promises."
PERSONAL FINANCE
THV11

Entergy Arkansas to offer bill relief to customers

ARKANSAS, USA — Entergy Arkansas has stepped up to help customers overcome the stress of increasingly high temperatures and challenging market conditions by offering bill relief to those in need. Air conditioners have been working overtime this summer as record temperatures led to increased energy usage— customers across Entergy...
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Powerball
THV11

Brother-and-sister duo reel in a giant catch

ARKANSAS, USA — This brother-and-sister duo did a fantastic job at reeling in two giant 'monsters.'. While on a late-night fishing trip on Lake Conway last week, Logan and Haylee Applegate caught two giant flathead fish. The fish caught by Logan topped 50 pounds, and the fish caught by...
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Electrical fire destroys Oak Grove food pantry

OAK GROVE, Arkansas — People in the Oak Grove community leaned on one other after losing their area food pantry to a fire. It happened early on Tuesday morning and has left organizers and people in need looking for answers and help. The Grove served more than 500 people...
OAK GROVE, AR
THV11

Arkansas MLK Commission hosts Back to School Bash

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Back-to-school events have been popping up everywhere, and organizers are hopeful they'll provide parents some relief when it comes to spending money on school supplies. The Arkansas Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission hosted a back-to-school supply giveaway tour where organizers gave away thousands of school...
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

New report looks at children's behavior and mental health

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Children's Hospital has connected with hundreds of people for an assessment that sheds light on critical issues plaguing children in the state-- all in the hopes of finding solutions. From parents and caregivers, to stakeholders and community partners, the study utilizes focus groups to...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

THV11

Little Rock, AR
27K+
Followers
6K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Little Rock local news

 https://www.thv11.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy