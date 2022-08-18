FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — August is National Black-Owned Business Month! The purpose of this month is to highlight and focus on the needs of Black-owned businesses in the US. “Our overall goal is to highlight, amplify, and spread the resources so this is our way of doing that," said J’Aaron, a merchant and organizer for Black-Owned Business Expo.

