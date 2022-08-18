Read full article on original website
IN THIS ARTICLE
FBI: Man wanted for $2 million wire fraud scheme last seen in central Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — Authorities with the FBI are searching Jonathon Bryant, who was last seen in central Arkansas and is accused of committing wire fraud and identity theft. According to authorities, Bryant, along with others all schemed to obtain from Bank of America and other banks through "means of materially false and fraudulent pretenses, representations, and promises."
NHSBA hosted Back to School Bash for students to promote youth basketball league
REDFIELD, Ark. — The National High School Basketball Association's (NHSBA) Arkansas Chapter hosted a Back to School Bash this afternoon in Redfield to help drum up interest in their youth basketball league. Organizers of the event said that kids from all across the state, including Pine Bluff, Little Rock,...
Entergy Arkansas to offer bill relief to customers
ARKANSAS, USA — Entergy Arkansas has stepped up to help customers overcome the stress of increasingly high temperatures and challenging market conditions by offering bill relief to those in need. Air conditioners have been working overtime this summer as record temperatures led to increased energy usage— customers across Entergy...
Cam Little's kicking ability valuable to Razorbacks' success
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman asked the media after Saturday's scrimmage what 20 out of 24 is. Pittman quickly replied to his own question with the right answer: "83.3%." After a couple of laughs, the Hogs' head coach added: "That's just Grove (his hometown in Oklahoma)...
