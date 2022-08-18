A New Plant-Based Ramen Restaurant Is Opening In Uptown This Month

Vegetarians across Chicago– this one is for you. RAKKAN, a plant-based ramen spot is set to open on August 22nd, at 4926 N. Broadway, offering vegan and gluten-free options along with a plant-based broth. They use dashi, a traditional Japanese soup stock that is full of Umami, which helps to bring out the flavor in the soup.

The menu features ramen made with 100% plant-based broth, along with salads, dumplings, gyoza, buns, and sushi. Vegetarians know the struggle of finding a plant-based broth, as ramen is typically made with beef, chicken, or pork-based broth.

At RAKKAN, there will also be gluten-free and vegan options like the Garnet Vegan, made with vegetable broth, sesame paste, shiitake mushrooms, green onion, corn, tofu, and UMAMI. There will also be traditional ramens like Shoyu which contains soy sauce and pork, or a Spicy Garnet ramen that uses miso sauce.

As for the restaurant itself, this is the first Chicago location. The popular ramen restaurant first opened in 2011 in Tokyo before expanding throughout Japan and later, to Los Angeles in 2017. There are now multiple locations throughout California, Georgia, Texas, and Colorado.

The new space will be open Thursday through Sunday from 11 AM to 10 PM, and Friday through Saturday from 11 AM to 11 PM.

Address: 4926 N Broadway Chicago, IL 60640

[ Featured photo via: @ rakkan_ramen ]