See How Much of the $22 Million Tax Credit You’ll See From the CityTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Elon Musk suggests a tunnel between Austin and San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Beto O’Rourke is Giving Hope to these Texas OrganizationsTom HandyTexas State
NJ Man Charged with Murder-for-Hire Scheme Targeting MinorMorristown MinuteNewark, NJ
15,000 people sign petition in San Antonio's North East ISD to bring back banned booksAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
3 Texas Towns Named Some Of The Worst In USA To Visit
A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, three of which are located in the Great State of Texas. Let's see which ones made the list... Houston, Texas. According to MindYourDollars.com Houston has been through some rough times in the last few...
Not Everyone Happy with This New Chuck Norris ‘iWatch Texas’ School PSA
He's a pop culture icon, the star of countless marital arts movies, and of course he is Walker, Texas Ranger; now Chuck Norris is the spokesperson for a new PSA for School Safety Tip System ‘iWatch Texas' and we want to know what folks in Tyler, TX think about it.
Burn Bans Being Lifted In East Texas Thanks To Plentiful Rainfall
The first two-thirds of summer 2022 in East Texas has been a brutal one. Thanks, or no thanks, to the infamous 'heat dome', East Texans have been sweltering in the heat and humidity with temperatures hovering at or above one hundred degrees for days upon end. Thankfully it seems as if that weather phenomenon has moved on, at least for now.
Austin area wealthiest ZIP codes
We've mapped out the most affluent areas of Austin to complement our latest list of the wealthiest ZIP codes in Central Texas, which is rich with data such as household income levels, population, per capita income and more.
Family of missing San Antonio girl believe Lina Khil isn't in Texas
The family said there have been a few leads but nothing solid.
East Texas Buc-ee’s Fans are Jealous of the News of Missouri Getting One Soon
There are a plethora of folks, including myself, who would love to have a Buc-ee's within our group of counties known as East Texas. The biggest rumors that have gone around are of a Buc-ee's coming to Interstate 20 in the Lindale area, possibly around Toll 49. To be honest, that would be a perfect spot. But while we daydream about having a Buc-ee's here, it was recently announced that Missouri will be getting their first taste of Beaver Nuggets soon.
Local gourmet cookie store in the running for H-E-B's Quest for Texas Best
AUSTIN, Texas — Beloved Texas-based grocery store H-E-B is hosting the final round of its Quest for Texas Best competition this week. One Central Texan will be included in the mix. The prize? Thousands of dollars and a spot on H-E-B shelves nationwide. Ashley Cameron, owner of Love &...
Rains continue today but without a flood risk
More rain is forecast for this afternoon but without the heavy downpours like was seen Monday. --Rich Segal
San Antonio Current
Family of missing San Antonio girl no longer believe she is still in Texas
Public searches for San Antonio girl Lina Khil have been suspended as the family now believes that the girl that went missing over eight months ago is no longer in Texas, a family spokesperson told KENS 5 in an update. Then three-year-old Khil first went missing from a playground near...
Texas State student to adopt abandoned ant-covered baby he found left in trash
A Texas State University student is in the process of adopting a baby he found in a trash can while visiting his family in Haiti.
Can You Stay Anonymous If You Win the Texas Lottery?
It was just a few weeks ago when the Mega Millions jackpot was over 1 billion dollars. That had everyone across the country buying tickets, even those who normally don’t purchase lottery tickets. It’s something that a lot of people dream about, what they would do if they actually won a jackpot for the Powerball or Mega Millions. Winning a huge sum of cash like that would be amazing. But do you know if you can stay anonymous if you were to win a big lottery in the state of Texas?
CBS Austin
TXST students show up to filthy conditions upon move-in at off-campus apartment complex
SAN MARCOS, Texas - Texas State University students are preparing for their first day of classes on Monday but the filthy living conditions at one off-campus apartment complex have students and parents upset. Parents and roommates told CBS Austin they are furious that their apartments weren't move-in ready when they...
Reports say these are the best spots for bacon in the state of Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s time we celebrate one of the best breakfast foods and best friends to burgers today, bacon. It’s National Bacon Lovers Day on August 20! NationalToday says, “Bacon is a relatively inexpensive cut of meat, and it does have decent protein and fat content for a family that might need the calories. Spread a little National Bacon Lovers Day spirit, and give to the less fortunate.”
Viral TikTok Calls These Texas Hangouts A 'Red Flag'
The TikToker says it's a reg flag for people to hang out at these popular spots.
KTSA
San Antonio father arrested for helping his son elude authorities
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Bexar County Deputies have arrested a man for helping his son hide from law enforcement officers. The arrest stems from an incident at Ingram Park Mall Friday afternoon. That’s when his 14 year old son and another teenager ran into the mall after leading...
San Antonio Current
20 things in San Antonio that are gone that we really miss
San Antonio has exploded in growth, and with growth comes change. Sure, we love all the great new restaurants, entertainment options and culture the city has to offer, but we've also had to say goodbye to some pretty amazing people and places. To that end, we've rounded up 20 things...
KSAT 12
SAFD responding to flames that ripped through South Side motel
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters are responding to a blaze at a South Side motel on Monday morning. The fire broke out at 6:30 a.m. at the Rainbow Motel in the 4700 block of South Presa Street, near East Southcross. SAFD spokesperson Woody Woodward said the fire started...
Texas Hill Country water crisis may be approaching ‘tipping point,’ experts warn
A population boom in the Texas Hill Country and a growing demand for housing could drive water supplies towards a "tipping point," according to Katherine Romans with Hill Country Alliance.
Help with the East Texas Referee Shortage for our Beloved Friday Night Football
The aftermath of the pandemic has created shortages of all kinds; shortage of new cars, shortage of various foods, shortage of workers in all industries just to name three. Some shortages have recovered better than others. One such shortage that we may end up having to face, especially in East Texas, is not enough referees to officiate our beloved Friday night football games.
September forecast: Change in the air for Central Texas
September is historically the busiest month of the year for the Atlantic Basin.
