New Braunfels, TX

101.5 KNUE

3 Texas Towns Named Some Of The Worst In USA To Visit

A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, three of which are located in the Great State of Texas. Let's see which ones made the list... Houston, Texas. According to MindYourDollars.com Houston has been through some rough times in the last few...
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

Austin area wealthiest ZIP codes

We've mapped out the most affluent areas of Austin to complement our latest list of the wealthiest ZIP codes in Central Texas, which is rich with data such as household income levels, population, per capita income and more.
AUSTIN, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

East Texas Buc-ee’s Fans are Jealous of the News of Missouri Getting One Soon

There are a plethora of folks, including myself, who would love to have a Buc-ee's within our group of counties known as East Texas. The biggest rumors that have gone around are of a Buc-ee's coming to Interstate 20 in the Lindale area, possibly around Toll 49. To be honest, that would be a perfect spot. But while we daydream about having a Buc-ee's here, it was recently announced that Missouri will be getting their first taste of Beaver Nuggets soon.
EAST TEXAS, PA
Classic Rock 96.1

Can You Stay Anonymous If You Win the Texas Lottery?

It was just a few weeks ago when the Mega Millions jackpot was over 1 billion dollars. That had everyone across the country buying tickets, even those who normally don’t purchase lottery tickets. It’s something that a lot of people dream about, what they would do if they actually won a jackpot for the Powerball or Mega Millions. Winning a huge sum of cash like that would be amazing. But do you know if you can stay anonymous if you were to win a big lottery in the state of Texas?
TEXAS STATE
CW33

Reports say these are the best spots for bacon in the state of Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s time we celebrate one of the best breakfast foods and best friends to burgers today, bacon. It’s National Bacon Lovers Day on August 20! NationalToday says, “Bacon is a relatively inexpensive cut of meat, and it does have decent protein and fat content for a family that might need the calories. Spread a little National Bacon Lovers Day spirit, and give to the less fortunate.”
TEXAS STATE
San Antonio Current

20 things in San Antonio that are gone that we really miss

San Antonio has exploded in growth, and with growth comes change. Sure, we love all the great new restaurants, entertainment options and culture the city has to offer, but we've also had to say goodbye to some pretty amazing people and places. To that end, we've rounded up 20 things...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

SAFD responding to flames that ripped through South Side motel

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters are responding to a blaze at a South Side motel on Monday morning. The fire broke out at 6:30 a.m. at the Rainbow Motel in the 4700 block of South Presa Street, near East Southcross. SAFD spokesperson Woody Woodward said the fire started...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

Help with the East Texas Referee Shortage for our Beloved Friday Night Football

The aftermath of the pandemic has created shortages of all kinds; shortage of new cars, shortage of various foods, shortage of workers in all industries just to name three. Some shortages have recovered better than others. One such shortage that we may end up having to face, especially in East Texas, is not enough referees to officiate our beloved Friday night football games.
TEXAS STATE
Classic Rock 96.1

