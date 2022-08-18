Read full article on original website
Docs: Man said “I already took all of the drugs” before punching cop
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man accused of punching a police officer was arrested. Baldemar Alaniz III was arrested on charges of assault of a peace officer and resisting arrest, according to Hidalgo County Records. According to a criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral, the incident occurred around 11:40 p.m. on Aug. 17 at the 3500 […]
Federal Charges Filed Against Valley Resident Previously Charged In Musicians’ Drug Death
A Valley resident charged in connection with the drug death of a Brownsville banda musician is now facing separate federal charges following a U.S. Marshal’s raid on his home in Weslaco. According to a criminal complaint obtained by the McAllen Monitor, the raid turned up drugs and firearms, prompting...
Suspect Flees From Cameron County To Mexico In Stolen Vehicle
The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect in a stolen vehicle managed to escape into Mexico. Deputies were warned Monday to watch for a white Chevy pickup truck stolen from Brownsville. The pickup was spotted on the Gateway International Bridge and deputies attempted to contact the driver. But the driver ignored deputies and sped through a toll booth into Mexico.
Docs: Five accused of stealing over $200K from farming company
DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Five men were accused of stealing over $200,000 from a Donna farming company. Charlie Reyna, Angel Martin Torres, Jaime Flores, Eduardo Perales Jr. and Miguel Angel Rodriguez were arrested on charges of theft of property, between $150,000 and $300,000, according to Hidalgo County Records. According to a criminal complaint obtained by […]
19-Year Old Inmate Collapses, Dies In Starr County Jail
Authorities are awaiting the results of an autopsy as part of their investigation into the death of a 19-year-old man in the Starr County jail. The Starr County Sheriff’s Office says Brayan Gonzalez of Edinburg had collapsed in his cell early Saturday morning and was pronounced dead a short time later at Starr County Memorial Hospital.
CCSO: Suspect in stolen vehicle case flees to Mexico in front of authorities
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — While attempting to pull over the driver of an alleged stolen pickup truck, the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office witnessed a man drive through a toll booth and flee to Mexico in the vehicle. Earlier today the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to be on the lookout for a 2017 white […]
CCDA seize 38 pounds of cocaine after traffic stop
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County District Attorney’s Special Investigations Unit seized 38 pounds of cocaine during a traffic stop with the help of K-9 Deni. On Monday, CCDA’s Special Investigations Unit conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation. After interviewing the driver and passengers of the vehicle law enforcement […]
Teen inmate found unresponsive in cell
STARR COUNTY, Texas — Texas Rangers and Starr County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the death of an inmate who was found unresponsive in his cell, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office. At about 3 a.m., officials from Starr County Jail notified the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office that inmate Brayan Gonzalez, 19, collapsed in his […]
Man sentenced to life for ‘heinous, outrageous’ murder
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was sentenced to life in prison in connection to a 2021 murder case. Jose Luis Vasquez was found guilty on charges of murder and aggravated kidnapping, according to a release from the Cameron County District Attorney’s Office. On Aug. 13, 2021, a citizen driving near Father Mestras Drive in […]
Police Reports: Aug. 11-16
The following are among the incidents reported to University Police between Aug. 11 and 16. 1:38 p.m.: UTRGV officers conducted a traffic stop on a non-affiliated man. Records revealed an active arrest warrant out of the Edinburg Police Department for aggravated assault. The City of Edinburg police arrived and took custody of the man.
7th person charged in Brownsville kidnapping
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office reported a seventh suspect was identified and arrested in an aggravated kidnapping. A media release from the sheriff’s office said deputies responded to a call on Avenida Katarina in Brownsville on July 3. When deputies arrived they spoke with a witness who said the victim was […]
Disturbance At McAllen Retail Center Leads To Arrest On Terroristic Threat Charge
A Harlingen man has been charged with making a terroristic threat following a disturbance at a business in the Palms Crossing shopping center in McAllen. 22-year-old Samuel Silva was arrested Friday evening after making an apparent verbal threat during what McAllen police called an employment disagreement. Officers had been called...
Sheriff’s office: 19-year-old inmate pronounced deceased after collapsing in Starr County Jail
The Texas Rangers are investigating after a 19-year-old inmate from Hidalgo County was pronounced dead after collapsing at the Starr County jail, officials said. The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office was notified by Starr County Jail officials that one of their inmates who was housed in the facility collapsed in his cell Saturday at around 1:30 a.m., according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.
HPD: 14 weapons, 2000 rounds of ammunition seized
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen Police say they arrested two people for possession of drugs and firearms. According to a news release from the department, the arrest happened Thursday, Aug. 18 on the 500 block of North S. Street while officers were serving a search warrant. During the search police say they found 14 weapons […]
CBP: Officers seize over $80k in cocaine and meth
HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection at the Hidalgo International Bridge seized $81,000 worth of alleged cocaine and methamphetamine in two separate incidents. On Aug. 16, CBP officers stopped a 37-year-old woman walking across the bridge for an inspection. Officers discovered a quarter of a pound of alleged methamphetamine in her possession. […]
Second arrest made in alleged backhoe theft
A second arrest was made last Friday for the theft of a Rio Hondo ISD Caterpillar backhoe valued at $40,000. The individual, Juan Jose Ramirez was arrested and transported to the Carrizales-Rucker Cameron County Detention Center in Olmito. According to public Cameron County court records, Ramirez, from San Benito, was...
Two killed in a three-way car crash in Edinburg
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A three-vehicle crash that occurred this morning and left two dead is under investigation. Edinburg police responded to the 4000 block of South Interstate 69 at about 5:30 a.m. Upon arrival, officers saw a gray Chrysler Crossfire rolled over in the northbound lanes with a woman lying on the roadway next […]
Family and community honor fallen Valley soldier
Hidalgo County law enforcement will escort the body of a Valley soldier to a funeral home in Mission, officials said Tuesday. The body of Staff Sgt. Robert Magallan, 29, with Fort Hood's 11th Signal Brigade, is being taken to Rivera Funeral Home in Mission. SSG Magallan was stationed in Fort...
McAllen police: Man charged with terroristic threat after ‘disturbance’ at Palms Crossing shopping plaza
A 22-year-old man from Harlingen is in custody after police say he was involved in an employment disagreement that resulted in a “verbal disturbance,” according to a statement from the McAllen Police Department. Police responded to the Palms Crossing shopping plaza Friday evening in reference to the verbal...
Backlog creates temporary closure of Cameron County rental assistance office
An organization in Brownsville that files rental assistant applications is closing its doors for the next two weeks. The organization, CDCB Come Dream. Come Build., said their backlog was too much. The office, which partners with Cameron County, said they will be closed until September 6 to catch up with...
