Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: The Vancouver Canucks and the New York Islanders
Do the Islanders turn to J.T. Miller? The Canucks don’t have the assets to move bad contracts. Sekeres and Price: Rick Dhaliwal on the Sekeres and Price show on after Nazem Kadri signed with the Calgary Flames, if the Islanders will call on J.T. Miller, and the Vancouver Canucks salary situation.
3 Potential Landing Spots for Derick Brassard
Derick Brassard is still a free agent as we get closer to the start of training camp. Although he is no longer a top-six forward, he is still a solid depth forward to have, as he can provide decent depth scoring. That and his 951 games of NHL experience could be enough for him to find a new home before the start of the 2022-23 season. However, three teams stand out as potential landing spots for the 34-year-old center. Let’s take a look at them now.
Bruins Almost Finalized Craig Smith Trade, Talks Hit Snag
As per a report by Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now , the Boston Bruins are shopping forward Craig Smith and recently came close to trading him. Murphy cites a source who was described as an “NHL source with direct knowledge of the situation” and notes that teams have shown interest in Smith and one team, in particular, seems keenly set on trying to add him. Trade talks have been ongoing and while it appears there’s no deal in place, one was almost finalized.
What’s Next for Dmitri Samorukov?
The Edmonton Oilers have done a great job of stockpiling prospects in the last five years. The forwards are always the ones that make the headlines, and rightfully so with the group they’re starting to put together. However, the greater organizational depth actually comes on the blue line for Edmonton, and Dmitri Samorukov will be a big part of that conversation.
Blackhawks: 3 Hot Takes For 2022-23 Season
The Chicago Blackhawks are expected to be at the bottom of the NHL standings during the 2022-23 season. As a result, it would be understandable if a good portion of their fans are not looking forward to the regular season. Yet, even if the Blackhawks are rebuilding, there’s reason to believe that they could still be fun to watch. Let’s take a look at three hot takes I have for the Blackhawks for this upcoming season and why I have confidence that they will come to fruition.
