Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Door County Pulse
FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Clippers sail past Wildcats in 11-player return, 41-7
Sturgeon Bay’s return to 11-player football featured six first-half touchdowns Aug. 19, when the Clippers won their non-conference contest at Memorial Field over Green Bay West, 41-7. Mason Sacotte accounted for three of Sturgeon Bay’s touchdowns, two running the ball and one recovering a blocked punt in the end...
Door County Pulse
Kolberg Completes Title Sweep, Eddy Allen Honored
From the opening pitch to the last, it was a Kolberg summer. Powered by the season-long dominance of pitcher Trevor Reinhardt and a hot-hitting lineup, the Braves rolled through the regular season to claim the Door County League’s main championship, then double-dipped by holding on to beat Washington Island in the playoff championship, 10-9.
Door County Pulse
Obituary: Robert D. Thibault
Robert D. Thibault, 64 years, of Baileys Harbor, Wisconsin, died at his home Friday, August 19, 2022 surrounded by his family. Robert was born December 19, 1957 in Detroit, Michigan the son of the late Donald and Doris (Fisher) Thibault. Following his graduation from Livonia High School, he went on to complete his undergraduate degree in business from the University of Detroit-Mercy before receiving his MBA there also. Robert was employed at Kimberly Clark for 32 years. His work would take him to Canada and England before returning to Wisconsin and eventually retiring in Appleton.
Door County Pulse
A Visual Builder: Hal Prize photography judge Lars Topelmann
You’ve probably seen Lars Topelmann’s photography. You might even have stopped to ponder his images for a while as you flipped through the pages of a magazine in the waiting room at your dentist’s office, or took a second glance at a billboard. But you probably didn’t...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Door County Pulse
Server of the Week: Carolyn Hardy
Carolyn has a great sense of humor, and she’s sarcastic. When she’s not working in Door County, she’s overseas,. Studying in Scotland with her sister, you see.
Door County Pulse
Food Trucks, Noise Ordinance on Sister Bay Agenda
The Village of Sister Bay Plan Commission will discuss a number of hot-button-issues at its meeting Tuesday, Aug. 23. First up, the commission will hold a public hearing about proposed changes to its ordinance regulating the operations of food trucks in the village. A public hearing beings at 5:30 pm, Aug. 23.
Comments / 0