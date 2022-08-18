Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
Walmart & Dollar General Overcharged Their Customers And Was FinedBryan DijkhuizenEuclid, OH
Outdoor Summer Pop-Up Shop and Free Backpack with School Supplies Comes to Bedford, OHBrown on ClevelandBedford, OH
Looking for Great Bubble Tea in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Report: Where Tom Brady Went During Absence From Bucs
Tom Brady is reportedly set to return to the Buccaneers on Monday following a week-long absence from the team. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback left the team during training camp for personal reasons. The Bucs said Brady's departure, which included preseason games, was planned by the quarterback. According to a...
Deshaun Watson’s Girlfriend Appears Cheerful at Cleveland Browns Game
A quarterback’s significant other attending a preseason football game might not often warrant headlines. However, when the quarterback remains in a legal battle regarding sexual misconduct and faces banishment from the NFL through Week 12, circumstances change. That’s the situation Deshaun Watson and girlfriend Jilly Anais currently face.
Jason LaCanfora: I don't think Deshaun Watson will ever get back to being the player he was in Houston
Will Deshaun Watson get back to being the star player he was in Houston? Jason LaCanfora says he won’t. Hear why when he joined Baskin and Phelps!
Texans Rookie RB Dameon Pierce: Ready to be ‘The Focal Point’?
Dameon Pierce might be the focal point of the Texans' rushing attack entering Week 1 against the Colts.
Browns quick hits: Myles Garrett appreciates 'trust' shown in him while supporting family
BEREA − Family before football. For Myles Garrett, there was never a question about that. Garrett spent four practices last week away from the Browns. That was in order to be with an ailing family member back in Texas. ...
Yardbarker
Browns QB Deshaun Watson begins mandatory counseling
The Cleveland Browns received some clarity last week when starting quarterback Deshaun Watson was given an 11-game suspension and $5 million fine over handfuls of allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions that hovered over his status for more than a year. As part of the settlement agreed upon by...
Former Texans president Jamey Rootes passes away at age 56
Former Houston Texans president Jamey Rootes passed away at the age of 56 Monday night. Rootes was the first president of the franchise and retired in February 2021. Rootes was responsible for the business operation of the Texans and worked closely with founder Bob McNair. The Texans released a statement...
CBS Sports
Jamey Rootes, the first team president in Houston Texans franchise history, dies at age 56
Jamey Rootes, the first team president in Houston Texans franchise history, has died. His wife, Melissa Wildgen Rootes, announced the news in a Facebook post on Monday. He was 56. "Our family is heartbroken to confirm that after a battle with mental health issues, Jamey Rootes passed away on Sunday,...
