TV Fanatic
General Hospital Plots Emma Samms' Return as Holly Sutton
One of General Hospital's most familiar faces will appear on-screen later this year. Emma Samms if officially returning to the ABC daytime sudser as Holly Sutton. Deadline first reported the news. Samms has played the character off and on since 1982 and most recently appeared in 2020. Holly was presumed...
TV Fanatic
Watch In The Dark Season 4 Episode 11 Online
Watch In The Dark Season 4 Episode 11 online via TV Fanatic with over 1 options to watch the In The Dark S4E11 full episode. Affiliates with free and paid streaming include Amazon. Episode Details. On In The Dark Season 4 Episode 11, Josh’s persistence to bring Murphy down motivates...
TV Fanatic
The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 14 Episode 15
The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 14 Episode 15 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
TV Fanatic
Only Murders in the Building: Paul Rudd Officially Joins Season 3 Cast
Hulu's sophomore sensation, Only Murders in the Building, concluded Tuesday with a season finale that packed several punches. One of them included the arrival of Paul Rudd, who appeared on the season finale as Ben Glenroy. Now, according to Variety, Rudd will be back for Only Murders in the Building...
TV Fanatic
Only Murders In the Building Season 2 Episode 10 Review: I Know Who Did It
Only Murders In the Building Season 2 Episode 10 ties two seasons of mystery and murder together with so many twists and turns that there was hardly room to breathe!. How many times did you gasp? When Mabel steered away from Cinda and accused Alice? When Alice "confessed"? When she "stabbed" Charles? When Poppy started laying into Cinda? It was a roller coaster!
‘Reboot’ Trailer: Johnny Knoxville and Keegan-Michael Key Revive a Fictional Family Sitcom
As if “Gordy’s Home” wasn’t a big enough reason to say “Nope” to a sitcom reboot, Hulu takes the meta-concept in a whole new direction. The latest series from iconic Emmy-winning sitcom creator Steven Levitan, the co-creator behind “Modern Family,” is Hulu’s “Reboot.” It stars Keegan-Michael Key, Judy Greer, and Johnny Knoxville as part of a dysfunctional cast made famous by the fictional early 2000s family sitcom “Step Right Up.” Now, almost 20 years later, the cast is coming back together again to revive the original hit series, plus squash their unresolved issues and navigate social media cancel culture. Paul Reiser, Rachel...
TV Fanatic
Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 2 Episode 2
Raq and Howard meet, and Howard reiterates that he wants Kanan to know he's his father while also revealing that he remembers the night of the shooting. He also tells her that he saw Scrappy at the station. Famous gets kicked out of his house, and he and Kanan take...
TV Fanatic
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: Prime Video Drops Breathtaking New Trailer
Prime Video wants all eyes on its highly-anticipated Lord of the Rings prequel, The Rings of Power. The promotional train has been in overdrive for months, and now, we have an exciting new trailer. The series is set thousands of years before any of the Hobbit or Lord of the...
TV Fanatic
Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 Episode 11 Review: Follow You Down
Wow, did this hour simultaneously excite and sadden, or was it just me?. Weeks and weeks have passed out here since Alex fell victim to dimension-bending quicksand (though it's only been a few days for the characters), and Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 Episode 11 finally saw his emergence. A wonderful time for both the audience and Michael.
TV Fanatic
House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 1 Review: The Heirs of the Dragon
Returning to Westeros after the conclusion of Game of Thrones was always going to be bittersweet, but House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 1 is a welcome change of pace. We have so much conflict off the bat that it's hard not to ponder who will turn against who by the season's end, and I am so here for this ride.
TV Fanatic
Motherland: Fort Salem Season 3 Episode 10
Motherland: Fort Salem Season 3 Episode 10 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
TV Fanatic
The Last of Us: First Teaser Confirms 2023 Premiere on HBO
HBO chose the right time to start the promotional trail for The Last of Us, The White Lotus Season 2, and more upcoming series. The excitement for House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 1 was off the charts, and premiering a super-tease of upcoming shows Sunday night was the best foot forward.
Bluey was edited for American viewers – but global audiences deserve to see all of us
Beloved children’s program Bluey has received some backlash. Not due to the program, but to Disney’s decision to make edits to various episodes for the US market. Dubbed “censorship” by some publications, the changes to the third season, released in America on Disney+ this month, include Bandit not being hit in a sensitive area, a conversation about getting a vasectomy replaced with “getting dog teeth removed”, the horse Buttermilk no longer stands next to poo on screen and Aunt Trix is no longer seen on the toilet during a video call. One episode, Family Meeting, where Bluey accuses dad Bandit of...
TV Fanatic
Better Call Saul Notches Five-Year High With Series Finale
AMC's Better Call Saul wrapped up its six-season run with bumper ratings. The cabler revealed Monday that the series-ender was the most-watched episode of the season with an audience of 2.7 million on AMC in Nielsen live+3 ratings, including 1.1 million adults 25-54 and many more watching on AMC+, where the final season remains the #1 acquisition driver in the history of the streaming service.
TV Fanatic
Fanatic Feed: Devil in Ohio Trailer, Dancing With the Stars First Look, and More!
Here is a wrap-up of all the news you need to know from Monday, August 22, 2022. Netflix has unveiled a full-length trailer for its forthcoming Devil in Ohio adaptation. "When hospital psychiatrist Dr. Suzanne Mathis shelters a mysterious cult escapee, her world is turned upside down as the strange girl’s arrival threatens to tear her own family apart," reads the logline.
TV Fanatic
Chesapeake Shores Season 6 Episode 2
Abby and the girls are watching Princess Bride on a very tiny laptop. Bree drops by and joins them. Megan is next, bringing ice cream. Kevin and Sarah reconsidered rescheduling their Maui trip until Connor is better, but he assures Kevin there's no need. Margaret is stressed about the bar...
TV Fanatic
Jordan Elsass Addresses Superman & Lois Departure
Jordan Elsass is breaking his silence. The Superman & Lois star opened up on his decision to exit The CW drama after two seasons. “It’s been a tough few weeks, as you might imagine, with everything going on with the show,” Elsass says in a new video recorded for a fan on Cameo.
TV Fanatic
The Good Doctor Spinoff in the Works at ABC
ABC is closing in on another franchise. Deadline revealed Monday that a spinoff of the hit series The Good Doctor is in development. Characters from the planned series will appear in an episode of The Good Doctor Season 6. The potential series will center on Joni, “a twentysomething woman who...
‘Avalon’: Roslyn Ruff Joins David E. Kelley’s ABC Drama Series
EXCLUSIVE: Roslyn Ruff (Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector) has been tapped as a lead opposite Neve Campbell in Avalon, ABC’s drama series based on Michael Connelly’s short story, from David E. Kelley, A+E Studios and 20th Television. Avalon, which received a straight-to-series order from ABC, takes place in the city of Avalon on Catalina Island, where L.A. Sheriff’s Department Detective Nicole “Nic” Searcy (Campbell) heads up a small office. Catalina has a local population that serves more than 1 million tourists a year, and each day when the ferries arrive, hundreds of potential new stories enter the island. Detective...
TV Fanatic
Thor: Love & Thunder, Obi-Wan Kenobi Special, & More Get Disney+ Premiere Dates
Disney+ Day is fast approaching, and the streaming service has confirmed another string of premiere dates. Thor: Love and Thunder, which was released in theaters earlier this year, will be available Thursday, September 8. The flick has so far generated $737 million at the worldwide box office. Chris Hemsworth returns...
