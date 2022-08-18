ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Rodriguez heads six Wildcats named preseason Coaches All-SEC

Kentucky senior running back Chris Rodriguez was voted preseason First Team All-Southeastern Conference by the league’s coaches, heading six total Wildcats honored, it was announced Tuesday. Senior offensive guard Kenneth Horsey was named Second Team offense, while senior quarterback Will Levis and senior wide receiver Tayvion Robinson were named...
Where Kentucky recruits stand in updated 247 Sports rankings

With AAU done for the summer, the senior season for class of 2023 basketball prospects is only a few short months away. National recruiting services are beginning to roll out their updated player rankings for the class, and the Kentucky Wildcats commits and recruits are stacking up to potentially enter ‘greatest class of all time’ territory.
Jamal Murray picks his all-time Kentucky starting 5

With the greatest tradition in the history of college basketball, it would be nearly impossible to choose an all-time Kentucky starting five. Even with the parade of McDonald's All-Americans and first round draft picks over the last decade-plus, an all-John Calipari starting five would be difficult ina and of itself.
Source: Jason Moseley out at Frederick Douglass

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A source close to the situation confirmed to FOX 56 Sports that Jason Moseley is currently removed from his position as Frederick Douglass head boys basketball coach. The source confirmed he is no longer the head coach “at this time.”. Matt Jones of...
Lexington police arrest man in connection with shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police have made an arrest in a shooting from last week. J’Lynn Hersey, 18, is facing multiple charges, including assault, wanton endangerment and criminal mischief. Police said a woman was shot on Nickwood Trail last Thursday, and investigators later connected Hersey to the shooting.
